The best beauty products of 2023, according to Shop TODAY editors

Here are the winners of our 2023 Shop TODAY Beauty Awards.
Here are the winners of our 2023 Shop TODAY Beauty Awards.Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
By Shop TODAY

For our first-ever Shop TODAY Beauty Awards in 2023, we tried over 450 hair, makeup and skin care products.

From moisturizers to lip glosses to anti-aging serums, 74 TODAY staffers tried hundreds of different beauty categories and provided their honest feedback. The goal? To narrow down the ones that deliver on the promises labeled on their packaging.

Our methodology involved assessing products based on quality, value and overall satisfaction, all while taking price into account, too. We also tapped a few experts — including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, celebrity hair and makeup artists, and other industry leaders — for their insight on the picks that impressed us.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your skin care routine with a retinol-based serum or hoping to find the best shampoo for frizzy hair, we've got you covered with the picks that we believe are the best of the best.

Keep reading to shop all of our Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winners of 2023, or click below to shop by category.

Skin care | Hair | Body care | Makeup

The best skin care products

Looking to upgrade your skin care routine? We found the best moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, face masks, serums and more for every skin type and budget.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

$39.00

Kiehl's

$39.00

Sephora

$39.00

Nordstrom

PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

$13.99

Target

$20.99

Ulta

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Protini Polypeptide Cream

$68.00

Drunk Elephant

$68.00

Ulta

$68.00

Sephora

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

$16.22

$19.99

Amazon

$20.99

Target

$16.22

Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser

Gentle Foaming Cleanser

$14.00

Mario Badescu

$14.00

Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Hydrating Facial Cleanser

$13.10

$17.99

Amazon

$15.69

Target

$16.99

Ulta

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

Renewing SA Cleanser

$14.99

Target

$19.99

Ulta

$11.47

$15.99

Amazon

Foaming Facial Cleanser

$15.49

$17.99

Amazon

$17.99

Ulta

$18.99

Target

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Facial Gel Cleanser

Hydro Boost Hydrating Facial Gel Cleanser

$8.77

Amazon

$12.89

Target

Paula&#039;s Choice Skin 2% BHA Exfoliant

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliant

$34.00

Paula's Choice

$34.00

Sephora

Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

$98.00

Kate Somerville

$98.00

Sephora

Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

Extra Gentle Daily Scrub

$11.49

Target

$8.97

Walmart

$11.99

Ulta

Aveeno Oat Soothing Face Mask

Oat Soothing Face Mask

$9.00

Walmart

$7.22

$10.87

Amazon

Sand and Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

$40.00

Ulta

TONYMOLY I&#039;m Real Moisturizing Aloe Mask Sheet

Moisturizing Aloe Mask Sheet

$3.00

Amazon

$3.75

Ulta

Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Sleeping Mask

Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask

$27.00

$45.00

Kohl's

$40.00

Sephora

Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying &amp; Hydrating Daily Skin Booster

Minéral 89

$32.99

Target

$29.99

Vichy

Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

$13.47

Amazon

$14.99

Target

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

$72.25

Amazon

$85.00

Ulta

$85.00

Sephora

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

Resurfacing Retinol Face Serum

$24.49

Target

$16.97

$21.99

Amazon

$21.99

Ulta

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 12% Pure Vitamin C Face Serum

$32.99

Amazon

$32.99

Ulta

$25.99

Target

Moisturizing Lip Balm

$3.99

Ulta

$4.19

Target

$11.99

Burt's Bees

Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm with Sunscreen

Lip Protectant with SPF 30

$7.42

Amazon

$7.69

Target

e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator

Lip Exfoliator

$4.95

$5.00

Amazon

$5.00

Ulta

$5.00

Target

The best hair care products

Not all hair care products are created equally. That's why we tested products spanning 11 different hair-related categories, including hair tools like straighteners and hair dryers, shampoos and conditioners, and hair products like curl creams, masks and more.

EverPure Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoo

$8.62

Amazon

$8.97

Walmart

$8.99

Target

Jupiter Balancing Shampoo

Balancing Shampoo

$24.00

Jupiter

Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Shampoo

Ultralight Smooth Shampoo

$15.99

Amazon

$15.99

Target

$16.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

$34.00

Amazon

$34.00

Bloomingdale's

$34.00

R+Co

Miracle Daily Conditioner

$26.00

Ulta

$25.99

Sally Beauty

$26.00

it's a 10 haircare

Knot Today Leave-In Detangler

$11.97

$12.95

Amazon

$13.79

Target

$13.99

Sally Beauty

Miracle Leave-In Product

$21.00

Ulta

$20.99

Sally Beauty

$21.00

it's a 10 haircare

OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

$9.69

Target

$9.49

OGX

$7.74

$10.69

Amazon

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

$28.00

Amazon

$28.00

Kohl's

$28.00

Amika

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

$16.00

Amazon

$16.00

Sephora

$16.00

IGK

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste Dry Shampoo

$19.97

Amazon

$7.99

Target

$12.28

Walmart

Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask

Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask

$42.00

Amazon

$42.00

Sephora

$42.00

Moroccanoil

Curl Charisma Hydrating & Defining Mask

$39.00

Sephora

$39.00

Target

$31.00

$39.00

Briogeo

Purifying Hair Mask

$29.00

Jupiter

Curl Corps Defining Cream

$28.00

Amazon

$28.00

Sephora

$28.00

Amika

Miss Jessie&#039;s Curly Pudding

Miss Jessie's Curly Pudding

$16.79

Target

$16.00

Miss Jessie's

Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil

Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil

$52.00

Amazon

$52.00

Sephora

$52.00

Moroccanoil

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

$49.00

Amazon

$49.00

Sephora

$49.00

Oribe

Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray

Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray

$6.47

Walmart

$8.49

Ulta

$6.79

Target

Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray

$22.40

$32.00

Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer 2.0

$40.00

Amazon

$40.49

Target

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver

Wave Artist Deep Waver

$24.82

$27.99

Amazon

$24.79

$29.99

Walmart

$28.99

Target

Beachwaver S1 Rotating Curing Iron

S1 Rotating Curling Iron

$149.00

Amazon

$149.00

Ulta

$149.00

Beachwaver

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

$52.98

$99.98

Amazon

$69.98

Walmart

$99.98

Coyuchi

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

$279.99

Shark

$299.99

Amazon

$299.99

Best Buy

Conair Hot Rollers

$37.97

$39.99

Amazon

$34.99

Walmart

Rusk Engineering W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer

Engineering W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer

$84.95

Amazon

$72.20

RUSK Hair

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

$22.50

Nordstrom

$21.65

Amazon

$21.70

The Ordinary

Davines This Is An Invisible Serum

Davines This Is An Invisible Serum

$26.00

Amazon

$26.00

Davines

Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-In

Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-In

$15.79

$16.99

Amazon

$16.99

Ulta

$17.79

Target

Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum

Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum

$48.00

Amazon

$48.00

Sephora

$48.00

Ulta

The best body care products

Who says skin care routines are only for your face? We tested body washes, moisturizers, oils, and more so that your skin care routine can really encompass all of your skin.

Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

$15.99

Ulta

$15.99

Target

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Sunscreen Moisturizer Face Lotion

UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

$36.00

Amazon

$36.00

Dermstore

$36.00

EltaMD

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body &amp; Face Sunscreen SPF 60

Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body and Face Sunscreen SPF 60

$37.99

Amazon

$25.99

Target

$28.99

Ulta

Zincscreen 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 40

$44.00

Supergoop

$44.00

Sephora

$39.01

$44.00

Amazon

Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool

$5.94

$7.49

Amazon

Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massagers

The Original Blue Ice Globe Facial Massager

$64.00

Aceology

The Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

$29.25

Amazon

$30.00

Sephora

$30.00

Mount Lai

The Detox Market Super Chill Facial Pill

Super Chill Facial Pill

$12.00

The Detox Market

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream Gel Body Wash

$26.00

Amazon

$26.00

Sephora

$26.00

Sol de Janeiro

Bliss Lemon &amp; Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash | Gentle &amp; Hydrating for Supremely Soft Skin | Paraben , Cruelty Free | 17.0 fl oz

Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash

$13.99

Ulta

$12.00

Bliss

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body &amp; Face Cleanser - Fragrance &amp; Soap Free for Dry, Sensitive Skin - 16.9 fl. oz Bottle

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser

$12.28

Amazon

$12.28

Walmart

$12.29

Target

Galderma Laboratories Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash 16.9oz

Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash

$7.97

Walmart

$10.99

Walgreens

$8.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

OUI the People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss at Nordstrom

Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss

$65.00

Nordstrom

$65.00

Oui The People

Bliss Lemon &amp; Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash | Gentle &amp; Hydrating for Supremely Soft Skin | Paraben , Cruelty Free | 17.0 fl oz

Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash

$13.99

Ulta

$12.00

Bliss

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil

$16.97

$23.49

Amazon

$21.49

Target

$25.99

Ulta

Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Lotion

$19.99

Amazon

$20.99

Target

$19.99

La Roche-Posay

Gold Bond Cream for Eczema Relief

$16.96

Amazon

$16.99

Target

$16.96

Walmart

AmLactin Ultra Smoothing Intensely Hydrating Cream, Moisturizing Cream and Hand Moisturizer for Dry Skin - 4.9 Oz Tube (packaging may vary), (781715441)

AmLactin Ultra Smoothing Intensely Hydrating Cream

$13.99

$15.99

Amazon

$13.99

Target

$13.99

Walmart

Sol De Janeiro Collagen Boosting Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Body Cream

$48.00

Amazon

$48.00

Sephora

$48.00

Sol de Janeiro

Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Cream, Fragrance Free Body Cream for Dry Skin, 16 Oz Jar

Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Cream

$14.53

Amazon

$14.53

Walmart

$14.99

Target

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrub

$7.99

Target

$7.99

Walmart

$10.49

Ulta

Mario Badescu Skincare Body Scrub - 6oz

Mario Badescu Coconut Body Scrub

$14.00

Target

$14.00

Ulta

$14.00

Mario Badescu

Beauty by Earth Sunless Tanning Lotion

$34.99

$41.99

Amazon

$29.74

$34.99

Beauty by Earth

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

$37.40

$44.00

Amazon

$44.00

Ulta

$44.00

Sephora

The best makeup products

It's difficult to decipher what makeup products are worth their price point based solely on packaging and descriptions on a box. From eyeliners to concealers to makeup tools and beyond, Shop TODAY staffers tested a wide range of products so that you can shop confidently.

Dermablend Cover Care Concealer, 30N

Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer

$29.00

Amazon

$29.00

Ulta

$28.00

Dermablend

Radiant Creamy Concealer

$32.00

Sephora

$29.93

Amazon

$32.00

Nars Cosmetics

Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup, Natural Coverage, Oil-Free, Caf?, 1 Count

Fit Me Liquid Concealer

$5.95

$7.49

Amazon

$6.94

Walmart

$8.59

Target

BURTS BEES Peach Pond All Aglow Lip &amp; Cheek Stick, 0.32 OZ

All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick

$10.97

$14.13

Amazon

$12.99

Ulta

$12.99

Burt's Bees

Blush

Orgasm Blush

$32.00

Ulta

$32.00

Sephora

$32.00

Nars Cosmetics

Milani Baked Blush - Berry Amore (0.12 Ounce) Cruelty-Free Powder Blush - Shape, Contour &amp; Highlight Face for a Shimmery or Matte Finish

Baked Blush

$8.20

Amazon

$10.99

Ulta

$10.99

Milani Cosmetics

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie

$17.50

$25.00

Ulta

Eyebrow Pen,MoonKong 4 Point Eyebrow Pencil Waterproof Eye Brown Makeup,Eyebrow Kits with 3 Eyebrow Stencil,1 Brow Razor(1# Dark Brown/Chestnut)

MoonKong Point Eyebrow Pen

This eyebrow pen comes with stencils to help you create defined, natural looking brows.

$8.99

$14.99

Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water

Micellar Water Makeup Remover

$18.99

Amazon

$16.39

Target

Green Clean

Green Cleansing Balm

$36.00

Farmacy Beauty

$36.00

Amazon

$36.00

Sephora

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick

Makeup Remover Stick

$9.99

Neutrogena

$7.97

Walmart

$7.97

$12.59

Amazon

Point Made 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil

$19.00

Sephora

$19.00

Kohl's

Pencil Eyeliner by Revlon, ColorStay Eye Makeup with Built-in Sharpener, Waterproof, Smudgeproof, Longwearing with Ultra-Fine Tip, 201 Black, 0.01 Oz

ColorStay Pencil Eyeliner

$5.98

$10.29

Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$12.00

$24.00

Amazon

$24.00

Ulta

$24.00

Stila

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Waterproof Cr?me Color

Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Crème Color

$18.00

Amazon

$18.00

Sephora

$18.00

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Make it a Double Eyeshadow Stick and Powder

$14.40

$24.00

Laura Geller

Mac Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow

$13.00

$26.00

Ulta

r.e.m. Beauty Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow

lustrous liquid eyeshadow

$16.00

r.e.m. beauty

$16.00

Ulta

e.l.f Cosmetics No Budge Shadow Stick

No Budge Shadow Stick

$5.00

e.l.f. Cosmetics

$5.00

Ulta

$5.00

Target

Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

$45.00

Sephora

$45.00

Haus Labs

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

$40.00

Ulta

$40.00

Sephora

$30.00

$40.00

Fenty Beauty

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick

$38.00

Sephora

$38.00

Kohl's

$38.00

Merit Beauty

ORIGINAL Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

$38.00

Ulta

$38.00

Target

$38.00

bareMinerals

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, Light (W) - Color Correcting Cream, Full-Coverage Foundation, Hydrating Serum &amp; SPF 50+ Sunscreen - Natural Finish - 1.08 fl oz

CC+ Cream

$47.00

Sephora

$47.00

It Cosmetics

$21.00

Target

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

$40.00

Ulta

$40.00

Sephora

$40.00

Dior

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting High Impact Color, Up to 16H Wear, Lover, Mauve Neutral, 0.17 fl.oz

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$7.98

$10.99

Amazon

$10.99

Ulta

$8.99

Target

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

$20.00

Sephora

$20.00

Kohl's

$20.00

Rare Beauty

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly

$16.00

Sephora

$16.00

Kohl's

$16.00

Tower 28

Foundation Makeup Brush Flat Top Kabuki Hexagon Face Blush Liquid Powder Foundation Brush for Blending Liquid, Cream or Flawless Powder Cosmetics with Bonus Protective Case (Black)

Kabuki Flat Top Foundation Makeup Brush

$9.99

$11.99

Amazon

Makeup Brush Set

$9.99

$19.99

Amazon

The BEAUTYBLENDER Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge for blending liquid Foundations, Powders and Creams. Flawless, Professional Streak Free Application Blend, Vegan, Cruelty Free and Made in the USA

Original BeautyBlender

$20.00

Amazon

$20.00

Sephora

$20.00

Beautyblender

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer - Hydrating Gel Formula - Paraben, Oil, and Silicone Free - 1.52 Fl Oz

Hydro Grip Primer

$38.00

Amazon

$38.00

Sephora

$38.00

Milk Makeup

Pure Canvas Primer

$47.00

Kohl's

$47.00

Ulta

$47.00

Laura Mercier

SmashBox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer Women Primer 1.0 Ounce

Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer

$42.00

Ulta

$42.00

Smashbox

$37.34

Amazon

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt&#039;r Instant Retouch Setting Powder - Lavender (light with cool undertone-great for brightening)

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

$36.00

Ulta

$36.00

Sephora

$36.00

Fenty Beauty

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

$48.00

Sephora

$48.00

Nordstrom

$48.00

Charlotte Tilbury

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray - Vegan, Alcohol Free Setting Spray - 3.38 Oz

Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Spray

$38.00

Amazon

$38.00

Sephora

$38.00

Milk Makeup

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara Black 0.45 oz/ 13.5 mL

$20.00

Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics They&#039;re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara - Supercharged Black

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara - Supercharged Black

$12.00

$27.00

Ulta

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

$15.00

Sephora

$15.00

Ulta

$15.00

Target

Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara

$8.98

$10.99

Amazon

$10.99

Ulta

$9.99

L'Oreal Paris

Shop TODAY
Laura Millar contributed.