These Memorial Day appliance deals are major — we found savings on items up to $1,000

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's that time of year — Memorial Day is officially here and so are the massive sales that tend to come along with it. Right now, we're seeing steep discounts on mattresses and furniture as well as slashed prices all over Amazon, but now you can also shop major markdowns on appliances — from robot vacuums to kitchen ranges, coffee makers and so much more.

Whether you're hoping to replace the washing machine that is on its last legs or upgrade your current AC unit before summer officially arrives, you can find just about everything on deal. To make your search easier, we rounded up a few can't-miss Memorial Day sales on appliances that have caught our eyes from retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's and more.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below.

Memorial Day appliance sales at a glance:

Memorial Day refrigerator deals

If you're in the market for a new fridge, we found sales at Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's to shop. Through June 8, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off of select appliances and Lowe's is offering shoppers the chance to save hundreds on select refrigerators.

Scoping out refrigerator sales ahead of Memorial Day? A 28% discount on this model from Samsung means you can save $1,000 on the Platinum Bronze color.

Sending a high school graduate off to college soon? You can start your dorm room shopping early and snag this mini fridge for 15% off right now. It features an adjustable thermostat, ample door shelving and and a freezer compartment.

This refrigerator features plenty of shelves and a built-in freezer for all of your groceries (18 bags worth, according to the brand). Another perk? It comes with an ice maker. Plus, if you don't need to freeze produce, you can convert the freezer compartment into more refrigerator space.

Through June 1, Lowe's is shaving $1,000 off this stainless steel GE refrigerator. It's built with an ice maker and a hands-free autofill water dispenser and is even fingerprint resistant, according to the brand.

Memorial Day dishwasher deals

Lowe's is also offering shoppers discounts on over 200 dishwashers, while Best Buy has marked down dishwashers for as low as $500.

Is your sink constantly filled to the brim with dirty dishes? This Frigidaire dishwasher features a Tall-Tub design to help you load and wash more at once. It also has five different wash cycles and runs with little noise, according to the brand.

Here's your chance to save $180 on a built-in dishwasher. It operates on a 1-hour cycle and adjusts its modes to give your dishes a thorough cleaning, thanks to a soil sensor feature.

An $86 discount brings the price of this GE dishwasher down to $500. The brand says it is built for quiet cleaning and features an Active Flood Protect sensor to prevent accidental overflow.

Over 860 shoppers have given this top control dishwasher a perfect five-star rating, praising it for its low noise levels and cleaning abilities. Samsung says that it can hold up to 14 place settings in a single load, making it a good pick for anyone who enjoys hosting.

Memorial Day kitchen appliance deals

Target, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy are also offering shoppers the chance to save on big and small kitchen appliances. We found air fryers for as little as $55 and kitchen ranges for up to 31% off.

This Dash appliance can do it all: bake, air fry, warm, toast, broil, convection bake and rotisserie! The kitchen convection oven features a spacious 23 liter capacity to easily cook meals for the entire family, but it's also compact enough that it won't look like an eyesore on your countertop.

There's no better time to upgrade your kitchen appliances than Memorial Day. This blender from Ninja is 18% off now and can crush through ice, fruits, and vegetables to make all your favorite smoothies, dips, and more. It also holds up to 72 ounces of liquid and comes with a recipe guide in case you need some summer drink inspiration.

Looking to upgrade your stove? This gas range features four burners and an easy access broiler to help make cooking more efficient. A $270 discount means you can add it to your cart for $600 right now.

This electric range is not only convenient for stovetop meals, but it also features a custom broil setting that you can adjust in 5-degree increments, so you can cook your oven recipes to perfection. You can save $220 on the model through June 1.

This is the last day you can score a 41% discount on this microwave — that's $151 worth of savings. Over 700 verified reviewers gave the appliance a five-star rating, with select shoppers stating that it was easy to install and looks "great."

This food sealer is on sale for 10% off right now. It comes with five heat-seal bags, one roll, an air suction hose and a user manual, so you can start saving your leftovers right away.

Looking forward to enjoying a few frozen treats this summer? With this nifty gadget, you can make them right at home instead of wandering through the freezing grocery store aisles.

Still haven't nabbed an air fryer? This model from PowerXL is on sale for 45% off right now, which means you can save $45 when you purchase it online.

A $40 markdown on this single-serve machine brings the price tag down to just $100. If you don't have the time to make a fresh pot each morning, you can pop a K-Cup inside this Keurig and brew a cup just as strong in 6-, 8- or 10-ounce sizes.

Planning to host a few get-togethers this summer? This countertop appliance can save you from taking multiple trips to the store to grab bags of ice mid-party. According to the brand, it can make over 25 pounds of ice per day and nine cubes every eight minutes.

Memorial Day vacuum deals

Target, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond have plenty of deals on top-rated vacuums. Below, we found a few under $300.

Who can resist a good deal on a robotic vacuum that you can operate directly from your phone? Walmart slashed the price on this model by $370, so you can snag it for just $230 right now.

This corded upright vacuum from Shark is on sale for 25% off this Memorial Day. According to the brand, it's recommended for picking up pet hair and works on a variety of surfaces.

Grab this Walmart bestselling vacuum for under $100, which is designed with a powerful suction that works on both carpets and floors. It also features a Dynamic Drive design for easy maneuvering and a cleaning function that separates dust particles from coarser soil and messes.

Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing the price in half on this robot vacuum by Neato, bring the final price to under $300. This smart appliance can run up to 100 minutes on a full charge and can map out your home's floor plan using LaserSmart technology.

More Memorial Day appliance deals

If your shopping itch still isn't satisfied, we found deals on other home essentials that might need replacing in your home — like an air conditioner, wine cooler and laundry machines — from Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's.

If you are looking for a fan option that actually stays quiet, this bestseller by Honeywell is on sale for under $50 right now. It features five different noise levels, including Sleep and Power Cool, so you can adjust the power and sound to meet your needs throughout the day.

This bestselling wine cooler is on Rollback for less than $100 ahead of Memorial Day weekend, so you can keep bottles of vino at a ready-to-serve temperature at all times.

Since this air conditioner is on sale for 20% off, you can add it to your cart for less than $160. It sits among some of the bestselling air conditioners on Amazon right now and has amassed over 1,600 verified five-star ratings.

Through June 1, you can save $250 on this bestseller. With a 4.5-cubic foot capacity, you can knock out more loads at once and (hopefully) cut down on the amount of time spent in the laundry room.

Complete the set with this electric dryer, which is also on sale for $698. It has a 7.5-cubic foot capacity and features 10 different preset drying cycles.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!