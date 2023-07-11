Snag discounted shaping jeans from Levi's and Lee's this Prime Day — starting at $11

The Prime Day deals are sizzling and now is the perfect time to take advantage of the season's denim sales. Jeans are a staple for any fashion-forward wardrobe and the right shaping jean can make or break your outfit.

From a trendy high waist design to a classic straight-leg, we've searched to find the best of the best shaping jeans on sale for Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. We have everything you need to build your fall wardrobe, from figure-hugging mom jeans to skinny jeans that are coming back in style, there's a lot to choose from.

Want to start adding to cart? Find anything and everything in Amazon’s millions of other Prime Day deals in beauty, tech, home and more.

Check below for the best prime day markdowns on shaping jeans before it's too late.

Best straight | Best skinny | Best bootcut | Best jegging | Best boyfriend | What is Prime Day? | When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day straight leg jean deals

Straight-leg jeans are so in for 2023 and so are these Levi 314 Shaping Jeans. Reviewers who are around 5’6 say these jeans are the perfect length. These shaping jeans are mid-rise with a zipper closure and Levi’s tummy-slimming panel to enhance your natural curves. One reviewer said, “These jeans hold their shape!! They have a little stretch but don’t get stretched out. I can literally wear them 10 times without washing and they still look and feel brand new.”

For those who like a more casual fit, Lee’s straight-leg jeans will keep you comfortable but polished. These jeans feature cotton blend fabric, a zipper closure and a timeless 5-pocket style that elevates your figure. However, reviews say these jeans run small so order a size up if you want a true relaxed fit.

Amazon reviewers note these jeans boast "the perfect fit" with stretchy fabric. Available in 23 different washes, these jeans are a great option for many — and now they're 40% off.

These Lee straight leg jeans secretly smooth your curves with their hidden, shaping panel technology. They're machine washable and is a fan favorite with nearly 2,000 5-star reviews. One reviewer said, “What I liked most about these was the soft fabric lining the waist , and the quality of the fabric is nicely dense with the perfect amount of stretch, plus the flared leg is not too dramatic. These are a very nice pair of jeans, classic that will always be chic!”

NYDJ Marilyn straight jeans are designed to give you a slim-looking waist and sleek silhouette. NYDJ uses their Lift and Tuck technology in all of the jeans they design which makes them a Shop TODAY and Oprah-favorite. These straight-leg jeans have a slimming fabric panel with a criss cross design to shape and support your body. But beware, reviews say these jeans run a little long.

For those who want a more petite fit, these NYDJ Petite Marilyn Straight Jeans are just the pick for you. These jeans have a 30 inch inseam and NYDJ’s Lift and Tuck technology to snatch you in just the right places. Some reviews say these jeans are about an inch too long, but with a wash and tumble dry, they shrink a bit to the correct size. One reviewer said, “After reading the reviews, I was uncertain what size to buy - my regular size or one size down? The thought of returning them for bring too small made me decide on my regular size. After I washed and dried them, they fit great! I won't dry them in the dryer again, but that first time resulted in a perfect fit!”

Prime Day skinny jean deals

These Levi jeans are a fan favorite because of their “fits everybody” factor. The super stretch material fits snug and can be worn all day without losing its shape. These jeans fit skinny through the hip and thigh and the mid-rise waistband comes with a tummy-slimming panel.

Score these Celebrity Pink Infinite stretch jeans for almost 70% off this Prime Day. These jeans are all about comfort, made with super soft and super stretch lightweight denim. With a no-gap waistband and slim leg style, they nail the vintage look. One reviewer said, “I have been drowning in a sea of jeans that just don’t seem to check every box for me. Enter these lovelies. They are a true mid-rise, great color with perfect fade, and they hug in all the right places! They are very comfortable and big-booty girl-approved.”

No need to break these jeans in! They're so comfortable you’ll forget you’re even wearing them. These Levi 311 timeless skinny jeans sit right on your waist and have options in short, regular or long sizes. They are a verified fan favorite with over 12,000 5-star ratings. One reviewer said, “These are seriously so comfortable I don't dread putting them on. I even keep them on instead of changing the second I get home.”

These Levi Signature Shaping Pull-on Jeans are for those who don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style. These jeans have built-in shapewear with stretch denim that keeps its shape. They provide a jegging feel in a jean and even have functional pockets, as well. This style has an option for everyone whether they wear plus, regular, short or tall. One verified reviewer says, “I have a two year old, an awesome mom pouch, and a healthy love of bread. These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being. Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.”

These Angels Forever 360 sculpt skinny jeans feature a figure-enhancing waistband technology that defines, smooths and slims your body. These mid-rise jeans have a single button closure and fabric that is stretchy and comfortable for everyday wear. One verified viewer said, “So far 2 have purchased their own & also love them. If your tummy is a little larger than your hips & legs these jeans help the tummy bulge without any discomfort!”

Prime Day bootcut jean deals

Levi’s have been a staple in closets since the California Gold Rush, and it seems like they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. These Signature Shaping Bootcut Jeans have a vintage feel with their unique wash. These shaping jeans can smooth out any outfit for any occasion. One reviewer even said they wear these jeans to ride horses. However, some reviews have said the inseam runs about an inch and a half too long.

These Insta Stretch Jeans from WallFlower have a size for everyone. These mid-rise have curve enhancing features like a contoured waist and more room in the hip and thigh area. The double button closure detail is sure to keep you secure. These WallFlower jeans have nearly 34,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and come in regular, short, long and plus sizing.

Wrangler’s high-rise bootcut is an everyday staple. The high stretch on these bold bootcut jeans creates a flattering shape, and are available in sizes 0-18. These bootcut jeans also have a higher rise in the back for added coverage. While these high-stretch jeans are perfect for running errands, some reviews say they tend to fade quickly. Reviewers suggest turning these jeans inside out and washing them in cold water to preserve their color.

Prime Day jegging deals

These Ab Solution jeggings from Democracy use super-stretch denim and interior mesh panels near the stomach to create an effortless and polished look. These jeggings also feature a hidden elastic band for a “no gap” look around the waist and sweetheart-shaped stitching to boost the appearance of the butt. This jegging has over 12,000 5-star reviews but many suggest ordering one size down for a form-fitting look. One reviewer said, “I could literally sleep in them if I had to, they are that comfortable but at the same time look really nice and can easily be dressed up or down.”

Prime Day boyfriend jean deals

These Riders by Lee Indigo boyfriend jeans hug your legs in all the right places. They have a roomier leg and more stretch to fit your curves. However, the size range is limited as they only come in sizes 6-18. These stretchy jeans are made to highlight the waist and elongate the leg for a slimming look. One verified reviewer said, “I normally buy Levi boyfriend jeans & wanted a pair in white but didn’t want to fork out $70 for a pair. Stumbled on these for half the price so decided to give them a try. They fit perfect, denim is lightweight so good for the warmer months. Glad I gave them a try & saved some money too.”

FAQS:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 will fall on July 11 and 12.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and coverage, check out: