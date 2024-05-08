The best beauty products of 2023, according to Shop TODAY editors

For our first-ever Shop TODAY Beauty Awards in 2023, we tried over 450 hair, makeup and skin care products.

From moisturizers to lip glosses to anti-aging serums, 74 TODAY staffers tried hundreds of different beauty categories and provided their honest feedback. The goal? To narrow down the ones that deliver on the promises labeled on their packaging.

Our methodology involved assessing products based on quality, value and overall satisfaction, all while taking price into account, too. We also tapped a few experts — including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, celebrity hair and makeup artists, and other industry leaders — for their insight on the picks that impressed us.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your skin care routine with a retinol-based serum or hoping to find the best shampoo for frizzy hair, we've got you covered with the picks that we believe are the best of the best.

Shop all of our Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winners of 2023.

The best skin care products

Looking to upgrade your skin care routine? We found the best moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, face masks, serums and more for every skin type and budget.

The best hair care products

Not all hair care products are created equally. That's why we tested products spanning 11 different hair-related categories, including hair tools like straighteners and hair dryers, shampoos and conditioners, and hair products like curl creams, masks and more.

The best body care products

Who says skin care routines are only for your face? We tested body washes, moisturizers, oils, and more so that your skin care routine can really encompass all of your skin.

The best makeup products

It's difficult to decipher what makeup products are worth their price point based solely on packaging and descriptions on a box. From eyeliners to concealers to makeup tools and beyond, Shop TODAY staffers tested a wide range of products so that you can shop confidently.