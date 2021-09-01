Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With age comes the inevitable, yet no less terrifying, fact that our bodies experience change. This could mean adjusting your skin care routine after spotting that first wrinkle, or cracking down on treatments to heal dark spots after another summer spent in the sun. For me, it's all about dealing with what's happening on the top of my head — flat and bodiless hair.

In my early 20s, every time I ran my hands through my bouncy locks, they would return to place looking full and smooth. Now, in my late 20s, my hair simply falls limp — the fun, playful volume is completely gone.

In an effort to return my hair to its larger-than-life style, I tried the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo — and have quickly grown obsessed with it. Since I began circulating the formula into my routine, my hair has developed volume and shine that I haven’t seen in years.

My suddenly flat-to-fabulous head of hair is all thanks to this shampoo's star ingredient: biotin. According to the brand, the beneficial vitamin is the key to "improving the keratin infrastructure of the hair," which contributes to hair density and volume. After a little research, I learned that our bodies can struggle to produce keratin as we age. So, to get my hair back to its early-20s glory, R+Co's shampoo was exactly the type of treatment I was missing.

I'll admit, the product needs some getting used to in the beginning. For one, the texture is unusual. It feels sticky in my palm, almost like a glue. However, once I rub the shampoo between my hands, I'm able to lather it in my hair quite easily. A little goes a long way with this formula. I barely need a quarter-sized amount to coat every inch of my strands — that's less than what I usually use with other shampoos for my shoulder-length hair.

The first time I rinsed the shampoo out, I was alarmed by my hair's texture. It felt almost too clean. There was this certain dryness to it, despite it being completely wet. My advice is to follow it up with a good, deep moisturizing conditioner, otherwise your locks may feel brittle. I also make sure to keep the conditioner in my hair a few minutes longer than usual, because it helps my hair return to its normal texture.

After trying R+Co's biotin shampoo, the results are seriously better than I ever expected. Courtesy Cailey Rizzo

After the first wash, I didn’t think much of the shampoo. I didn’t notice a difference in my hair and couldn’t tell what all the fuss in the five-starred online reviews was about. But Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is voluminous hair. So, I pressed on. (And, at $29 a bottle, I was determined to give this shampoo a fair shot.)

It wasn't until the third wash that I started to notice a clear difference. When I blew my hair out, there was absolutely nothing by way of frizz and each strand fell smooth. But, more importantly, my hair somehow looked more lifted. Even my bangs perked up, no longer falling flat against my forehead like they used to.

Now, after a few weeks, I can't imagine not using this shampoo. It's given my roots a noticeable boost, and my locks have a bounce they've been sorely lacking. Plus, my hair looks shinier than ever. And it’s not just my imagination — I've already had a few friends ask if I’ve visited the salon recently.

I finally found a reliable solution for bouncier and fuller hair. Courtesy Cailey Rizzo

For those who are interested: The R+Co formula is vegan, cruelty free, gluten free and is made with a UV protective formula. Other nourishing ingredients include saw palmetto berry extract, coconut oil and moringa seed extract, which helps protect your tresses from free radicals.

The fragrance is described as a “warm, romantic scent” and includes hints of cardamom, pineapple, tangerine, lavender and bamboo. It’s pleasant, but it doesn’t linger in your hair after rinsing the formula out. However, the scent adds a nice, spa-like quality to my shower experience!

Although my hair resides permanently in New York, with this R+Co Dallas shampoo, I’m one step closer to bigger-in-Texas volume.

