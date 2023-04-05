We shop for a living — here are 9 fashion essentials from Target we're eyeing for spring

There are a few key features that we look for in just about every dress that we buy. Of course, we want it to be comfortable and flattering. But if it also has pockets we're pretty much immediately sold. And this one (which comes in multiple colors) checks all those boxes. That's why Commerce Editor Vivien Moon said that she's "tempted to add this to cart."

Branded Commerce Editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil said that she recently bought and loved this baby tee from Target's JoyLab brand. It's designed to hit right at the waist, so it's perfect for pairing with high-rise leggings or jeans. Plus, there are three different colors to choose from.

Slides are essential during the warmer months. And these are designed to be easy to clean, so they seem like they'd be a great choice to wear to the beach, pool, while gardening or even just running errands. I'm obsessed with the white, but at such an affordable price, I'm debating adding a few to my cart. Though if you have the same idea, you're going to want to act fast because colors are selling out.

Multiple members of the Shop TODAY team are fans of Tiny Tags’ chic and meaningful accessories and were excited to hear that the brand was launching a collection at Target. And this necklace from the new drop is perfect for Mother’s Day. I usually look for gifts for my sister and aunt, since they’re the main maternal figures in my life, and I love how this necklace isn’t overtly “mom” but still symbolizes everything they are for me. Though, it’s also great for anyone looking for a gift for their true mama bear!

When the weather starts to warm up, finding a way to get your hair out of your face and off your neck is essential. And you can easily secure your bun or twist with this stylish clip. If the low price tag doesn't immediately convince you that you need it, the reviews will. It has an average 4.7-star rating from more than 570 reviews, and shoppers say that it's sturdy and chic. "The best clip I’ve ever owned!" one person wrote.

Target's new spring collection is filled with fashionable staples, but I've been eyeing the workwear in particular. And I'm not the only one. Deals Editor Rebecca Brown said that she is tempted to get this pink blazer (and the entire suit) for an upcoming baby shower. Personally, I'm debating getting the Cream Pin Striped version of the blazer to wear to the office, brunch and basically everywhere else.

Speaking of workwear, I almost immediately swooned when I saw these pants. With the high-rise fit, lightweight gauze-textured fabric and wide-leg design, there's so much to love. I appreciate how the black and cream shades look like they'd be super versatile and easy to style, but the brown and green feel particularly perfect for spring.

This swimsuit is another pick that Cocchi Zabloudil recently purchased and already loves — and she may have convinced me to add it to my cart as well. The sporty and chic one-piece features a strappy scoop back and removable cups for a more customized fit.

Wear this skirt for workdays, happy hours, park picnics and more, and you're bound to score plenty of compliments from your friends and coworkers. The breezy skirt comes in five colors, and you can grab the matching top, too, to complete the look (I know that's what I'm planning on doing).