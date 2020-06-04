Make this Father's Day special with these 25 father-daughter gifts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's Day is quickly approaching, and a sentimental gift for Dad from his daughter is certainly something he will cherish for years to come.

He probably already has more ties and basic coffee mugs than he can ever truly use, so trying to find something that isn't too cheesy but is still sweet enough to pull some heartstrings might be a bit of a daunting task. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best personalized and thoughtful gifts you can give Dad this year that will bring a smile to his face.

Whether he likes to indulge in self-care or prefers a nature retreat, this list has something for every kind of dad.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Personalized Father's Day gifts from daughter

Unique Father's Day gifts from daughter

Self-care Father's Day gifts from daughter

Clothing and apparel Father's Day gifts from daughter

Food Father's Day gifts from daughter

Tech and accessories Father's Day gifts from daughter

Looking for something unique to customize? These personalized cotton socks feature monogrammed initials at the ankle and Dad's full name across the toes.

For the dad that takes his time on the green seriously, a way of keeping score is a requirement. This golf log can be engraved with his name and is small enough to fit in his golf bag or caddy.

If you want to go the sentimental route this Father's Day, this guided journal is a great way to get him to share all of his stories and memories. It's organized into nine sections full of prompts with an additional section devoted to keepsake photos, so you can keep everything in one place.

If he's got a collection of old film photos that have yet to make it into a photo album, Legacybox can help digitize them to prevent them from becoming lost or ruined. All he'll have to do is toss everything in a box and they'll return a digital download, thumb drive or DVD set full of the memories he can relive forever.

Time flies but this custom wall clock can immortalize a memory forever. Simply upload the image of your choice for a gift that will truly be timeless.

Ditch the cans and gift Dad these personalized glass beer mugs. He can freeze his custom creation the next time he wants to pour a cold one.

For a sentimental take on the traditional Father's Day mug, this cup is completely customizable. Whether you call him "Papa" or "Dad," you can select the names, hairstyles and skin tones for you and your old man for a gift he is sure to cherish.

Every father needs some good dad jokes, and this book filled with “very embarrassing” ones does not disappoint. It’s full of classic one-liners and absolutely “hilarious” jokes he’ll be too excited to tell.

If your dad has a passion for all things vinyl, this subscription box will send six different records to his house every month. All you have to do is pick his favorite genre, and they’ll do the rest.

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? If he loves escape rooms, this subscription box will send a monthly challenge to his doorstep that can take up to four hours to complete. It’s the perfect way to get in some quality time while making lifelong memories.

With these carefully crafted 3D coasters, he’ll have a piece of the game with him even if he is watching from home. You can choose from 29 different teams, so you’re bound to come across his favorite.

If he’s always reflecting on the days of "Punky Brewster" and "ALF," he’ll love receiving this new addition for family game nights. The set includes 200 category cards that can truly put his knowledge of the decade to the test.

Help him indulge in his skin care routine this summer with the help of this set from Harry’s. It includes face wash, body wash and face lotion, so he can set a foundation for his new-and-improved skin care regimen.

This “facial fuel” set is crafted to energize and awaken the skin, because all dads can use some pampering. The face wash and scrub work together to improve skin texture for a closer shave, while the moisturizer keeps skin hydrated for lasting freshness.

It seems like dads are no stranger to neck and shoulder pain, and this heated neck and shoulder massager can provide a little relief for sore muscles and tension. It combines the power of two speeds along with heat technology for a relaxing massage experience at home.

This shirt speaks for itself and is sure to give him a laugh, whether you’re an only child or one of seven. It’s a current bestseller on Etsy and is available in six different sizes and 12 colors.

For any young daughter, this gift is almost too adorable to pass up. This cute pair of matching socks are available in one standard size for men and three sizes for children up to 12 years old.

He’ll always appreciate a comfortable pair of sneakers, and these running sneakers are equipped with gel technology and a thick foam insole that adds extra comfort.

If he’s recently gotten into the cold brew coffee trend, this cold brew maker is an easy way to help him craft his own brews at home. It combines the brewing and storage system into one convenient device, so he can just press the “flow control” button and step out the door with coffee in hand.

For a gift that is sweet and simple, this assortment includes delectable flavors of layered, bite-size cakes. The box includes 54 bites in a gold gift box finished off with a decorative bow.

This “hole-in-one” gift basket is full of chocolates and individually wrapped cookies that are perfectly presented in a wire golf caddy basket.

This convenient gadget can wirelessly charge his phone, play his music and wake him up in the mornings. It also features a USB charging port so he can charge other devices such as his Apple Watch or AirPods on his nightstand, too.

If Dad's always looking for his keys, this device is for him. The key organizer itself can hold up to 14 different keys and syncs to his phone using an app that can locate them using an alert. The best part? The key organizer can also find your phone if he happens to lose that too.

If he has a knack for adventure, a backpack is a true essential — but it should also be comfortable. This sleek backpack from The North Face features molded shoulder pads and a padded back for comfort during long hikes and other outdoor activities where he’ll need to bring along a few essentials.

For the dad in charge of documenting every family vacation, a compact camera can help make his job a little bit easier. This HD action camera features a waterproof case and utilizes an LCD screen for easy use.

