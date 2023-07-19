Exclusive deals on fashion and beauty staples, plus more summer must-haves

If you feel like summer is flying by, we're right there with you! There are still plenty of sunny days for us to enjoy before the season ends, though, and we want to help you make the most of them.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY and Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share finds you can use at home, at the beach or beyond in order to soak up summer days. From a popular kitchen gadget to viral tanning drops at an exclusive discount, Brach has so many picks to help make this season last.

Keep reading to shop all of her favorites, including finds that start at just $8.

If roasting marshmallows and hot dogs over the fire are musts for you during the summer season, these extendable double-pronged skewers are likely worth adding to cart. They can extend up to 32-inches to keep you at a safe distance from the flames and feature a wooden handle that won't overheat while you're cooking, Brach says.

Bug spray can be a nuisance to apply, but Brach found this mess-free way to keep mosquitos at bay without getting sticky. This candle is made from a blend of bees wax and five bug-repellent oils (rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass and cedarwood) and it can burn for up to 30 hours, according to the brand.

Jumpsuits are a summer staple — and they're one that your wardrobe might be missing, Brach says. So, she found a bunch of on-trend styles from Old Navy that won't break the bank. They're as easy to throw on as a dress, but even more comfortable, she says, and you can dress them up with heels and jewelry or go for a casual look with sneakers.

Editor's note: Our original pick is no longer available in select sizes, but we found more similar options below.

If soaking up the sun goes against your skin care routine, these drops can transform your favorite moisturizer, serum or oil into a self-tanner, so you can get a sun-kissed look without the sun damage, Brach says. The drops come in two shade options — light/medium and medium/dark — and, depending on the amount of drops you add, you can customize your level of glow. Plus, TODAY viewers can score the full-size bottle for 30% off with the code TODAY30 at checkout at Tan-Luxe's website, through July 26.

New to self-tanning? The brand also has a smaller size that you can try for $25.

These stylish glasses are a favorite of Brach's — so much so that after losing them at the beach a few weeks ago, she immediately purchased another pair. Since they feature 100% UVA and UVB protection, are sturdy enough to toss in your bag without a case and are flattering on all face shapes, Brach says they are worth the splurge. TODAY viewers don't have to splurge, though — you can score them for 20% off with the code TODAY20 at Toms' website, through July 26.

This kitchen gadget is making rounds on social media, with demos going viral on platforms like TikTok, and Instagram, and it has the Shop TODAY team buzzing. According to the brand, it can transform any frozen base into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more with the press of a button. It can churn out half a quart at a time, so you can enjoy a "little sweet treat" and even save some for later.

Once you whip up your frozen treat, these containers can be used to store them away. They're compatible with the Ninja NC300 and dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

Looking for more ways to celebrate National Ice Cream month? We rounded up more favorites below.

If you're looking for a more affordable way to get in on the trend, this countertop machine can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream or frozen yogurt in as little as 20 minutes, according to the brand. All you need to do is store the double-insulated bowl in your freezer for 16-24 hours before using it.

More into soft serve? You can create your own ice cream shop experience at home with this soft-serve machine featuring an ingredient spout that allows you to level up your treat with chocolate chips, chopped nuts and other fixings.

From the beach to the patio, this clip-on umbrella can help provide some sun protection just about anywhere you go. According to the brand, the heavy duty canopy won't rip or tear and the universal clamp will keep it secure wherever you need to attach it.

While this tiny (but adorable) umbrella won't provide sun protection, it will provide some relief from the glare on your phone screen reviewers say. It suctions on to the back of your phone case and features a finger rest for ease of use.

Headed to the gym or on your daily walk? This adjustable pouch clips onto your water bottle and can hold your phone, keys or other small essentials while you're on the go, so you don't have to worry about carrying your personal belongings by hand.

When it comes to taking care of your feet, comfort is key. These sandals are made with a cork footbed, which can help with shock absorption and moisture reduction. They come in a dozen different colors in sizes 5-12, but reviewers do say they run small, so you might want to consider sizing up before adding to cart.

These heat-resistant silicone mitts can not only be used to slice hot meat or hold hot pans, but the brand says they can also handle raw or frozen food while cooking. They're dishwasher safe (so long as they're placed on the top rack) and are a more hygienic alternative to oven mitts, according to the brand.

After you've cut your dinner, you can top it off with this hot honey chili crisp that Post found. It's packed with flavor and balances sweet with heat, which makes it perfect for everything from toast to pizza to barbecue favorites.