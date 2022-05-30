Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Like most holiday weekends, Memorial Day brings plenty of opportunities to save on everything from home essentials to summer fashion must-haves.

We're seeing discounts like up to 40% off kitchen essentials at Target, up to 60% off patio and indoor furniture at Macy's, up to 70% off home must-haves at Overstock and so much more. And with plenty of sales on warm-weather items, it's the perfect time to start prepping your backyard, home and your closet for summer.

Below, we rounded up some Memorial Day sales that you can start shopping now.

Amazon Memorial Day deals

We've found some impressive markdowns from the retailer on everything from electronics to beauty essentials.

Right now, you can score a 50% discount on these top-rated headphones from Amazon. They have more than 138,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that they deliver high-quality sound and impressive battery life. To make this deal even sweeter, make sure to apply the offered coupon for an extra 20% off at checkout!

If Amazon's 43% off discount on this premium hammock isn't enough to convince you to add to cart, the impressively high customer ratings in easy assembly, comfort and overall global score might just seal the deal. This outdoor piece comes in 44 styles with fabric made from a sturdy yet breathable fabric, according to the brand.

One shop TODAY writer who tried this popular shift dress said that it has a flattering fit and provides enough wiggle room in the arms and the skirt to allow for a flowy effect. It comes in 45 colors and patterns, and at its current affordable price, we suggest grabbing a few of the options to keep in your rotation this summer!

Amazon is marking down select small kitchen appliances by up to 23%. So you can grab this air fryer for a discount. It has eight built-in smart programs that you can use to easily air fry, toast, roast, bake or reheat your favorite foods.

According to the brand, this hair dryer uses far-infrared heat to dry your hair while reducing static, so it will look and feel soft and smooth. It comes with three magnetic attachments, a diffuser, smoothing nozzle and styling concentrator, that you can swap in depending on your hair's needs.

Create your favorite coffee and espresso drinks at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Deluxe. It has over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is currently on sale for over 20% off, so now is the perfect time to grab one if you've been looking to upgrade!

Walmart Memorial Day deals

Walmart's "HUGE" Memorial Day Savings have started! The company is offering thousands of markdowns on tech, home decor, kitchen appliances, fashion must-haves and more.

If you're looking for some new patio furniture for the summer, check out this Walmart bestseller from Mainstays. The six-piece set is on sale for less than $130, and comes in five different colors.

This 4K Ultra HD TV from Vizio has Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies directly from your Apple or Android devices. It's on sale for $60 off this Memorial Day weekend, and is one of the most popular TV picks at Walmart.

Shorts season is officially upon us, and we may have just found your new favorite pair. The brand says that these stretchy denim shorts are super comfortable and have a flattering fit — and many reviewers agree! You can get them for just $11 right now at Walmart.

Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" kitchen line at Walmart is just as chic as it is functional. Take this blender from the collection, which is currently marked down by more than $25. Not only does it feature a minimalist design and stylish gold details, but the brand says that it can effortlessly crush ice and fresh or frozen fruits and veggies, so you can whip up tasty smoothies and soups.

This chair will make beach and pool lounge days even more comfortable. It features holes along the sides and top, so you'll have spots for your head and arms when you're lounging on your stomach. It's said to easily fold up for transport and even has backpack straps to make carrying it around easier.

Searching for a Father's Day gift for Dad? He'll love how easy this robot vacuum will make cleaning days. He can control it using an app on his smartphone or even with a voice command (when he connects it to a compatible smart speaker). According to the brand, the vacuum features powerful suction and a brushless motor that sucks up dirt without making too much noise.

Target Memorial Day deals

Target has so many deals to help you prep for summer. You can save up to 40% on outdoor furniture and decor, up to 30% on kitchen gadgets and up to 50% on outdoor games and sporting accessories.

Buy one pair of sandals and get another for 50% off during Target's Summer Savings Event. This pair from Shade & Shore is only $10, with many reviewers saying how cute and comfy they are during the warmer months.

Create a romantic ambiance for your backyard dinner parties and late night hangs with these lights. The 10-foot string is available with black or gold detailing to match your space.

Having a good cooler is essential for beach trips, sporting games, park picnics and basically any other summer activity. So you'll be happy to hear that you can get this one for 50% off right now. The rolling cooler features MaxCold technology, so the brand says that it will keep your drinks and food cooler for longer.

You can cool off on hot summer days in this chic palm-inspired pool lounger. According to the brand, its PVC material is puncture resistant and is durable enough to take from the pool to the beach. It also features a cup holder, so you can enjoy a drink while taking in the summer sun.

You can score an impressive 74% discount on this SensorPedic Memory Foam pillow. The memory foam material is designed to provide pressure-relieving support as you sleep, and it has a charcoal-infused cover, which is said to prohibit the growth of bacteria and keep your pillow fresh.

Best Buy Memorial Day deals

Best Buy is offering big markdowns on appliances for Memorial Day, so you can upgrade your fridge, oven or washing machine for a discount. And in addition to its Appliance Memorial Day Sale, the retailer also has plenty of deals on tech and home and kitchen gadgets from brands like Apple, Dyson, Microsoft and more.

This smart clock will be a helpful addition to nearly any room in your house. It has a bold and bright display, with a built-in nightlight and touch-screen capabilities. And it's Google Assistant-enabled, so you can ask it questions, tell it to play your favorite playlist, set a timer and more.

You can add this air fryer to your kitchen for less than $30. It has adjustable temperature settings, and can reach up to 400 degrees F. According to the brand, it can cook foods up to 50 percent faster than a conventional oven.

Just in time for summer, you can grab this Dyson purifying fan for $100 off. Not only can it keep you cool on the hottest of days, but it can also remove 99.7 percent of pollutants from the air using a 360-degree filtration system, according to the brand.

Major appliances, like your washing machine or dryer, can be a pain to replace. But if it's time to upgrade yours, we have some good news: Memorial Day is a great time to find discounts on those big-ticket items. For example, you can save $200 on this front-load washer from Samsung. It features Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology, which promises to reduce noise and vibration while washing.

Home Depot Memorial Day deals

Through May 30, Home Depot is offering shoppers discounts on everything from mattresses to outdoor entertainment essentials. We found great deals on the latter, with markdowns of up to 40% off.

A zero gravity chair is a great way to enhance your outdoor relaxation experience. This option made by Sonkuki can angle back as far as 170 degrees and comes with a padded seat for added comfort. Through May 30, you can grab it for 40% off.

Keep the party going from day to night with this practical umbrella. It provides ample shade during the day and at night the solar-powered LED lights will help you enjoy more time outside, even as it gets dark out.

It’s time to fire up the grill! But if it’s time for a much-needed upgrade, you’ll likely want to invest in a new one before summer officially arrives. This gas grill features two side tables so you can prep and serve right away, even when you’re short on space.

Short on greenery? This rug can help create the look of a lush lawn and give pets some room to play on hot days.

Lowe's Memorial Day deals

You can find deals on everything from appliances to patio sets for Memorial Day. The retailer is slashing prices through June 8.

Now that we're spending more time outdoors, it's time to get your outdoor area in tip-top shape. This weedwacker is just the tool you need to manicure your lawn to perfection, thanks to its two-speed setting feature and a telescoping pole, which can help you trim hard-to-reach edges.

Get your backyard setup underway without breaking the bank thanks to this patio set. The chairs and table are constructed from steel, so you can get some use out of it for years to come.

Once you’ve got the new grill, you’ll want to make sure everything you cook on it is cooked to perfection. You can snag this meat thermometer on sale to help get the job done.

For those who are in charge of lawn maintenance during the warmer months, here’s your chance to upgrade to a new lawn mower, without necessarily breaking the bank. A $90 discount means you can add it to your cart for just over $300.

Overstock Memorial Day deals

You can score up to 70% off furniture, mattresses, decor and more home essentials during Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance Event.

Add a retro vibe to your kitchen with this colorful toaster oven. The large toaster is said to fit up to six pieces of bread at a time or a 12-inch pizza. It also has a broiling function so you can get your food extra toasty.

Memorial Day is a great time to find discounted mattresses. For example, this popular model from Linenspa starts at just $105 during Overstock's Memorial Day event. The memory foam mattress is infused with gel to help regulate your temperature overnight.

Keep cool in your backyard with the help of this patio umbrella. The 9-foot umbrella has a crank-and-tilt system, so it's said to be easy to adjust and open and close.

Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day deals

Bed Bath & Beyond has plenty of deals for Memorial Day. You can save up to 50% on kitchen appliances, vacuums, outdoor essentials and more.

Debating whether or not to invest in one of Dyson's beloved vacuums? Right now, you can grab the V8 Animal Cordless model for a $50 discount at Bed Bath & Beyond. Dyson says that the stick vacuum delivers powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors and provides up to 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum for smaller messes.

This tool set comes with all the accessories you need for your summer backyard barbecues. It includes a spatula, tongs, grill brush and a replacement brush.

Don't have room in your backyard for a bulky fire pit? This small option was designed to fit on a table, so you can keep cozy, even if you're limited on space.

Macy's Memorial Day Deals

Save up to 60% off indoor and outdoor furniture as well as 50% off select beauty items each day with the code MEMDAY — all through May 30. Macy's is also offering half off women's, men's and kids' swimwear for today only.

Turn heads at the pool or beach this summer in this stunning one-piece bathing suit. It comes in three colors and features a subtle cutout with a trendy twist detailing.

Up your hosting game with a brand-new dining set from Macy's. This one by Agio comes with a sleek tempered glass tabletop and six chairs with padded headrests. For a limited time, you can score all seven pieces for under $1,000 — that's over $1,200 in savings!

Complete your bedroom refresh with a chic, completely upholstered bed — and save $140 while doing it. This bed features a headboard with button tufting and a plywood frame.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!