The $6 drugstore mascara makeup artists swear by

If you (like many) think you have to shell out big bucks to get big results when it comes to mascara, good news awaits.

We recently asked makeup artists to share their go-to drugstore picks, and an overwhelming majority recommended L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara, ringing in at around the same price many are willing to pay for a specialty latte.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara, $6, Amazon

Amazon

“I love the consistency of its texture — not too dry, not too wet. I can easily put as many layers/coats without clumping. The lashes stay soft and, contrary to other mascaras on the market that dry out quickly, I love that the formula stays fresh and wet inside the tube for a long time. I also love a big fluffy wand, and the one that comes with this is so supple and big with soft bristles!” says celebrity makeup artist Kyriaki Savrani.

“LOréal Voluminous is my classic go-to for just about everyone. It lengthens, thickens and gives false lash volume,” adds makeup artist Mary Irwin.

“It adds so much volume AND length with just one shot,” gushes lead trainer at Blushington Makeup and Beauty Lounge Alexis Farro.

The mascara is also a kit staple for makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci: “The rich formula adds major thickness and length and actually gets better as the tube dries out a bit.”

Read on for seven other drugstore mascaras the pros say are worth a swipe.

1. CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $6, Amazon

Amazon

"This is one of the first drugstore mascaras with rubbery bristles. The now-iconic mascara bulks up your lashes with a creamy formula that’s very black so it stands out." — Ciucci

2. Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara, $6, Target

Amazon

“This mascara is miraculous for tiny, thin lashes. The magic is in the brush: It's teeny-tiny and can get into corners of the eye that a big brush can't. I like to layer it as almost a base coat first, getting into the corners and the base of the lashes. A second coat provides additional volume and length.” — Irwin

3. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara, $6, Amazon

Amazon

“The comb applicator that comes with this mascara makes it virtually impossible to get clumps. Also, it layers and layers so you can build full volume, and it's the only mascara I've ever used that keeps my curl throughout the day — I especially love the waterproof version!” — makeup artist Sharon L. Gjieli

4. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $4, Amazon

Amazon

“At this steal of a price this mascara does the job! It lengthens and separates and is great for the girl with short but full lashes. It's also great just for bottom lash use.” — makeup artist Angel Cherry

5. Maybelline Volum' Express The Rocket Mascara, $5, Amazon

Amazon

“This mascara doesn't clump (EVER!), doesn't smudge, separates and lengthens lashes, and is even better than all of the high-end mascaras that I've tested. Plus, the price point can't be beat! My followers on Instagram even ask me if I'm wearing fake lashes. But it's just the mascara!” — discount vlogger Melea Johnson of The Melea Show

6. Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Mascara, $5, Amazon

Amazon

“This gorgeous kohl black mascara coats EVERY lash and gives amazing volume and length. I love using this mascara when applying falsies because it help blends the natural lash. Bonus tip: Use a separate disposable mascara wand for more separation.” — Cherry

7. Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara in Very Black, $7, Amazon

Amazon

“This mascara creates a natural, full lash look. I love it because in just a few strokes, you have long, separated lashes and can keep applying to build thickness without clumping.” — makeup artist/product developer Jacquelyn Cuccaro

