Here are the best deals we're seeing this Prime Day — everything 65% off and up

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is one of the best opportunities to grab deals on tech favorites, home essentials and workout staples (just to name a few), but we know how daunting it can be trying to scour through the products and deciding if it's worth buying.

That's why we did the hard work for you! If you're looking for the biggest discounts, below we rounded up our favorite deals with the steepest savings — everything is 65% off and more. From up to 80% off a robot vacuum to tech gadgets as low as $7, here are some of the best deals we've seen so far during Amazon Prime Day. But hurry, at these prices, we know these items won't last much longer!

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 discounts

Give your complexion a smooth, airbrushed look with a beauty sponge. According to the brand, you can use the makeup tool to seamlessly blend your powder, cream and liquid products.

The Funko collector or Marvel fan in your life (bonus points if they're both) will be excited to add this Pop! of Captain Carter riding a Hydra Stormer to their collection. For over 80% off, it's truly a deal you can't pass up.

You'll never overcook your recipes again thanks to this meat thermometer. According to the brand, it'll give you an accurate temperature reading within 3 seconds — plus it's only $12 for Prime Day.

It's never too early to start shopping for back-to-school products and this permanent marker set has every color a student could need (or want!).

For less than $15, you get a UV LED nail lamp, nail glue and 500 coffin-shaped acrylic nails in different lengths.

Teachers go through endless dry-erase markers throughout the school year. This bestselling value pack is on sale for nearly 80% off and boasts low odor, so they won't have to worry about getting headaches from the fumes.

During Prime Day, Bali is marking down their shopper-loved bras including 65% off this comfortable wireless bra. It features wide straps for full support and moisture-wicking fabric, says the brand.

Teachers and crafters alike will appreciate the chance to snag stock up on these thermal laminating pouches. Each box comes with 200 and, if you don't already have a laminator, there are plenty of options on sale for over 50% off.

Formulated with caffeine, niacinamide and hydrolyzed collagen, this cream works to target dark circles and under-eye bags, says the brand. The jar also has a pump so you can get the right amount each time.

If you always seem to lose (or break) your chargers, now's a good time to stock up on USB-C fast chargers at a discounted rate so you're not left scrambling for a replacement the next time it happens.

Get your smart home started with this smart color-changing light bulb and portable speaker duo for less than $20!

With nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, this wireless Bluetooth set is a steal for less than $20. According to the brand, this set also boasts up to 50 hours of listening time!

This massage gun can help relieve muscle tension and increase blood circulation, says the brand. Plus, it has 10 attachments depending on which muscle you're looking to target. It originally has a $100 price tag, but you can grab it for less than $30 during Prime Day.

Travel is expensive but your luggage doesn't have to be! This set has over 60,000 five-star reviews and shoppers like it for it's compact size and ability to fit "everything".

Aside from the typical toaster settings, this model has buttons specifically for bagels and defrosting so you can achieve that perfect crisp every time. The bread slots are 1.5 inches wide, according to the brand, which is ideal for thicker breads such as brioche.

Planning on entertaining this summer? Now's the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor space with pieces like this wicker table that's currently on sale for nearly 80% off.

One of the biggest expenses when it comes to decorating a home is likely the carpet. With prices soaring on this home staple, it's always great to find an affordable option that also looks good.

Creating your own garden has never been easier than it is with this hydroponic indoor kit that comes with everything you need to grow six gourmet herbs right at home. If you've been hesitant to start, this is your sign since it's a whopping 70% off!

This powerful steamer comes with 12 accessories to clean on multiple surfaces including tile grout, couches, cars and more. You don't want to wait on this 71% in savings!

Upgrade your home security with this wireless doorbell system. According to the brand, it features foresight motion detection so it will alert you before someone even rings your doorbell.

This 6-in-1 vacuum has different heads to get into all of the nooks and crannies of your space. The top detaches so you can use it as a handheld vacuum, perfect for cleaning couches and those hard-to-reach places.

Spotty Wi-Fi will be a thing of the past with this system that comes with a router and two extenders to make sure you have fast, reliable internet in every room.

Clear up storage space on your laptop and phone with this external hard drive. 4TB is equivalent to 4000GB, so you'll have plenty of room to store all of your memories for years to come.

This heavy-duty shredder can accommodate up to 18 sheets of paper at a time and can also handle staples, credit cards, CDs and even paper clips, according to the brand. It's also equipped with SafeSense technology which is designed to automatically stop as soon as hands or paws touch the paper opening.

Loaded with a 24GB RAM, 1024GB hard drive and 1080p display, this laptop is perfect for the student who is working on endless assignments.

