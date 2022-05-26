Memorial Day furniture sales have arrived — and we found deals up to 70% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With summer officially on its way, we really don't need any other reason to entertain or host a few get-togethers with friends and family. But before you start sending invites for your next barbecue or house party, you might want to consider getting your space in tip-top shape. Luckily, this year's Memorial Day furniture sales can help make that happen.

Whether you're in need of a brand-new patio set or have to replace the saggy sofa that's currently the unfortunate focal point of your living room, there's a ton of deals you can shop ahead of the holiday weekend. Larger retailers are already marking down essential furnishings — for instance, Target slashing select outdoor furniture for up to 40% off and Overstock taking up to 70% off thousands of items, including ones that can enhance your space.

We rounded up some of our favorite deals that caught our eye and shared them below.

Memorial Day outdoor furniture deals

Plan on entertaining guests this summer? No outdoor area is complete without a fire pit to gather around. This model is made from heat-resistant steel and is designed to burn natural wood. Plus, it comes with a lid that is made to help hold the wood in place and keep the ember contained.

When you have this planter in your backyard, you won't have to worry about who is going to water your plants while you're on vacation. The affordable planter has a built-in tray at the bottom, so you can add water and the plant will draw it up as needed, the brand says.

Kick back and relax on sunny days in this hammock. It features inner cotton padding and a head pillow for comfort. According to the brand, it's large enough to hold two people, so there's enough room for you to cuddle up with your partner or little one.

Bed Bath & Beyond is discounting select furniture, decor and outdoor essentials by up to 50%. So you can score one of these outdoor dining chairs for just $20. The stackable chair is said to be both waterproof and rust-resistant to stay looking its best all season long.

Kohl's is taking $80 off all three color options of this three-piece patio set. According to the brand, both the table and chairs are made from a durable steel and powdered-coated finish that make them great for outdoor use. The chairs also fold for easy storage.

Whether you've got a green thumb or are a garden novice, having the right furniture to work on and store your plants is essential. This Amazon No. 1 bestseller is designed to endure outdoor weather and has just the right amount of space to shelve pots, tools, and other gardening accessories.

Walmart has already released thousands of "rollback" deals before the holiday weekend, but we've only got our eyes on this stunning wicker furniture. Thanks to a special discount, you can grab the four-piece set — complete with a loveseat, coffee table and two chairs — for under $500.

Grab yourself some shade in style with these market patio umbrellas. Choose from 11 different patterns — all of which are 40% right now and feature a crank system and tilt functionality.

Nothing is worse than finally getting settled in your recliner but having to immediately get up because you spilled your refreshment right off the side table. This anti-gravity folding piece can help you avoid messes and inconveniences thanks to its unique cup holders. It's also foldable, so you can easily pack it up and move to any spot on your patio where you can find the most sun.

Part "Old Hollywood," part tropical — there's no arguing that the unique design of this rug is versatile to work for any outdoor style or aesthetic. Not only is the diamond pattern eye-catching but it's also printed on a material that is both pet friendly, stain resistant and easy to clean, according to the brand.

We've already come across a ton of impressive Memorial Day deals so far, but it's hard to beat a six-piece outdoor dining set for less than $130. This option is available in five colors and comes with a glass top table, a market umbrella and four folding chairs with quick-dry seating.

Enhance your patio decor and give your plants a chic place to grow with this concrete planter. The gray pot features a cool geometric design and is finished with a painting that protects it from the weather. You'll also receive a wooden stand that both keeps the planter off the ground and adds another stylish element to your outdoor space.

Just because the sun goes down doesn't mean your get-togethers have to end. Keep yourself and guests warm on chillier summer nights with this portable heater. It's made with an easy dial function, and safety tilt-switch functionality and is currently 40% off.

Memorial Day indoor furniture deals

Grab Amazon's No. 1 bestselling coffee table on deal this Memorial Day. It has more than 11,000 five-star ratings and top marks from customers for its easy assembly, durability and design for small spaces.

Just as stylish as it is functional, this bench and ottoman set will make the perfect centerpiece for your living room. You can remove the top on the bench (which doubles as a tray) to find an internal storage compartment where you can store games, blankets or other assorted items that you want to keep hidden away. The ottomans, which can be used as additional seating or footrests, also feature internal storage, too.

Right now, you can score 65% off one of Amazon's bestselling sofas. According to Lifestyle Solutions, this option is extremely comfortable thanks to plush, tufted seating. It's also made from warp-resistant hardwood and high-density foam to keep the cushions from sinking or wearing.

This round ottoman can make for an elegant addition to any room in your house. Use it as extra seating, a footrest, a place to rest your coffee and tea trays or as an accent piece to be styled in any way you see fit. It comes in several patterns to choose from, all made from a durable yet soft jute material, according to the brand.

A loveseat is a great option when looking to furnish a small space. This sofa from Threshold provides seating for two and is available in two gray upholstery designs (light and dark), both finished with dark gray wooden legs.

With over 51,000 five-star ratings, grabbing this popular TV stand for almost 60% off seems like a steal. We can see why shoppers love it; between the barn doors, side shelving and hidden media cabinet space, this is the perfect centerpiece for your entertainment area.

This tufted chair is just what you need to give your home office the ultimate upgrade. According to the brand, the barrel armrest design is made with your comfort in mind as well as the soft linen fabric.

Elevate your living or bedroom space with a brand-new rug/ We're loving this distressed style from Safavieh, which comes in several colors and sizes, and according to the brand, is "virtually non-shedding."

Stop storing your favorite reads randomly throughout your house or in piles on the floor. Instead, show them off on this three-tier bookshelf — which you can grab for more than $70 off right now.

Complete your bedroom setup with the perfect nightstand. This option features two drawers, a compact design and assembly instructions that Costway promises to be quick and easy.

Hopefully, you already scored an incredible deal on a new mattress. Next, comes the frame — and we found just the one on Overstock. This platform bed is made from a durable pinewood that is said to last over "years of use" and it doesn't require a box spring. The best part? It's on sale for just $200.

