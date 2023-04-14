Target just launched a new spring designer collection — and everything is under $50

Spring refresh season is now in full effect, and naturally our wardrobes are one of the first things that get an overhaul. As if on cue, Target is making our warm-weather shopping a breeze with a brand new spring designer collection — and we couldn't be any more excited.

The retailer first teased the highly-anticipated collection last month, but it's now officially available to shop as of 3 a.m. ET on April 15. And you're going to want to act fast: Target's past designer collaborations began to sell out within 30 minutes (for good reason!) and we don't expect this one to be any different.

The latest addition to the retailer's designer partnerships features more than 100 different pieces, including swimsuits, dresses and two-piece sets ranging from sizes XXS-4X, not to mention plenty of vacation-worthy accessories. While the prices range from $15-$48, most items are under $35.

Each brand is women-led, and the designs pay tribute to the founders' individual cultures and styles. Agua Bendita, founded by friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, channels inspiration from the rich heritage of Colombia with handmade prints and earthy tones. The designs from Rhode are inspired by founders' Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers' global travels. And Fe Noel brought her namesake brand to life with inspiration from her Caribbean roots and a touch of femininity in each piece.

“Target has a long history of bringing to our guests the world's best designers at amazing prices and our partnership with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE is another great example of that,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release. “These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them."

Keep reading to shop our favorite pieces from Target's spring designer collection, from bold dresses to flattering swimsuits and so much more. We recommend grabbing your favorites now before they're gone!

Target Spring Designer Collection

Agua Bendita x Target

As the weather warms, you're going to need some brand new dresses that are not only cute, but comfortable enough to wear all day during your next getaway. The adjustable straps and front tie closure on this V-neck number help customize for personalized fit.

Taking inspiration from the culturally rich Colombia, Agua Bendita brings its dreamy prints and vibrant colors into a swimsuit that's both comfortable and stylish. Plus, it features removable cups for extra customization.

A pareo is a lightweight and stylish option if you're looking for something other than a traditional swim cover up. It's easy to tie on and wrap to your desired fit and length. When paired with one of the gorgeous Agua Bendita swimsuits, you have an effortless outfit for those sunset dinners and walks on the beach.

Vivian Le / TODAY

A versatile tank top should be a closet staple, due to how effortlessly easy it is to pair with just about everything — no matter the weather or season. The creamy color and delicate coral print of this option from Agua Bendita makes it a great piece with the matching skirt (which has pockets!) and sandals.

The peony print featured in many of the collection pieces is sure to stand out this season. Pair this flowy wrap top with the matching pants, or let it shine on its own by styling it with a midi skirt and heels.

Wide leg pants are a spring and summer staple. They're the easiest way to stay fashionable without compromising comfort during those less-than-pleasant sweltering summer days.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Vibrant and summery, this swimsuit is the perfect statement piece for your next big coastal getaway. The ruffle sleeves add an extra touch of femininity and style.

Vivian Le / TODAY

It can be easy to lose sight of where you staked your claim on the beach during peak busy days. Be sure to stand out among the bustling crowd with this dual-sided towel that's both colorful and functional. According to the brand, the microfiber material is super soft and quick-drying. And if you weren't already convinced — it can also double as a sarong.

Florals are a spring must-have, and these delicately detailed patterns from Agua Bendita don't disappoint. The billowy cut, ruffle hems and flattering pastel pink makes this piece the perfect option for your next date night.

Accessories can make or break an outfit — and these green scalloped sunglasses combine the perfect amount of functionality, fashion and fun.

We can't add this dress to our carts fast enough! The earthy color palette, the beautiful floral pattern and the flattering, three-tiered silhouette makes this our must-have dress for spring.

Rhode x Target

Vivian Le / TODAY

The search for the perfect outdoor get-together 'fit is finally over. The vibrant blue color, square neckline and eyelet design of this mini dress make this a great staple for spring events, weddings or just enjoying a day in the park. And the best part? It has hidden pockets!

Add a little extra flare to your always-growing white dress collection with this one shoulder number from Rhode. Both the neckline and waistband are cinched for easy wear and no-fuss movement.

Opt for something airy and fun — two fashion must-haves that are essential for any spring wardrobe. This wrap top also features a side tie closure, so you can adjust the fit based on how tight or loose you'd prefer.

Pair this beautiful, lotus print midi skirt with the matching top for a complete one-piece look, or let it shine on its own with a white camisole or a trendy flutter sleeve top.

It's no secret that we love two-in-one pieces to help save a little extra space in the wardrobe. This beach hat can switch between a summery blue zinnia print and a green lotus print within seconds. Plus, the lightweight linen blend adds extra comfort, according to the brand.

Flowy jumpsuits are a must-have this season, and we recommend opting for this one from Rhode. By combining bell sleeves and tasteful cutouts on the sides, the brand has effortlessly balanced that much-needed breathability for summer without losing that touch of style.

The crew neckline and above-the-waist cutouts of this maxi dress will make this piece a unique addition to your closet this season. Wear it with a denim jacket during the cooler spring days, and then rock it on its own during the hot summer months.

Fe Noel x Target

Looking for that perfect dress to get you through wedding guest season? This maxi length number from Fe Noel combines some of our favorite things — it's stylish, functional and most importantly, affordable, almost deceivingly so, with the low V-neck and satin-like fabrication giving a look of luxury without breaking the bank.

Crochet is one of this year's hottest trends, and this textured compact bag makes for the perfect final touch of style to your outfit.

One of the collection standouts for us is this crochet cover up dress. You can still let your brand new (and super cute) swimsuit shine while having a little extra coverage when you're not lounging around on the beach.

Vivian Le / TODAY

This strappy cropped top features a chic lined print that pairs well with anything and has multiple adjustable closures and ties to ensure the fit is ideal for you. Grab it with the pants for a matching set that will be sure to make a statement this season.

If we had to guess which item would sell out first, we'd put our money on these super cute wide legged pants from Fe Noel. The thin line print, muted blue hue and flattering fit along the waist are just a few of our favorite features — but the affordable price tag takes the take.

Elevate your swimwear game with a subtle yet standout detail — a slight metallic shimmer that sets this one-piece apart from the rest. It adds just the perfect amount of sheen while not being too overbearing. The removable cups add an extra addition of customization.

If there is one suit you are going to nab this season, we recommend adding this one to cart. The abstract print adds a stylishly chic detail, accentuated by a flattering scoop neck cut. If you needed any more convincing: This one piece has removable cups and is made of an ultra soft fabric for comfortable wear, according to the brand.

An everyday wear top that can also double as a coverup? Say no more! This piece has so many features to flaunt, from the one shoulder cut to the statement bow on the hip. The black and white palm pattern brings just the right touch of summer fun while still being functional and easy to pair with other pieces you already own.

Make a statement at your next function in this bold and beautiful cutout midi dress. The smocking in the back allows for more movement and better fit, and the linen fabric makes this a great summer must-have.

You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses, they're just as important to the outfit as handbags and jewelry. The chunky square frame and brown lenses bring an extra touch of style to your growing collection of summer necessities.