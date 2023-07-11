Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods and Beats — save up to 41%

Whether you're doing some back-to-school shopping or are due for an earbuds upgrade yourself, we're happy to tell you that wireless headphones are officially on sale for Prime Day, an event created by Amazon — but these rare deals won't last long.

One of our current favorites? The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). While Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, you can score the brand's wildly popular AirPods at their lowest price since Cyber Monday. We also found a steep deal on the bestselling Apple AirPods (2nd Generation).

We've compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on Apple headphones below.

Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple's second generation of AirPods is on sale for under $100 right now. The charging case of this model just has to be plugged into an outlet to charge, and there are no rubber tips on the end of these headphones.

Prime Day AirPods Max deals

The AirPods Max headphones are currently marked down, and we're ready to click "add to cart" on these viral headphones. They include active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and more. With up to 20 hours of listening time, it's great for those going back to school or often traveling.

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging for more than 24 hours of total listening time, the brand shares. They have a customizable fit and are resistant to water and sweat. The best part? They're currently just under $200, which is their lowest price on Amazon this year, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. If you've been hesitating to throw these bad boys into your cart, now's officially a good time to get on it before it's too late.

The 3rd Generation option offers up to 30 hours of total listening time along with water resistance for those hot, sweaty summer days. Along with these features, the brand says that this pick also has shorter stems, spacial audio and more. The best part? They're nearly 20% off!

Prime Day Beats headphones deals

Want a sportier and more colorful option? Look no further than this flexible pair with secure wingtips for comfortable listening on the go. This wireless set also has three listening settings: Active noise nancelling, transparency mode and Adaptive EQ, according to the brand.

At 41% off, this headset is sure to go fast! According to the brand, this set has active noise canceling to block out external sound and is foldable for a more compact fit that you can take anywhere. It also comes with a RemoteTalk cable that allows you to take calls.

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

While all Apple listening devices have their pros, the decision comes up to you on what fits your lifestyle best. Those who want a compact option to fit in their pocket and prefer a discreet and lightweight feel can benefit from the AirPods (2nd Generation) or AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) because they provide a sleek fit. Both AirPods (2nd Generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are water resistant so they make comfortable fits for outdoor activities in the sweaty summer season. Both options have a carrying case to recharge on the go.

For listeners who want to feel immersed in the sound, a headset such as the AirPods Max or the Beats Studio3 can be a great option. Providing a comfortable fit and flexible designs, they can easily fit into a bag. While these options do not have a portable charger and require an external power source to charge, they offer up to 20 hours (the Beats Studio3 provides up to 22 hours) of listening time to last you all day.

Does Apple have a Prime Day sale?

One of the best tech sales of the year is courtesy of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Apple products, which includes everything from AirPods to higher-ticket items like MacBooks and iPads. Though Apple itself does not have a sale during this time frame, they happen to regularly participate in Prime Day, which is a great time to save on must-have tech products. They also have marked-down prices on necessities like plug-in chargers, too!

Why are AirPods Pro cheaper on Amazon?

For those concerned about the authenticity of Apple products on Amazon and their discounted price point, you're not alone. In 2018, after the tech giant noticed an overwhelming amount of third-party sellers offering knockoff Apple products through Amazon, Apple struck a deal with the online retailer. This move allowed Amazon to purchase Apple products in bulk and sell them, including offering competitive prices during tentpole sales events like Prime Day.