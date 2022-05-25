25 Memorial Day sales worth shopping if your wardrobe needs a refresh for summer

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though the holiday weekend is still a few days away, Memorial Day weekend sales are already in full swing. From savings on mattresses and furniture to deals on beauty favorites, you can find just about anything you're looking for on sale — including fashion essentials.

If you're hoping to revamp your wardrobe on a budget before summer rolls around, you're in luck. We found discounts as steep as 50% on everything from swimsuits to pajamas from retailers like Levi's, J.Crew, Target and more. Below, we rounded up a few of those deals that we think are worth checking out right now.

Amazon Memorial Day clothing sale

You can find great deals on practically everything at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day weekend right now. We found a few deals on summer essentials below, which are all below $25.

Finding the perfect one-piece for summer just got a whole lot easier. This vintage-inspired style has over 8,000 verified five-star ratings and comes in 45 different color options. Plus, it is on sale right now for less than $25.

This breezy T-shirt dress also comes in over 40 different colors and patterns and is available in sizes S-3XL. Pair it with sneakers for a quick errand run or use it as a beach cover-up this summer.

Basics aren't boring. This solid tank top can pair with everything from shorts to jeans and it also comes in a variety of colors and sizes. We think it would make for a great layering piece.

Target Memorial Day clothing sale

Through May 30, Target is offering 30% off of women's tops, shorts, dresses and swimsuits. You can also find sleepwear for 40% off.

Comfort meets style with these high-rise shorts. They're made from a blend of cotton and spandex for a little stretch. Plus, the tie-waist belt makes for a chic touch.

Don't forget about your pajamas! If you want to keep cool while you sleep, this top is made from a breathable lyocell that the brand says can help keep you cool.

You can snag the matching pajama shorts for less than $8 right now. If you don't want to match with the top, you can choose from three other fun prints.

Macy's Memorial Day clothing sale

Through Memorial Day, Macy's is offering as much as 40% off clothing, home essentials and more. When you use the code MEMDAY at checkout, you can snag as much as an extra 20% off your purchase, through May 30.

This light blue top is on sale for just $20 right now. From the scoop neck to the shorter sleeves, it is one of those tops you can throw on with just about anything on cooler days or nights.

From the high-rise waist to the slightly distressed look, we're loving the vintage feel of these shorts. You can find them in sizes 0-18, all on sale.

The romantic silhouette of this dress feels on-trend right now. According to the brand, one size fits two sizes, so you can shop it in sizes 14W-20W.

JCPenney Memorial Day clothing sale

Through May 30, you can take as much as 50% off of fashion favorites at JCPenney. You can also expect doorbuster deals from the brand to pop-up throughout the sale.

Hop on the cottagecore trend with this plaid maxi dress. Flutter sleeves, a smocked top and a tiered skirt are some of the details that make it feel of-the-moment.

The colorblock trend is also having a moment in the swimwear world right now. This flattering one-piece is one way to tap into it while scoring a deal.

Blazers aren't just for the office anymore, and they are no longer just available in black. You can find this style in a bright pink and a coral color.

Old Navy Memorial Day sale

Through May 30, practically everything is on sale at Old Navy. You can find deals for up to 60% off on swimsuits, dresses, shorts and more.

This swimsuit is on sale for 60% off in a fun floral print, as well as in pink and black. The shoulder straps are adjustable and the bodice is ruched, which lends itself to a flattering fit.

This dress is already on sale for $35, but you can save an additional 20% off automatically at checkout — no codes necessary.

If you're not ready to slip into denim shorts just yet, these pull-on shorts are just as stylish. The elastic waistband and drawstring tie help to deliver a comfortable fit.

J.Crew Memorial Day sale

Right now, J.Crew is letting you take 30% off of your purchase, but you can save even more on summer fashion finds that are already on sale. When you use the code SUMMER, you can snag an extra 50% off sale styles.

This pistachio-colored top is giving us plenty of summer vibes. The brand says the gauzy fabric is an alternative to linen, which can help keep you cool on hot days.

In need of some polished pants for your return to the office? You can catch these trousers on sale for less than $50 right now.

The biker short trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. This pair is made from a blend of supplex nylon and lycra elastane, designed to give them an ample amount of stretch.

Levi's Memorial Day sale

You can find shorts for as little as $30 at Levi's ahead of Memorial Day. The retailer is offering 30% off sitewide through May 31 (no coupon necessary) and you can also take an extra 50% off sale styles.

Snag these classic denim shorts on sale in whichever wash suits your style best. It comes in one light wash, one dark wash an a distressed black pair, which can work with a range of wardrobes.

If you're already thinking about fall fashion, now is your time to save on denim before the season arrives. This high-waisted pair (truly — they have an 11-inch rise) is hitting right on the mom jeans trend and a 30% discount brings them down to less than $70.

Crocs Memorial Day sale

Crocs is offering shoppers 40% off a range of styles right now, including sandals and clogs.

If you love the feel of the Classic Croc, we have good news. The brand's sandal-style shoe is on sale for just $30, and is made from the same easy-to-clean fabric.

Whether you want to go bold with a bright pink pair or keep it neutral with a white clog, you can also find these Baya Clogs on sale for $30.

Outdoor Voices Memorial Day clothing sale

This popular athletic wear brand is offering up to 50% off select styles right now, both in-store and online.

These cute leggings are on sale for 30% off right now. According to the brand, they run a little small, so you might want to size up.

You can snag these burnt orange leggings on sale for and take advantage of the full 50% off the brand is offering. Reviewers say this pair runs true to size.

BaubleBar Memorial Day sale

Don't wait to shop this sale! This weekend, some of BaubleBar's most popular styles are starting at just $10.

A quaint pair of gold hoops can go with just about every kind of outfit. Since this pair is just $10, we think they're hard to pass up on.

Add some more gold accessories into the mix with this sun-inspired ring. A $30 discount brings the price of the ring down to just $12.

Kohl's Memorial Day clothing sale

Kohl's is marking down a number of good finds right now. You can find tops and tanks starting at $10, in addition to markdowns on fashion favorites. Dresses are also on sale for up to 30% off.

The tie-dye trend never left, but if you prefer solid designs, the plum and black styles of this dress are also on sale for just $20 ahead of Memorial Day.

We're almost certain that the exercise dress trend will make its comeback this year. This style from Columbia is not only made for workouts, but the fabric features cooling technology and a sun-protective UPF 50 finish.

