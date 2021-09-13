Turn your walk into a HIIT workout with this 10-minute routine

If you aren't a big fan of running, are just getting back into the swing of cardio or need to give your joints a break from jogging, walking is a great alternative.

Many people assume walking is a leisurely activity — and it can be. But you also can make it a high-intensity workout by adding intervals.

High intensity interval training has been shown to reduce body fat and improve cardiovascular fitness. These workouts typically alternate between high and low-intensity exercise, which helps boost metabolism and calorie burn (even after the workout is over). You can easily incorporate this style of exercise into your walk by mixing up your pace.

Follow this routine to turn your walk into a HIIT workout. Complete this workout a few times a week and when you feel it becoming easier, increase the amount of time you spend in each interval or begin with a quicker pace.

10-minute HIIT walking routine

Be sure to start with a quick warmup of dynamic stretches, like we do in this warm-up routine.

0-4 minutes: Maintain a steady pace. You probably have a walking pace that you’re used to and that’s a great way to kick off your workout. During this interval, feel free to relax and focus on your breathing, taking in your surroundings and preparing mentally for the next interval. Maintain this pace for 4 minutes before moving on.

This will give you a 10-minute workout (slightly longer if you choose to do the strength training). You can repeat from the beginning as many times as you’d like for a longer workout!

Optional strength-training routine

This HIIT walking workout can be just as effective without the strength training, but if you’re looking to step it up, add these three moves.

Modified pushup

The modified pushup can be performed on a curb, park bench or half wall like I’m showing. Place your hands on the elevated surface with the wrists directly underneath the shoulders. Walk the feet out behind you so that your body is in a straight plank position. Bend the elbows out to the sides lowering your chest down toward the ground. Press back up to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Half squat

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Sit down and back, making sure that your knees stay in line with your toes. Only lower down halfway into a half squat to make it easier on the knees. Pull the naval in toward the spine. Return to standing, squeezing the glutes at the top. Repeat 10 times.

Half-squat with criss cross

Perform the half squat again with both hands behind your head and elbows out to the side. As you stand up, bring your right knee up and reach your left elbow towards the knee into a criss cross. Then lower back down into the squat. Return to standing again, this time bringing your left knee up to meet your right elbow, feeling the crunch in your obliques. Repeat 5 times on each side.