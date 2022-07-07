18 of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now — all under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, and we’ve already started making our wishlists with all of the items that we’re hoping to snag during the event. But if you’re in need of some new beauty products or summer-ready fashion essentials ASAP, there’s no need to wait until the big two-day sale to start saving.

We’ve already seen some big discounts across all major categories on Amazon, from tech to fashion. We found tons of must-haves, including earbuds, summer dresses, viral makeup products and more that are all marked down to less than $25. Some items are even at their lowest-ever Amazon prices!

There are a lot of deals to sort through right now, so to help make it easier for you, we picked out a handful of our favorites in each category.

Amazon Prime Day early tech deals under $25

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is currently marked down by 58%, bringing the price down to just $17 — its the lowest-ever price according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The latest generation of the bestselling device, this version is said to be 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor, for speedier streaming and HD picture quality.

Also at its lowest Amazon price? The Echo Dot smart speaker. Made to fit in small spaces, the device is said to deliver crisp vocals and balanced bass to provide a quality listening experience. It's Alexa-enabled so you can also use it control other smart devices in your home, set timers and more.

You can also score these wireless earbuds for just $17 on Amazon right now. They have more than 11,000 five-star ratings and shoppers say that they provide good sound quality and are lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Amazon Prime Day early beauty deals under $25

While this makeup kit from Lady Gaga's beauty brand Haus Laboratories normally costs nearly $50, you can get it right now for just under $13! That's a 74% discount. The kit comes with three makeup essentials that will help you master your everyday look: a long-wear liquid eyeshadow, ultra high-shine lip gloss and a pigmented lip liner.

Bio-Oil's Skincare Oil is a TikTok and Shop TODAY-loved product, thanks to its ability to help fade stretch marks, scars and uneven skin tone. And earlier this year, the brand released this Moisturizing Body Lotion, which you can currently grab for a discount. Formulated with ingredients like shea, rosehip and jojoba seed oil, the formula is designed to hydrate dry skin without leaving behind a greasy feel, according to the brand.

Looking to up your anti-aging routine? Experts say that vitamin C can have a host of benefits, from reducing skin dullness to diminishing fine lines. And this serum is a popular way to incorporate the ingredient into your routine. One Shop TODAY writer who tried it said that her skin appeared more radiant and smoother to the touch after just one week of using it.

There's nothing like a good scalp massage. And this tool will not only allow you to get a satisfying scrub while you're shampooing but, according to the brand, the bristles also stimulate blood flow to deep clean and exfoliate the scalp.

Maybelline's Sky High Mascara has racked up a loyal following of fans and across the internet (including one Shop TODAY writer), and people say that the formula provides "unmatched" volume and length. If you have yet to try it for yourself, we suggest grabbing the viral find while it's 23% off.

Amazon Prime Day early fashion deals under $25

This dress feels like the perfect choice for both casual afternoon hangs and romantic date nights. Even better, it's a sustainable choice, as it's made from a Ecovero Viscose blend, which is made from renewable wood sources, the brand says.

This bestselling initial necklace is a great layering piece to add to your jewelry collection. It comes in silver, gold and rose gold — and every color option is currently discounted!

It's time to prep for your next big beach getaway! And this cover-up definitely deserves a place in your suitcase. Available in more than 40 colors, the chic and breezy dress is easy to throw on over your swimsuit when you're headed to the beach or pool.

Whether you're hiking, running or just lounging around the house, these shorts seem like a great pick. They're made from a soft, lightweight fabric that is designed to wick away moisture from your skin. The brand says that they also feature flatlock stitching to reduce chafing.

We've spotted both TikTokers and celebrities sporting the cushiony pillow sandal trend. And now you can, too, thanks to this deal on a popular pair from Amazon. The waterproof shoes are designed to be lightweight and breathable for ultimate comfort.

Amazon Prime Day early home deals under $25

Food experts say that kitchen scales are a must-have for home cooks, and right now you can get this bestselling pick for 29% off. The scale is designed to hold up to 11 pounds at a time and can convert units, so you can easily measure different foods and ingredients.

If it's been a while since you last replaced your sheets, you might want to take advantage on this deal on a top-rated sheet set. The brand says that the sheets are made from a temperature-regulating material to keep you comfortable, no matter the season. And they're designed to be fade-resistant so the colors won't change after just a few washes.

Make soups, smoothies, dips and so much more with this powerful immersion blender. The 10-speed blender can be used to blend food directly in the jar, pot or pan to save you some dishes. It comes with additional attachments, like a mini chopper and whisk.

Running low on kitchen counter space? This genius tool can be used to create extra space for drying dishes, prepping food and more. Simply place it over your sink when you need it and then roll it up and store it away when you're done.

Forget bulky humidifiers that take up a ton of space, this one was designed to fit on your nightstand or office desk, so you can use it any time of day. According to the brand, it provides up to nine hours of continuous mist and will automatically shut off when it's empty.

