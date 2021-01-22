Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Were you one of the lucky folks who scored a new Apple Watch this past holiday season? Whether you were gifted the luxe arm candy or had a delightful treat-yo-self moment and purchased the Apple Watch for yourself, we can bet you probably weren’t too fond of the rubber and nylon bands they come with. If you’re gonna spend all that money on a fancy watch, why not dress it up with a band you truly love?

Below, you’ll find some of the most stylish (and affordable) Apple Watch bands on the market, so you can add a personalized touch to your wrist.

Best Apple Watch bands under $25

A great knockoff for the rather expensive Milanese Loop watch band at the Apple Store, this bestselling pick from Amazon comes in nine colors and is compatible with most Apple Watch series.

The options are endless when it comes to this Apple Watch band from Wfeagl on Amazon. The band comes in 45 different colorways and two sizes.

Made with resin materials and available in 28 different colors, this band bracelet will definitely make a fashion statement whenever you wear it out.

Do you find yourself falling into the clumsy camp often? For those who break things a little too easily, consider purchasing this pick from Supcase, which features a UB Pro bumper to create rugged shock absorption, as well as a raised bezel to protect the screen from damage.

Sporty Apple Watch bands

Perfect for any surfer or sea sport aficionado, this pick from Freestyle is made for those who love the convenience and strength of the leash closure, similar to a surfboard leash.

Love the Nike Apple Watch band but not too fond of the expensive price? This pick from OriBear is the perfect knockoff.

If you’re a fan of a colorful leather moment, then you’ll fall in love with one of these watch bands from Marge Plus, which comes in a variety of shades and looks simple yet stylish.

Similar to the rubber silicone band you might get at the Apple Store, this pick comes in even brighter colors and is half the price.

Apple Watch bands with fun prints

A super fun addition to any fashionista’s wrist, this cheetah print band from Casetify is water-, sweat- and scratch-resistant, and is made with cruelty-free vegan leather.

For the lady who loves a good print moment, this pick from Casetify features a stealthy-looking leopard.

Scarf-meets-band in this Posh Tech silk scarf leather replacement band for the Apple Watch. Featuring a pretty floral pattern, the scarf will add flair to any wrist.

Think flower power with this pretty watch band from Suigeneric. It’s made with hand-waxed cotton and comes with sturdy double-layer construction at 2mm thickness.

Leather Apple Watch bands

Made with black Horween leather and manufactured in the USA, this band will develop a patina with time and takes on a look unique to you.

Something borrowed, something blue — if you’re looking for a great wedding or engagement gift for a friend, consider this blue vintage leather Apple Watch band from Clockwork Synergy Straps.

Delicate-looking and perfect for any woman with a smaller-sized wrist, this slim Apple Watch strap comes in many band and buckle colors and multiple device sizes.

Stainless steel Apple Watch bands

A good way to hide the fact that you’re wearing an Apple Watch? Just make it look like you’re wearing a fun bangle with this pick from Posh Tech.

Bring out the glam with this band from Secbolt, featuring blingy rhinestones and high-quality metal materials.

Made with premium stainless steel, a brushed finish and a classic butterfly clasp, this durable, luxe-looking Apple Watch strap is great for anyone who loves a thicker, more masculine-looking band.

Apple Watch bands worth the splurge

Inspired by the namesake handbag collection, this McGraw watch band from Tory Burch features a patchwork of colorful leather, is compatible with the 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Apple Watch Series and just looks super funky and cool on your wrist.

Although it may just look like a plain ol' gold chain watch, if you look closely, you’ll see the cute hearts that march along the linked watch bracelet.

There’s something about scalloped anything that makes a look seem so much more polished.

Handcrafted in California, this Apple Watch band from Southern Straps is made with nylon, comes with a five-year warranty and the patent-pending use of pegged spring bars means that you can easily change it out and clean.

