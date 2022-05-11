8 creative ways to freshen up your walls for spring

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If spring cleaning has you wanting to spruce up your interior design, you're not alone. Upgrading the wall decor, like filling that bare spot with a gallery, is an amazing way to boost your creativity and give your home that fresh feel it needs.

Real Simple Senior Editor Katie Holdefehr stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share three tips on how to upgrade your wall space. There's an option for everyone with these decor tricks, from showcasing children's artwork to hanging planters.

Keep reading to see all of the unique ways to freshen up your space. You might even have some of these items in your home already!

Ways to upgrade your walls

Gallery wall

One way to add to negative space is to build a gallery wall. Before you nail in any holes, Holdefehr suggests building the concept on your floor as a visual picture guide. Choose your favorite printed memories and fill these frames for a personal touch.

Add statement art with these customizable prints from Minted. There are hundreds of unique pieces of art from artists around the world. You can choose framed or canvas in different sizes, which feature floral pieces and subdued landscapes to name a few options.

Personal touches

Elevate your gallery wall with meaningful items you already have around your home. Make your child feel really special by showcasing their creativity and frame their artwork in these Target single-picture frames. Holdefehr says she loves this idea for an office or playroom.

Holdefehr says books don’t have to live on a bookshelf. These floating shelves from The Container Store give the impression your books are floating on the wall. According to the brand, each mounted shelf holds up to 20 pounds of books.

Take your favorite decorative plates or grandma's heirloom plates out of your cabinets and feature them on the wall with this plate hanger from Michael's. With plastic grips for a secure fit, options come in white or brass and three different sizes.

Whether you want to feature your personal boho hat collection or dad's favorite baseball cap, this wall hat rack gives your gallery wall that extra personal touch. According to the brand, the "country rustic" hangers come in a pack of two and accommodate hats of all sizes.

Plants

Whether real or fake, plants make beautiful wall decor. No need to stress if you forget a day of watering — these Target wall planters feature reservoirs that help keep the plants hydrated. They come in three different colors, are lightweight and work indoors, outdoors or on fences.

If you want to get really fancy, a pegboard is a unique way to feature succulents and hanging plants. Holdefehr says she loves this piece because it is versatile and allows you to move around shelves and switch out your favorite pieces.

