What stores are open on Memorial Day? Here's a list

Memorial Day is here.

Even though many people view the last Monday in May as the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is also a time for Americans to pause and remember the U.S. military personnel who have died while fighting for our freedoms.

Since it's a federal holiday, banks, government offices, schools and select retailers keep their doors closed. But if you need to run a few errands before the long weekend comes to an end, then you're in luck: We've rounded up a list of grocery, convenience and department stores staying open on Memorial Day this year.

Missing an ingredient for your family-favorite Memorial Day recipe? Trader Joe's and Publix have you covered. Want to take advantage of this year's epic Memorial Day sales? Head to Walmart and Target, to name a few.

Keep in mind that store hours may vary from one location to the next. That said, it's best to call your nearest location to confirm its Memorial Day hours before venturing out.

While you're at it, see if any of these popular chain restaurants with Memorial Day freebies and deals are on the way, so you can fuel up for your shopping trip.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

ACME: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here. Albertsons: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here. Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Giant Food: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Harris Teeter: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. H-E-B: Stores are open with normal hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores are open with normal hours. Pharmacies are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lidl: Stores are open with normal hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with normal hours. Find your local store hours here. Price Chopper: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Publix: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Safeway: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here. Sam's Club: Stores are open, but will close at 6 p.m.

Stores are open, but will close at 6 p.m. Shaw's: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Stop & Shop: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Target: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. The Fresh Market: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Trader Joe's: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Vons: Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with some locations having modified hours. Find your local store hours here. Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m.

Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Wegmans: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day

Cumberland Farms: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. CVS: Stores, including 24-hour locations, are open with normal hours. Some pharmacies may be closed or have have reduced hours. Confirm local store and pharmacy hours here.

Stores, including 24-hour locations, are open with normal hours. Some pharmacies may be closed or have have reduced hours. Confirm local store and pharmacy hours here. Duane Reade: Most stores are open 24 hours.

Most stores are open 24 hours. Rite Aid: Most store location are open with varying hours.

Most store location are open with varying hours. Walgreens: Stores are with normal hours. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours. Confirm local pharmacy hours here.

Stores are with normal hours. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours. Confirm local pharmacy hours here. Wawa: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24 hours.

Other retail stores open on Memorial Day

Ace Hardware: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Bed Bath & Beyond: Store are open with normal hours.

Store are open with normal hours. Belk: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Best Buy: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Dollar General: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Dollar Tree: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Family Dollar: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. HomeGoods: Most stores are open with normal hours. Confirm your local store hours here.

Most stores are open with normal hours. Confirm your local store hours here. IKEA: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. JCPenney: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Lowe's: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Macy's: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Marshalls: Most stores are open with normal hours. Confirm your local store hours here.

Most stores are open with normal hours. Confirm your local store hours here. Michaels: Stores are open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nordstrom: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Petco: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. PetSmart: Stores are open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sephora: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. The Home Depot: Stores are open with normal hours.

T.J. Maxx: Most stores are open with normal hours. Confirm your local store hours here.