This Amazon kitchen gadget helped me finally open a jar I've had for almost a year

No one would accuse me of being a professional in the kitchen. I own one pot, one pan and one knife. Basically, I'm not getting my own cooking show anytime soon.

That said, while I face a multitude of issues in the kitchen, one in particular seems to come up the most: opening jars. In fact, I've had a jar of salsa in my cabinet for just about a year from when I first moved into my apartment.

When I say I tried everything to open this uncooperative jar, I mean it. I tapped, and as my frustration grew, that tap turned into more of a slam against the edge of the counter. I tried running it under warm water and asked every guest I had over to try and open it. All to no avail. This jar gained a mythical status in my head, similar to that of King Arthur's Excalibur sword stuck in the stone. It would take a hero to open it.

Fast forward a year, and I found the hero I had been looking for, and right in time, too — I was getting dangerously close to the salsa's expiration date.

The EZ Off Jar Opener acts like a vice grip to easily open even the most stubborn jars. After I set up the jar opener, I immediately grabbed the salsa in question. I inserted the jar into the opener and made sure to catch the metal teeth on one side of the tool. With both hands wrapped around the jar I gave it a few twists — and wouldn't you know the lid came right off. After the simple process and amazing results I see why this jar opener has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

It is incredibly easy to set up and use

When I say this product was as simple as it gets to set up and use, I mean it. All I had to do was remove the covering over the adhesive strips, pick a place underneath a cabinet and stick the gadget to the bottom with the opening of the "V" facing outward. In seconds, I was ready to try it out.

While this gadget certainly helped me open a particularly well-sealed jar, the brand also says it can help seniors and those with weak hands or arthritis. The company also mentions their product can be useful on smaller lids like those found on nail polish bottles.

It doesn't take up any space

I have a typically tiny Manhattan kitchen, so I avoid buying too many tools — I do only have one drawer after all. Luckily, this product fits underneath a cabinet and is thin enough that once I installed it I hardly noticed it.

Amazon shoppers agree that the product has a super simple install and helps open jars with ease. A few also shared pro tips about ways to make the jar opener even easier to use.

"It should be installed with the bottom of the 'V' pointing toward the person holding the jar, not the opposite," one verified reviewer wrote. Customers say this helps the user to twist the jar more effectively with a a pulling motion, instead of pushing.

In this cooking-adverse writer's opinion this gadget is a must-have if you've ever struggled to open a jar or bottle. I wouldn't go as far to say that I'll start cooking regularly now, but at least I can enjoy some salsa whenever I want!

