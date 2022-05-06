Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether it's steep discounts on premium beauty items, major markdowns on must-have tech or cutting the price of a bestseller in half, there's nothing like finding a surprise sale on Amazon. So you better ready your wallets, because the online retailer just dropped even more deals — this time, in the home and kitchen department. And we found items you can score up to 44% off.

These steals may not reach Amazon Prime Day status, but they're definitely worth taking advantage of, especially if you're looking to update your counter appliances or that older vacuum that's barely doing its job. From Shark tools that are going for less than $55 to discounts of up to $100 on a professional espresso machine, this is your sign to splurge on something new.

Better yet, why not grab a last-minute gift for Mom? Although it won't ship in time for her special day, we're a firm believer in "it's the thought that counts." If you order now with your Prime account, you should receive a majority of these on-deal items by early next week. One look at these incredible home and kitchen essentials, and we're sure she'll forgive the late delivery.

Amazon home deals

This picture frame opens like a book, so you can proudly display your little one's art and easily swap in a new piece when they finish it. It comes in several different colors, but the mahogany style is on sale for 15% off right now.

Take advantage of this lightning deal and save 36% off this portable travel steamer. It's designed to provide 15 minutes of continuous steam and comes with a long, 9-foot cord for easy use.

If your sheet set needs some refreshing, this 100 percent cotton option is currently on deal for as low as $32. You'll love snuggling into the 400-thread-count material, which the brand says is cool, comfortable and buttery soft.

A simple statement is all you need to spruce up your décor. This gold accent mirror is on sale for 44% off right now and measures 36-inches tall.

This two-in-one cleaning tool doesn't just clean up grime — it also sanitizes the floor. It doesn't require any soap or buckets of water that will spill all over the floor, you'll just need to plug it into an outlet and start cleaning. Since it is on sale right now, you can add it to your cart for less than $60.

If you're looking for an affordable and hands-free way to keep your house clean, Eufy's robotic vacuum has been marked down by 41%. It can be controlled from your smartphone and once it's done cleaning, you can use the app to check exactly where around the house it cleaned.

Anyone with a furry friend at home knows that pet hair seems to accumulate practically overnight. This lightweight vacuum is specially designed to suck up dirt and dander from carpets and bare floors, and also converts to a hand vacuum to help you tackle those hard-to-reach spots. It's on sale for more than 25% off right now, so you can save $70 on this corded stick vacuum.

Summer is on the way and the more time we spend outdoors, the more dirt we're likely to bring inside. If you don't feel like cleaning it up each and every time you come home, now is your chance to snag a robotic vacuum on sale for 33%.

Amazon kitchen deals

Add a pop of color to your kitchen space with these multicolored mini utensils. The five-piece set includes three types of spatulas, a spoon and a basting brush — all finished with silicone.

Heading back to the office means it's time to start packing lunch! Goodful makes it a lot easier (and more fun!) with this bento-style storage container. It comes with removable compartments to make meal prep a breeze.

Up your dinner party game with a brand-new charcuterie set. This set comes with a 100 percent bamboo board, various cheese knives, a wine opener and more — and it's 58% off right now.

Need to revamp your cookware? This 12-piece set comes with everything from saucepans to bamboo spoons that will replace your old pots and pans and add some color to your kitchen.

Air fryers have become popular kitchen gadgets for a reason — they make it so much easier to cook meals without added oils. You can use them to dehydrate vegetables, crisp fries to perfection or try your hand at other recipes. This air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale right now for 25% off.

Warmer weather calls for smoothies, and this blender makes not only makes it easy to make them, but according to the brand, it can also be used to crush, chop and help mix dough. Another plus? The blender itself is said to be dishwasher-safe for easy care. Since it is on sale for 36% off, you can save $50 on this kitchen must-have.

If you'd rather make your meals in one pot, you won't want to miss this deal. The Instant Pot Pro is made to slow cook, bake cakes, steam, sauté and more — all you'll have to do is set the timer. Right now, you can save $40 on the handy appliance.

If you don't want to manually grind and brew your espresso, you can opt for a single-serve espresso maker like this one. With the press of a button, you can whip up a latte or a cappuccino, right on your kitchen counter. The top-rated machine is on sale for 25% off right now, so you can grab it for less than $125.

Right now, you can save $100 on this countertop espresso machine. It doesn't just brew espresso — it also comes with a milk frother attachment so you can create foamy drinks and try your hand at latte art.

This Vitamix blender sits atop the list of bestselling blenders on Amazon. It promises to chop, blend, emulsify and more — and can also clean itself when you're done. While it typically retails for $350, a $60 markdown means you can grab it for less than $300.

