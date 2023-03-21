It's no secret that we're big fans of all things beauty at Shop TODAY. From trendy hair tools to skin care serums, we've covered just about every product out there. And now we're shining a spotlight on the ones that have truly blown us away in our first-ever Shop TODAY Beauty Awards!

Keep reading to learn more about Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, how we reviewed the products and came up with our 119 winners across 36 categories.

What is Shop TODAY Beauty Awards?

Shop Today is a trusted source for all budget-friendly fashion, beauty, home products and more. And now we have launched our own Beauty Awards to provide that same expert-level insights for the Best of Beauty products we have tried.

Shop TODAY editors combed through more than 1,200 editor or expert-recommended beauty products featured on Shop TODAY since 2017 and identified over 450 to review based on availability, skin care or hair concern, and price.

Then 74 TODAY staffers tried beauty products, ranging from hair and skin tools to body care and makeup and provided their honest feedback, which Shop TODAY used to get our 119 winners.

How we reviewed products

Staffers were asked to assess each product on three qualitative traits: Quality, Satisfaction and Value.

Quality: Refers to the condition and level of excellence of the product.

Refers to the condition and level of excellence of the product. Value: Refers to the price in relation to the amount of product received or how well the product performed.

Refers to the price in relation to the amount of product received or how well the product performed. Satisfaction: Refers to the overall sentiment of the user towards the product. This score takes into account quality and value, but also assesses aspects such as ease of use, packaging and design.

Throughout the testing period, reviewers submitted their feedback, noting their likes, dislikes and any other information that they wished to provide during the trial period.

Once our winners were chosen from our staff, we then consulted a select panel of experts — including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, celebrity hair & makeup artists and other industry leaders — to provide additional insight on some of our winners.

Our panel of experts

Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD : Board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon based in New York City

: Board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon based in New York City Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD : Board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon in New York City

: Board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon in New York City Macrene Alexiades, MD, PhD, PLLC : A board-certified dermatologist in New York City and CEO & founder of MACRENE Actives

: A board-certified dermatologist in New York City and CEO & founder of MACRENE Actives Ron Robinson : Cosmetic chemist and founder of skin care brand BeautyStat

: Cosmetic chemist and founder of skin care brand BeautyStat Tobi Henney : Celebrity makeup artist

: Celebrity makeup artist Kevin Kelly: Celebrity hair stylist and extensions artist

