Amazon Prime Day fashion deals — shop clothing and accessories up to 72% off

The wait is finally over — Prime Day, the epic two-day sales event created by Amazon, is finally here. And our closets are excited.

It's no secret that Amazon has a wealth of styles to choose from — we're talking matching sets, on-trend accessories, a selection of shoes you can "try before you buy..." and as budget-friendly as most are, a deal is a deal, and everyone likes to see even lower prices. And over the next 48 hours, your wish is Amazon's command. The online retailer is taking chic and stylish pieces from your favorite brands (Levi's, Shapermint, The Drop and more!) and launching discounts you need to see to believe.

Whether you're continuing to build on your summer wardrobe or want to get a head start on some fall essentials, we've got you covered with a few (37, to be exact!) of Amazon's best fashion deals you can shop right now. But these picks are so good, we expect other eager shoppers and fashionistas will scoop them up fast — so we suggest adding your wish list items to your online cart ASAP!

Best Prime Day fashion deals

When you need to dress up your ears with accessories that are elegant and sparkling, this bestselling stud set will get the job done.

If this ribbed top feels as soft as it looks, count us in for two or three. And at that price point, why wouldn't we?

It's getting sunny out there, so make sure your eyes are protected with quality shades. Not only is this pair finished with a UV protection coating and polarized lenses, but there's also a variety of frame patterns to shop as well.

The perfect jewelry does not exist — said anyone who hasn't seen these gold-plated necklaces. Available in several eye-catching designs and at an irresistible price, you might be tempted to grab one for yourself and everyone you know.

Score 72% off this statement pearl necklace to pair with all of your favorite summer outfits.

Over 4,600 Amazon shoppers gave these jeans a perfect five-star rating, with many of them raving about the style's flattering and comfortable fit. (Though, we're loving the 69% discount a little bit more!)

Breathable. Supportive. Not going anywhere. Whether you're working out, playing sports or just running errands, this compression bra will make sure you stay comfortable and secure no matter what you're doing.

"Buttery soft," "second skin" and "smooth silhouette" are just a few of the words the brand uses to describe these racerback halter tank tops.

If you're using Amazon Prime Day to stock up on basics, we'd say you're shopping smart. Having several bodysuits on hand can make outfit coordination so much easier. This MangoPop style comes in several colors — from neutral tones to bolder shades — to help you create multiple looks.

For easier access to all your essentials, and a smoother way to get through security at your next concert or sporting event, you'll want to get your hands on this clear crossbody bag. It features a twist-lock closer for added security and a detachable chain for added style.

Here's a cute way to make sure you always have your phone on hand. These crossbody chains can carry a variety of smartphone sizes and comes in three shades to match your personal taste.

Prime Day is also a good time to update your work wardrobe. If you love the paper bag pant style, you'll want to add these chic trousers to your cart ASAP.

Give your loungewear collection the refresh it deserves, with a new pair of sleek yoga pants. You'll fall in love with this bootcut style, which has a high-waist fit, hidden pockets in the waistband and tummy-control fabric.

Did the "babydoll" shirt really go out of style? Because we're ready for it to come back. Ready or not — we'll be scooping this Amazon option up while it's on deal on account of it being so cute.

Shop TODAY editor and producer Julie Ricevuto says she finally found her go-to comfy travel pants with these joggers. "Design-wise, these joggers have a tapered leg that hits just above the ankle and a wide elastic waistband that provides great tummy control," she says.

Prepping for wedding season? We may have found your go-to event dress. It's designed in a romantic babydoll style and finished with several tiers and a swing skirt.

Worn over a T-shirt, cinched with a belt or donned by itself, there are so many ways to rock this loose-fitted jumpsuit. The brand says it's lightweight and soft, and it comes in a bunch of colors and patterns.

Featuring an asymmetrical neckline, ruffle detailing and a trendy one-shoulder design, this one-piece swimsuit (from a Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award-winning brand) is a must-have while lounging poolside.

Upgrade your coastal grandmother collection with a dapper pair of chino pants. We can see anyone taking this pair from the office to shore with just a swap of a top and footwear.

A casual dress you can take from a professional meeting to a happy hour is what we like to call a game-changing outfit. Luckily, this tie-waist option comes in several colors, so you can get a couple (at a discount!) for every day of the week.

Swim in comfort with this one-piece bathing suit. You can pair it with maxi skirts and have a complete outfit that is beach-ready. The ribbed texture is very flattering and one customer said this swimsuit "hits in all the right spots" and "fits like a glove".

With almost 10,000 ratings overall, Amazon customers are clearly obsessed with this corduroy blouse. It's a great piece for fall, but you can also wear it on crisp summer nights over a short-sleeve top for some extra warmth.

If you thought a pair of jeans that could shape your hips and thighs didn't exist, Levi's says to think again. These 311 jeans promise a flattering fit in a classic skinny pant leg style.

A good set of pajamas can make or break a good night's sleep. Luckily, you can grab this set on deal (in any color combo you choose!) during Prime Day!

We're loving this vibrant maxi dress for summer. It features a tank top design and a free-flowing skirt for movement and breathability.

If you are on the lookout for a tummy control swimsuit, look no further! This No.1 bestseller comes in over 20 vibrant shades and reviewers love it for its "flattering" design and great fit.

Who says a hoodie can't be stylish? Made with a half-zip collar, a cropped length and cool thumb holes on the sleeves, this pullover option will be hard to resist (especially with this Prime Day discount).

According to the brand, this sleek jumpsuit offers a slim fit, a sleeveless design and soft and stretchy material. The best part? It even comes with a belt.

Team skinny jeans, listen up! These Levi's are on sale during Prime Day for up to 52% off. They feature four-way stretch material, a mid-rise fit and several denim washes to choose from.

We're loving the slip skirt and sneakers look we've been seeing everywhere — and Amazon is making it super easy to get in on the casual-cool trend with this Prime Day deal.

Outside a fresh new pair of kicks and comfy joggers, there are more ways to travel in style. You'll be the center of attention at every airport, on every bus or on every train compartment while carrying this sleek weekender.

Grab these No. 1 bestselling denim shorts for up to 51% off during Prime Day! They come in several washes and in plus sizes as well.

Made from the brand's "barely-there" microfiber fabric, this bra promises a soft and smooth fit. This style features a racerback design, slim straps and zero wires.

Feel fresh in this summer dress from Columbia. The design features a signature wicking fabric that will keep your body cool and is made with UPF 30 sun protection to protect your skin.

It's never too early to prepare for cold weather, especially when this Amazon bestseller is on sale. Grab this popular Orolay jacket while it's under $100 (and before it sells out!).

What kind of shopping editors would we be if we didn't tell you about the discounts on these designer sunglasses? Grab them in several different styles for up to 30% off during Prime Day.

