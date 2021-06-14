The 7 hottest Father's Day gifts this year, according to Good Housekeeping

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dad deserves the best, so even though you might not be able to give him the world in return, you can find a gift that comes pretty close. With the holiday just under a week away, the pressure to find a gift can feel even more intense, but that doesn't mean you have to opt for a gift card at the last minute.

Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping's Style Director, stopped by TODAY to share seven different Father's Day gift ideas for every kind of dad that are much more thoughtful than any typical last-minute find. Whether you have a father-like mentor in your life, a grandpa that loves to spend his days in the backyard or your own pops that deserves something special, Bergamotto has a find for everyone — even if they say they "have everything they need."

From a craft beer subscription to a National Parks pass, read on for all of the best Father's Day gifts to give the dad in your life this year.

For the dad who just wants an experience

In desperate need of a family vacation? This pick is perfect for any dad that's itching to get out of the house after a long year. This pass grants access to every national park in the U.S., so road trip possibilities are endless. Dad and up to three adults will be covered under the pass, and children under 15 can enter for free.

For the dad who loves a good project

If he loves to get crafty, this gift combines the best of both worlds. Not only is it a fun project that he and the kids can work on putting together, but it's also a bit nostalgic. The plane is controlled via an app on his phone, so no need for clunky controllers either.

With a 4.6-star rating, we wouldn't be surprised if this wristband quickly becomes a bestseller. The handyman in your life will be sure to appreciate this innovative accessory that will keep everything from bolts to nails all in one place.

For the beer aficionado

If the local brewery is one of his favorite places, this gift will expand his craft-tasting abilities across the United States. Craft Beer Club will send him up to 24 beers a month, including a mix of styles. You can choose how many shipments he'll receive and how often they'll occur. In short, this gift truly keeps on giving.

If he isn't making it to the stadium this summer, he can enjoy a cold one in a glass that will transport him there. Pennsylvania-based design shop Well Told crafts these unique pint glasses, which are decorated with a print of the map of Dad's favorite baseball stadium. Regardless of which team he roots for, he can show his support with every sip.

For the backyard dad

For the dad that can't get enough of the outdoors, he might easily become one of the more than 25,000 verified five-star reviewers that can't stop raving about this hammock. It's portable, easy to set up and comes in over a dozen colors, so he can take it anywhere, from the campground to the beach.

Take movie nights to the backyard this summer with this bestselling projector that Dad can use for everything from streaming workouts to DIY projects at home. Its compact size means he can take it anywhere this summer, from the campground to hotel rooms.

