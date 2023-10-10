PSA: Your favorite fashion brands are on sale for Prime Day — deals from Levi’s, Calvin Klein and more

You might remember Amazon's Prime Day back in July. But if you missed the annual sale event, Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is here!

Whether you're revamping your wardrobe, growing inspiration for your wish list or getting a head start on your holiday shopping, Amazon has marked down a plethora of clothing and accessories from your favorite brands including Champion, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Amazon Essentials and more. The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours, so stock up before the sale ends.

Read on to shop the best in Amazon fashion from top-rated brands for up to 66% off.

Amazon Prime Day women's fashion deals

Winter might be near, but that doesn't mean we can't wear cute atheleisure. One gym staple we have our eye on this Prime Day is this Cool Dri long sleeve from Hanes. Based on its description, the top should help manage sweat, protect you from odors, reduce chafing and shield you from harmful UF rays.

Other than the flared ends, what we appreciate most about this pair of leggings is the crossover waistband. According to the brand, this helps to flatter the waist and the rest of the body. On top of that, it should help prevent the band of your leggings from folding over during workouts.

The cotton-polyester blend in these sweatpants means they're warm and comfortable (and they have the reviews to back it up). The fabric combo also means that they should not pile or shrink, suggesting that these should stay true to their quality after washing.

Complement your denim and pants with this basic bodysuit. According to reviewers, this suit has a functional bottom closure (which makes bathroom breaks easier) and the quality is unbeatable for its price.

We wouldn't have guessed that this sculpting bodysuit doubled as a fitted tank. Wear on its own or underneath clothes, the shapewear is available in nine colors from a size XXS up to a size 5X.

Now that fall is finally here, we can stock up on cozy sweaters. This one in particular was seen on TikTok and Amazon shoppers have rated it a top-quality find.

Oversized clothes are a great choice when you need extra coziness. This knit pullover has the right amount of flare and warmth for a chic fall look.

Shackets are a jacket alternative for in-between weather. You can wear this one as a button-down shirt or as a blazer for a layering opportunity. Over 3,600 reviewers agree this shacket is cozy, while others say it's "soft on the outside" and "heavier than expected."

Sweater weather is here, and you have 28 options from Illusory to choose from. Select from a striped print, like the one above, or a neutral shade, depending on your style preference.

Shop TODAY associate editor Kamari Stewart loves this sweater for its oversized fit and soft feel. Add this knit pullover to your fall collection for a chic yet casual look.

We can picture this matching set worn during casual days at home or on a girl’s night — the versatility is evident. No matter the color you choose from, each can easily pair with whatever you might have in your closet.

When you need a standard fit and uncomplicated design, this pair will serve its purpose. These jeans have a high-waisted silhouette and wide legs that will go well with taller boots and heels.

For days you want to lounge and run quick errands, this outfit is the solution. The two-piece set comes with a knit top and matching pants for a casual look.

Zhuzh up your basic pieces with this casual blazer from Pretty Garden. It features a full lining and button closure for a professional take. The style also comes in 10 different hues to upgrade all your fall essentials.

Amazon Prime Day accessory deals

A simple pair of hoop earrings matches any outfit. It's a classic and timeless design that will add an interesting look to all your basic essentials.

The convenience of purchasing an earring set is that you get a number of styles for the cost of one. Case in point: this one from Adoyi. From large hoops to huggies, there’s a range of options for you to select and style with.

Elevate your work attire with this chic shoulder bag. It's offered in several neutral colors and shapes for the businesswoman woman on the go.

For days when you need to head out quickly, grab this timeless purse. It comes in many colors to mix and match your outfits. Plus, it's spacious enough to fit your essentials — think wallet, phone and makeup bag.

Besides a good deal, what we love most is a multipurpose product. Here, the duffel bag can be used as a work or weekender bag. Each compartment is said to be large enough to fit several pairs of shoes, days' worth of clothes, along with other necessities. The brand also suggests that the fabric is water-resistant, so you can trust your belongings will be protected.

Don’t let the four-inch heel on these shoes intimidate you. Because of the block design, they should make standing for long stretches more bearable than your standard heel. The soft lining, adjustable straps and rubber outsole also suggest comfort and stability while you walk in them.

Looking for a special gift for the man in your life? This watch screams luxury without the hefty price tag. Grab this deal for 20% off and give the quality of time.

The look of this watch exudes quiet luxury. The gold finishes, crystal lens and the light champagne dial would have anyone guess this is worth more than it is.

Busy moms can benefit from the functionality and design of this diaper bag. The quality is superb and is made with a waterproof material to protect the baby's essentials.

Baggallini claims that their Everyday Bag has "hands-free functionality." Their reason for that is because of a few features: quick-access pockets, a crossbody design, built-in RFID-blocking technology (so your personal information is protected), among with other things. That's a lot of power in one bag.

Based on customer reactions, this Calvin Klein shoulder bag is pretty roomy. We can guess why: there are multiple pockets (interior and exterior), compartments and everything else in-between. Plus, it's made from quality vegan leather.

Amazon Prime Day dress deals

Unwrap all your wardrobe problems with this knit sweater dress. It's easy to style and reviewers say is cozy, flattering and has the right amount of comfort. Score this design for 50% off during Prime Day.

Get ahead of the holiday celebrations with this knit dress from Cupshe. According to reviewers, this design is 'very warm' and the ruched details add a chic flair to the style.

Sweater dresses are perfect for those days when you don’t know what to wear. Pair with your coziest winter coat and a pair of knee-high boots and voilà! Your daily winter outfit awaits.

If you’re not into mock necks, then this V-neck sweater dress might be an option to consider. Since it's a wrap dress, the overall fit can be adjusted to your comfort.