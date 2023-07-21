We found 10 shapewear pieces under $50 from your favorite brands like Spanx, Skims and more

It's no secret that the key to the perfectly smoothed-out look is shapewear. But finding a high-quality piece is not only daunting with how many options are on the market, it can also get pretty pricey. Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars trying to find the right one — or spending hours on the Internet searching for affordable pieces — we did the legwork for you.

Here are shapewear tops, bottoms and bodysuits under $50 from brands you know and love like Spanx, Maidenform, Skims and more.

Tops under $50 | Bottoms under $50 | Bodysuits under $50

Shapewear tops under $50

Sizes: S-4XL | Colorways: Seven | Something to note: If you're between sizes, size up.

This tank top is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and a bestseller on the brand's site for its 360-degree tummy control and boob support. The brand also says it eliminates muffin tops and love handles. Made with opaque fabric, it can be worn underneath your favorite top for hidden smoothing or on its own tucked into pants.

Sizes: XS-3X | Colorways: Three

Instead of putting this tank on over your head like you normally would, the brand says you should step into it and shimmy it up. It's described as lightweight and, according to the brand, can be worn six ways.

Sizes: S-3X | Colorways: Three

If you're into crop tops but don't want to sacrifice the smoothing factor of shapewear, this pick from Shapellx sits comfortably in the middle of those needs. The brand describes it as "buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug."

Shapewear bottoms under $50

Sizes: XS-XL | Colorways: 15 | Something to note: If you're between sizes, size up.

If you don't want to add an entirely new article of clothing to your look, you can opt for these briefs from Spanx that also offer compression. The punny name is a reference to the seamless material it's made out of that, according to the brand, makes it invisible under clothes.

Sizes: XS/S-4XL | Colorways: Five

These shorts are perfect for throwing on under a dress. According to the brand, the soft flex boning it's made with will reduce dreaded rolling. One five-star reviewer called it the "best part of their closet."

Sizes: S-4XL | Colorways: One

There are few things worse than the feeling of spilling out of your activewear during a workout. With these compressive shaping leggings, you can be sure that you'll look and feel your best the entire time. According to the brand, they're designed to move with you so you can confidently tackle any exercise move. Plus, it has three pockets — one on each side and one hidden on the hip.

Sizes: XXS/-4X | Colorways: 10 | Something to note: If you prefer more comfort for everyday wear, size up; be wary of runs with jewelry and long nails

These shorts from popular shapewear brand Skims offer a strong support level, according to the brand. Bonus: a similar style is offered in maternity.

Shapewear bodysuits under $50

Sizes: S-4XL | Colorways: Five

This bodysuit offers compression that is light enough to last in all day long without feeling restricted. It provides enough support that it can be worn with or without a bra and even has adjustable straps. "Listen if you want to feel good and look your best don't leave home without them!" raved one five-star reviewer.

Sizes: S-XXL | Colorways: Two

If you'd feel more comfortable wearing your own bra but want full-body shapewear, this open-bust option from Maidenform is a no-brainer. Its description says it's designed to smooth out your tummy, hips and thighs. "Trying it on I was surprised by how well it smoothed my lumps and bumps while still being comfortable," wrote one verified five-star reviewer on Amazon. "This sounds like a cliché, but wearing it feels like a gentle hug or squeeze."

Sizes: XXS/XS-4XL-5XL | Colorways: Nine

A mid-thigh bodysuit like this one gives the smoothing and shaping coverage of a tank top and shorts duo in one fell swoop. It's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon that the brand says "holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt and chest and smooths your upper thighs."