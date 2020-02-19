Upgrade your makeup bag with Amazon's bestselling mascaras, starting at just $4

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

From multitasking tools to a "miracle" hair mask (and all the anti-aging, sleep-inducing products in between), Amazon has become a destination for discovering the hottest beauty products.

In honor of National Lash Day (Feb. 19), we're taking a look at the most popular mascaras on Amazon at the moment. We’re talking some of the most volumizing formulas on the market that boast thousands of verified reviews.

The best part? Many of them are available at drugstore prices.

Read on for the current bestselling mascaras available at Amazon, starting as low as four bucks!

Get the royal treatment with this vegan and cruelty-free mascara from Essence. It currently holds the No. 1 spot on Amazon's list thanks to its buildable formula and ability to deliver dramatic volume and length. It's also a favorite among one Shop TODAY writer.

This top-rated Amazon mascara claims to boost lashes with just one coat — and it looks like over 2,000 verified reviewers love this "clump-free" formula.

Using its patented curved, fan-like brush, this popular find from Maybelline New York creates the look of full lashes with just a few layers. Reviewers also like it for its quick-drying formula.

We weren't surprised to see L'Oreal's Voluminous Mascara high up on Amazon's list — it's been a drugstore favorite among makeup artists and celebrities like Kate Moss for years. Available in several shades, it promises to boost thickness and is recommended for those with sensitive eyes and/or contact lenses.

Essence's original Lash Princess formula now comes in a waterproof formula that is getting equally rave reviews.

This two-step product from Jessica Alba's beauty line comes with a nourishing primer on one end (which also helps intensify the mascara's color) and a lengthening, volumizing mascara on the other.

According to Maybelline New York, the inclusion of vitamin E in this bestselling formula provides a nourishing boost for softer and fuller lashes.

This addition to the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous family has become a fan favorite since its launch and it's easy to see why: It makes lashes look longer, fuller and much more defined. Scoop up this waterproof formula next time you want to escape to paradise, whether that means a trip to an exotic island or just a quick dip in the pool.

CoverGirl LashBlast is another one of those drugstore mascaras with a devoted fan base thanks to its buildable formula. There's also a waterproof version for days when you need a bit more staying power.

This option from Maybelline New York claims to give you a serious volume boost, and it's currently over 50% off! At under $4, there's no reason not to give this bestseller a try!

