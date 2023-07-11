You may think of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, as the best time to shop for tech or appliances, but the retailer's discounts on beauty, skin and hair brands — both drugstore and premium ones — are nothing to scoff at. We're talking tried-and-true household names like CeraVe and Beautyblender, as well as luxury brands like Sunday Riley and dermatologist-approved ones like La Roche-Posay, all joining in on the Prime Day cheer.

So clear out your makeup bags and vanities, folks — these are the best of the best beauty and hair care deals we found for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day beauty and skin care deals

You can now snag these award-winning and Amazon shopper-loved hydrocolloid patches for under $10. And they're "little suckers" that truly work, according to one Shop TODAY editor who tried it. So, don't get popping; just get these and they'll tackle your spots overnight.

This gentle facial mist is dermatologist-approved for its soothing and barrier-repairing properties. If you've ever struggled with inflammation and redness or have sensitive skin, this now-discounted spray is for you.

For a less sticky, grease-free sunscreen that will protect your skin and double as an everyday moisturizer, opt for this SPF 36, travel-sized pick from innisfree. "The consistency is perfect for easy application, [it] absorbs quickly and leaves a glowy finish," one reviewer said.

We love this multipurpose balm: It works on chapped lips, dry elbows, cracked heels, thirsty nails and so much more. It's also got the good stuff, like vitamin E and shea butter.

It's a cult-favorite, beloved by shoppers, adored by our editors, is a Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winner — and is now under $17? Yes please.

We're talking about Laneige's popular overnight mask, which not only smells amazing, but has nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, antioxidants and shea butter. Snag it while it's hot!

Some of most effective retinol products out there can be pricey, but this highly rated cream isn't one of them. It's also a great example of why retinol creams are called the "gold standard" by derms: It uses micro-encapsulated retinol and reviewers even say it works well to lighten dark spots and firm up the skin in a natural-looking way.

Our feet go through a lot, resulting in dry patches, hard calluses, peeling and more. Enter: Tonymoly's Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid, which is said to help rejuvenate feet using its formulation of fruit extracts. You'll have baby-soft skin, pain-free, in no time!

Summer fun isn't complete without a nourishing product that also happens to effectively protect you from harmful UV rays. Coola's perfected sunscreens are both effective and don't leave any residue or casts on skin. This one is in mist form, meaning it's easy to apply and reapply.

As one of our favorite clean, inclusive, black-owned, small business for a while, we're excited to see them offering 26% off their entire Amazon storefront for Prime Day. Might we recommend their R&R Sun Serum, a mineral-based, broad spectrum tinted sunscreen with SPF 50. Like the brand's other products, it's plant-based, and it boasts some of our favorite actives, like niacinamide, jojoba and rosemary. What's better, its formula sinks in quickly, and reviewers say it does wonders for their dry skin.

Our team often sings praises of CeraVe because of its affordable-yet-effective skin care products for all skin types. You can now get two of their highly rated products for just under $25. The brand's Hydrating Facial Cleanser was even crowned Best Cleanser for Dry Skin in our Shop TODAY Beauty Awards.

Want to achieve a tan in under an hour, without harmful UV rays and in a way where you can control how golden you become — all for under $30? Look no further. This lightweight mousse comes with an easy-to-use mitt, and the brand says it works in as quickly as an 60 minutes.

For just $30, this eye cream packs a big punch when it comes to puffy eyes and dark circles. Its formula is full of powerhouse ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and ginseng. It even layers well under makeup!

This pick made the cut as one of our picks for the best neck creams, and now you can get the jumbo size for around $50 (instead of $84). It's got the usual suspects for tackling signs of aging, including collagen and hyaluronic acid. But it also has fucoidan seaweed extract, which is said to help with elasticity.

Speaking of multitaskers, this cleanser by iS Clinical is a must if you have acne-prone skin. It boasts a three-in-one formula that clears pores, removes makeup and tones the skin. All you'll need is a small amount of the gel to do it all!

Is this the sexiest beauty find? No. But is it super helpful in maintaining your pearly whites (and for more than half off)? Heck yes. At just under $60 now, this rechargeable Bluetooth toothbrush doesn't simply brush — it helps you brush right. That's thanks to its pressure sensor that prevents overbrushing, the oscillating head to mimic a floss and other cool features.

This premium skin care brand's vitamin E moisturizer is now available for 30% off. Reviewers say that only a pea-sized amount of the antioxidant-powered lotion makes their face feel hydrated, soothed, balanced and protected.

The Rose Gold model of this viral anti-aging facial wand is now almost half off, but that probably means it'll go quick. Need convincing? Take a quick scan of our editor's full review (spoiler: It's glowing). Hurry: Such a steep discount on Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Galvanic Gacial Wands category definitely will not last long.

Best Prime Day hair care deals

Shop TODAY's top pick for the best dry shampoo for sensitive scalps is now just a little under $15 today! (We are stoked.) It is dermatologist-recommended, boasts ingredients like organically harvested oat milk and comes in a non-aerosol bottle, in case you're worried about potential toxins.

You can get soft, bouncy curls in your sleep, no heat needed — and you can now get it for under $12. This heatless set of satin curlers are stylist- and staff-approved, too.

The talk about purple shampoos for light blondes has been popping off lately, but we just want to say to our light brown and dark blonde people out there — we see you. Matrix's color-depositing blue shampoo helps balance out brassy tones.

In case you didn't know, we're huge fans of Color Wow's hair sprays. (Proof: Read Shop TODAY commerce writer Danielle Murphy's glowing review of Color Wow's Raise the Root Spray and get back to us.) After some deal-digging, lo and behold, we see the brand's Supernatural Spray, the No. 1 bestselling hair spray on the site, now available for under $20. Did you add to cart yet?

Any fine- or thin-haired ladies out there wishing they didn't have to shower every day to avoid greasy locks? We got you. Living Proof's dry shampoo is one of our top picks for the best dry shampoos, and it's now just $21. We'll let one of TODAY.com's former lifestyle editors say why: "It doesn’t leave residue, isn’t greasy, smells lovely and leaves my hair looking like I washed it that day."

This leave-in made one of our best-of lists for a reason. If you're looking to manage frizz or repair damaged hair from color or chemical treatments, you may have just found a solution for just $24.

There's a reason why Amazon shoppers click on Pura D'Or's products the most when it comes to giving their thinning hair a boost. (Some of our staff swear by it, too.) Now you can score the No. 1 bestseller in the Scalp Treatment category for just under $28.

In our opinion, the Revon One-Step hot brush is the best of the best at getting a salon-worthy blowout in the comfort of your own home. And the No. 1 bestselling hot brush has won our Beauty Award for Best Blow Dry Brush to prove it. So, save time and money (over 50% off!) and snag it now.

Oribe’s cult-favorite (and from what we hear, rarely discounted) Dry Texturizing Spray is now on deal, and with a fun limited edition print inspired by its founder, to boot. The spray is said to build texture and volume into your strands so you can get your glam on.

If you've got short hair and want looser curls or waves, you'll want Drybar's lightweight Single Shot brush, whose 2.25-inch barrel and three temperature settings are designed for them. Now, it's almost $50 off.

Best Prime Day makeup deals

What's a summer look without some color? These mascaras by Eyeko come not just in black, but also in bright shades such as green, blue and purple. What's great about these is that they also have caffeine so you can wake up your tired lashes at the same time.

This makeup brush set has all you'll ever need to achieve the look you want — and the bonus is, they're also made with 60% recycled aluminum. The kit includes a blending and defined crease brush, a precision highlight brush, precision blush brush and a precision blending brush.

This liquid eyeliner by Stila is basically two for the price of one, and on top of that, it's half off. One side features the brand's original felt tip, and the other has a micro felt tip — both boasting smooth application.

Perricone MD is known for its skin care-focused cosmetics, and this lipstick is no different. When applied to the lips, the mineral-based sunscreen lipstick goes from solid to serum, infusing your lips with firming and hydrating ingredients along with a subtle wash of color. Get this premium-quality lipstick on discount now!

This palette of 12 shimmery pigments usually rings up at $50, but it's now available for under $28! Grab a palette and you can expect long-lasting color, rich texture and excellent blendability.

Typically almost $60, this high-quality full-coverage foundation comes in at under $40 for Prime Day. It's waterproof with a luxe, matte finish, comes in 50 shades, and is perfect for sensitive skin — it's got nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and prebiotics.

Dermablend lives up to its name with this primer that smoothly preps your face for makeup. It helps that the setting powder is chock-full of antioxidants like vitamins C and E, and it's said to last for up to 16 hours.

