Make this Father's Day special with these 25 father-daughter gifts

Father's Day is quickly approaching, and a sentimental gift for Dad from his daughter is certainly something he will cherish for years to come.
He probably already has more ties and basic coffee mugs than he can ever truly use, so trying to find something that isn't too cheesy but is still sweet enough to pull some heartstrings might be a bit of a daunting task. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best personalized and thoughtful gifts you can give Dad this year that will bring a smile to his face.
Whether he likes to indulge in self-care or prefers a nature retreat, this list has something for every kind of dad.
To shop this article by category, click the links below:
- Personalized Father's Day gifts from daughter
- Unique Father's Day gifts from daughter
- Self-care Father's Day gifts from daughter
- Clothing and apparel Father's Day gifts from daughter
- Food Father's Day gifts from daughter
- Tech and accessories Father's Day gifts from daughter
Personalized Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. Personalized Socks - Set of 5
Looking for something unique to customize? These personalized cotton socks feature monogrammed initials at the ankle and Dad's full name across the toes.
2. Personalized Leather Bound Golf Log
For the dad that takes his time on the green seriously, a way of keeping score is a requirement. This golf log can be engraved with his name and is small enough to fit in his golf bag or caddy.
3. My Life Story So Far
If you want to go the sentimental route this Father's Day, this guided journal is a great way to get him to share all of his stories and memories. It's organized into nine sections full of prompts with an additional section devoted to keepsake photos, so you can keep everything in one place.
4. Legacybox Digitizing Kit
If he's got a collection of old film photos that have yet to make it into a photo album, Legacybox can help digitize them to prevent them from becoming lost or ruined. All he'll have to do is toss everything in a box and they'll return a digital download, thumb drive or DVD set full of the memories he can relive forever.
5. Custom Family Wall Clock
Time flies but this custom wall clock can immortalize a memory forever. Simply upload the image of your choice for a gift that will truly be timeless.
6. Monogrammed Beer Mugs
Ditch the cans and gift Dad these personalized glass beer mugs. He can freeze his custom creation the next time he wants to pour a cold one.
7. Like Father Like Daughter Mug
For a sentimental take on the traditional Father's Day mug, this cup is completely customizable. Whether you call him "Papa" or "Dad," you can select the names, hairstyles and skin tones for you and your old man for a gift he is sure to cherish.
Unique Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. "The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes," by Ian Allen
Every father needs some good dad jokes, and this book filled with “very embarrassing” ones does not disappoint. It’s full of classic one-liners and absolutely “hilarious” jokes he’ll be too excited to tell.
2. Vinyl Record Club Subscription Box
If your dad has a passion for all things vinyl, this subscription box will send six different records to his house every month. All you have to do is pick his favorite genre, and they’ll do the rest.
3. Finders Seekers Mysteries Subscription Box
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? If he loves escape rooms, this subscription box will send a monthly challenge to his doorstep that can take up to four hours to complete. It’s the perfect way to get in some quality time while making lifelong memories.
4. MLB Stadium Coasters
With these carefully crafted 3D coasters, he’ll have a piece of the game with him even if he is watching from home. You can choose from 29 different teams, so you’re bound to come across his favorite.
5. Ridley's Games That's So 80s Trivia
If he’s always reflecting on the days of "Punky Brewster" and "ALF," he’ll love receiving this new addition for family game nights. The set includes 200 category cards that can truly put his knowledge of the decade to the test.
Self-care Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. Harry's The Skin Care Essentials Set
Help him indulge in his skin care routine this summer with the help of this set from Harry’s. It includes face wash, body wash and face lotion, so he can set a foundation for his new-and-improved skin care regimen.
2. Kiehl's Facial Fuel for Men
This “facial fuel” set is crafted to energize and awaken the skin, because all dads can use some pampering. The face wash and scrub work together to improve skin texture for a closer shave, while the moisturizer keeps skin hydrated for lasting freshness.
3. Homedics Heated Neck & Shoulder Massager
It seems like dads are no stranger to neck and shoulder pain, and this heated neck and shoulder massager can provide a little relief for sore muscles and tension. It combines the power of two speeds along with heat technology for a relaxing massage experience at home.
Clothing and apparel Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. "My Favorite Daughter Gave Me This Shirt" T-Shirt
This shirt speaks for itself and is sure to give him a laugh, whether you’re an only child or one of seven. It’s a current bestseller on Etsy and is available in six different sizes and 12 colors.
2. Princess Brainy Beauty Dad and Kid Socks
For any young daughter, this gift is almost too adorable to pass up. This cute pair of matching socks are available in one standard size for men and three sizes for children up to 12 years old.
3. Asics Men's Gel-Contend 6 Running Sneakers
He’ll always appreciate a comfortable pair of sneakers, and these running sneakers are equipped with gel technology and a thick foam insole that adds extra comfort.
Food Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker
If he’s recently gotten into the cold brew coffee trend, this cold brew maker is an easy way to help him craft his own brews at home. It combines the brewing and storage system into one convenient device, so he can just press the “flow control” button and step out the door with coffee in hand.
2. Father's Day Petits Fours
For a gift that is sweet and simple, this assortment includes delectable flavors of layered, bite-size cakes. The box includes 54 bites in a gold gift box finished off with a decorative bow.
3. Cheryl's Cookies Golf Ball Caddy
This “hole-in-one” gift basket is full of chocolates and individually wrapped cookies that are perfectly presented in a wire golf caddy basket.
Tech and accessories Father's Day gifts from daughter
1. iHome Wireless Charger, Alarm Clock & Bluetooth Speaker
This convenient gadget can wirelessly charge his phone, play his music and wake him up in the mornings. It also features a USB charging port so he can charge other devices such as his Apple Watch or AirPods on his nightstand, too.
2. KeySmart Pro Tile Key Organizer
If Dad's always looking for his keys, this device is for him. The key organizer itself can hold up to 14 different keys and syncs to his phone using an app that can locate them using an alert. The best part? The key organizer can also find your phone if he happens to lose that too.
3. The North Face Men's Vault Backpack
If he has a knack for adventure, a backpack is a true essential — but it should also be comfortable. This sleek backpack from The North Face features molded shoulder pads and a padded back for comfort during long hikes and other outdoor activities where he’ll need to bring along a few essentials.
4. ExploreOne HD Action Camera
For the dad in charge of documenting every family vacation, a compact camera can help make his job a little bit easier. This HD action camera features a waterproof case and utilizes an LCD screen for easy use.
