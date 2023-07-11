Amazon Prime Day deals under $25: Score affordable finds from Crocs, KitchenAid and more

Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and so are all the Prime Day deals, which are even better than we expected.

While there are plenty of markdowns on big ticket items, like TVs and wireless headphones, for anyone who is hoping to score deals but still stay within their budget this month, we found the best affordable deals that you can shop now.

Prime Day Deals under $25

We found Prime Day deals under $25 on top brands like Crocs, Pura d'Or, KitchenAid, Color Wow and more. Keep scrolling to see them all or shop by category by clicking on one of the below links.

Swap your dirty old pot holders for these ones from KitchenAid, which are currently 75% off.

More than 7,400 shoppers have given this vitamin E oil a perfect five-star rating. "I use this on literally everything!" one person wrote.

You can score this two-pack of smart plugs for 40% off right now! They're designed to be easy to set up and can be controlled via Alexa or Google Home Assistant or an app.

Summer calls for a new pair of sunglasses! And you can grab this trendy polarized pair for under $12.

These affordable headphones not only have more than 231,000 perfect five-star ratings, but they're also marked down to just $19 right now.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $25

If you never seem to have enough outlets in your house, you'll appreciate this wall adapter. It features five AC outlet splitters and four USB charger ports, so there are plenty of places for you to plug in.

You paid a lot of money for your cell phone, so you want to make sure nothing happens to it. These screen protectors are designed to keep your screen safe from scratches as well as discoloration and degradation.

With this smart plug, you can schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off or even control them with your voice. Meaning, you can tell Alexa to "turn off the light," so you don't have to get out of bed.

Amazon's most affordable streaming stick just got even more affordable. It's currently marked down to just $15 — according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, the price has only been this low one other time, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal!

If you're after a handful of more features than the Fire TV Stick Lite offers, you can grab the Max version for a discount. It's designed to have faster app starts and more fluid navigation than other models and allows you to stream shows and movies in UHD 4K.

You can grab this Fire Stick with an impressive savings of 58% off this Prime Day. You'll have access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and won't have to worry about typing out the show, you can ask Alexa to find it with the built-in voice control.

You can also grab these headphones during the event. They are normally $60 but are currently marked down to $20. They have a digital LED display on the outside of the case that displays the charge, so you never run out of juice unexpectedly.

This bundle, which features Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker and a smart light bulb, is normally $65, but you can get it right now for just $22 — that's over 65% off!

While this portable charger may look small, the brand says that it can fully charge an iPhone X one time. The ultra-compact size makes it easy to throw in your purse.

This neck light is perfect for nights when you like to stay up reading, but don't want to disturb your partner. According to the brand, it has three light modes that allow you to control the brightness level. Grab it now while it's on this impressive deal.

Best Prime Day beauty deals under $25

You can add this leave-in conditioner to your beauty cabinet for less than $5. According to the brand, it boosts your hair's strength and flexibility and helps protect against future damage and breakage.

Bring this insect repellent on your next outdoor adventure to help keep bugs at bay. Unlike other formulas, this one is designed to be lightweight and not sticky, says the brand.

In need of a skin pick-me-up? Try spraying on a quick spritz of this popular hydrating skin mist for an instant dewy glow.

Get curls sans the heat with this unique hair curler. "The heatless curlers have revolutionized my morning routine. I have truly never found a more game changing way to curl your hair," commerce coordinator Alexa Arent said. "This is the fastest and least damaging way to have the perfect hair day."

Made of 100% pure argan oil, this beauty product can add moisture, help tame frizzy hair and even has hydration benefits for your skin and nails. You'll save 39% during these epic sales.

If you're new to the world of self-tanning, this kit comes with everything you need to get a sun-kissed glow sans skin damage. The tanning mousse is designed to be easy to apply and develops quickly (in one hour) for an overall seamless experience.

This Shop TODAY-favorite lip mask is on sale for Prime Day. It's said to deliver moisture and antioxidants while you sleep so you wake up with a softer pout.

Say goodbye to pesky breakouts with this serum-like booster. The brand says that it helps clear pores and kill breakout-causing bacteria to help improve skin tone and texture.

Made for lighter hair tones, this dry shampoo from fan-favorite hair care brand Moroccanoil is designed to absorb oil and buildup while neutralizing brassiness.

Struggling with thinning hair? Plenty of Shop TODAY readers have turned to Pura d'Or's popular shampoo as a solution. According to the brand, it's made with ingredients like biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, nettle and more to help increase volume and thicken hair.

Made for dark blondes or brunettes who lighten their hair, this shampoo is made to neutralize brassy tones. According to the brand, it can be used by all hair types and textures.

Score 30% off Color Wow's bestselling Dream Coat Spray. The anti-frizz formula is said to act like a raincoat for your hair, to keep it protected from humidity and frizz.

You can get this set, which includes both CeraVe's popular Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash, for under $25 right now. Both products feature hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides to help hydrate dry skin.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals under $25

You'll never over or under-cook food again with this meat thermometer, which will give you an accurate reading within three seconds. Don't miss out on this 70% savings!

Made from bamboo, the brand says that these pillow cases are cooler to the touch and better at wicking away moisture than cotton, so they're perfect for hot sleepers.

Whether you prefer your eggs poached, hard boiled or in omelet form, this gadget promises to make it easy to cook them perfectly every time.

Don't miss your chance to grab this bestseller while it's on sale! The portable filter is said to remove around 99.999% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, so you have clean drinking water wherever you go.

Make meal prep a breeze with this handy kitchen tool. It can be used to julienne, chop, spiralize and slice vegetables and even has a collection tray that holds your prepared veggies to cut down on mess.

This egg bite maker is perfect for meal prepping and busy mornings — it can make up to four bites at a time! And it's easy to use, just pour your favorite egg mixture in and it will cook in just 10 minutes, says the brand.

Best Prime Day fashion deals under $25

Socks are one thing that you can never quite have enough of. And you can grab this three-pack of soft cotton socks from Gap for 72% off.

Stay protected at the beach or pool with this quick-dry tee, which is said to feature UPF fabric.

This set comes with four different bracelets, including a paperclip chain and one with an initial charm. Wear one on its own or stack them all together to accessorize any outfit.

These shorts were a Shop TODAY reader-loved product last Prime Day, so we were excited to see that they were on sale again (and for their lowest-ever price, too!). They're designed to be lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying, so it's not hard to see why they're a favorite.

These unique water shoes have the appearance of a sock, but a thick sole and shock-absorbing insole similar to a standard shoe, to help keep you adequately protected at the beach or lake.

Described as "buttery soft" and "lightweight," these leggings are just what your activewear collection needs. That's why we suggest grabbing them while they're on sale!

Whether you're looking to shop ahead of the season or need to stay warm in a chilly office, you can score a great deal on this cardigan. It's made of lightweight fabric and comes in over 20 colors.

With a stylish design, snug and comfortable fit and thick straps for extra coverage, this is practically the sports bra of our dreams. That's why we were so excited to see that it is 30% off during the Prime Day sale.

These cloud slippers can be worn to help your feet recover from workouts, to the beach or you can wear them as summer house slippers. According to the brand, they feature ergonomic design and shock absorption for support and comfort.

For anyone who isn't sure if Crocs are for them, try these sandals. They're said to bring the comfort and versatility that the brand is known for, but with a sporty and understated design.

Best Prime Day toy deals under $25

It's the year of Barbie! And you can add a new doll to your little one's collection thanks to this deal. The Barbie pop star doll is currently at its lowest Amazon price ever!

The fun never stops with this reusable activity pad. When they use the water pen on each of the included line drawings, they'll fill with color. Then, it will disappear again as it dries.

Polly Pocket dolls have made a big comeback in recent years, and there are a number on sale for Prime Day. This compact playset is a bestseller and features micro Polly and Shani dolls, along with two dog friends.

Best Prime Day back-to-school deals under $25

This mega pack of Sharpie permanent markers will come in handy for upcoming school and do-it-your-self projects. You'll get a pack of 24 colors for 71% off.

Teachers and students alike will get a lot of use out of this pack of 36 markers. According to the brand, the ink is smear-resistant to keep your notes and books free of mess.

Get a head start on back-to-school shopping and score this adorable backpack while it's on sale. It features a front pocket to stash essentials and a mesh side pocket for water bottles.

FAQs

Will everything be cheaper on Prime Day?

Whether you're looking for a new pair of headphones or hoping restock on some of your favorite beauty products, odds are, you'll be able to find a deal that will help you accomplish your goal and save. Many top brands, including Color Wow, Sunday Riley and Apple, some of which rarely discount their products, are offering deals.

