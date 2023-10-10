On the hunt for a good tech deal? Well, you're in luck! Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days, an event created by Amazon, is here! The retailer is marking down everything from shoes to toys, so now is the time to stock up on gadgets or get a head start on holiday shopping. The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours, which means time is of the essence. However, we did a lot of the heavy lifting and found great deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, accessories and more!

Keep reading to shop AirPods and Apple accessories up to 50% off.

Prime Day Apple AirPods deals

Apple’s second generation of AirPods is on sale for under $100 right now. The charging case of this model just has to be plugged into an outlet to charge, and there are no rubber tips on the end of these headphones. With a fully charged case, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time.

The third generation of Apple’s AirPods feature spatial audio that gives you surround sound all the time. The wireless earbuds boast six hours of listening time and three sizes of interchangeable earbud tips for optimal listening, according to the brand.

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging for more than 24 hours of total listening time, the brand shares. They have a customizable fit and are resistant to water and sweat. The best part? They’re currently just under $200!

While Apple’s AirPods Max are a splurge, what better time to splurge than Prime Day? You can grab the wireless over-ear headphones for less than $500 in five colorways — green, pink, silver, sky blue and space gray. The headphones shine for their noise cancellation, spatial audio and modern design.

Prime Day Beats headphones deals

A more sturdy wireless earbud set, this pick comfortably sits over the ear to provide an adjustable and secure fit, says the brand. They also boast up to nine hours of battery life and come with a rechargeable case to keep them secure. At 40% off, we don’t expect these to be in stock for too long!

According to the brand, this set of earbuds is sweat-resistant, has up to eight hours of battery life and are noise cancelling. Another bonus? You can grab this pair for under $90.

With up to 40 hours of battery life and a foldable design, these on-ear headphones are your key to on-the-go jamming. You can snag Amazon's choice for on-ear headphones by Beats for 50% off this Prime Big Deal Days event.

These wireless earbuds feature three listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode and Adaptive EQ. Whether you're in deep-focus mode or having a solo dance party, you can use the earbuds for up to six hours from full charge.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple's second generation smart watch is a wallet, messenger and fitness buddy that you keep on your wrist. The device is water resistant up to 50 meters deep and can track body metrics, such as your heart rate and sleep. What's better? You can grab it for 30% off right now.

Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

This isn't a drill! You can score an iPad for 24% off right now. The 9th generation model features a 10.2-inch retina display and Touch ID lock button. If you're looking for seamless notetaking, you can grab the compatible first generation Apple Pencil for 10% off.

Apple designed the iPad Mini so users could enjoy the "full iPad experience" in one hand. This model features the A15 Bionic chip that correlates with high-quality performance and graphics, according to the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions How many times a year does Amazon have Prime Day? In the years past, Prime Day took place during the summer months of June or July. Prime Day 2023 fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. Amazon introduced a second fall savings event in October 2022.

Prime Day Apple accessory deals

You'll never be caught with a dead phone after grabbing Apple's Magsafe battery pack while its on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. This portable charger is compatible with the iPhone generations following and including the iPhone 12.

Need to charge two devices at once? This adapter has you covered. With a dual-plug, it’s a space-saver and a budget-friendly one at 24% off.