A fashion expert shares her spring style picks from Target — starting at $10

Garcia calls DVF's iconic wrap dresses "universally flattering" — and now you can shop affordable pieces from the brand's new, limited-edition Target line. One multifunctional pick Garcia has her eye on? This tunic top that would pair well with leggings or jeans but is also long enough to style on its own as a dress as the weather gets warmer.

The same style also comes in this beautiful green pop of color. Pair it with the matching pants for a one-and-done outfit that's sure to impress during the season of graduations, parties and work events.

Classic sandals are a spring wardrobe essential — and Garcia likes this pair for a designer look without the designer price tag. With a comfortable memory foam sole, you’ll be able to wear them from day to night. They’re available in five colors, so snag a few pairs to mix and match with any look.

Fluctuating weather calls for flexible layers, so a classic tank top is a spring must have. This pick from Target's popular A New Day brand comes in a variety of colors, as well as black and white, so you can opt for a spring pastel or an everyday neutral. And because it features a sophisticated mock neck and wide shoulder straps, you can wear it with a regular bra. At just $10, it's a no-brainer! For that price, Garcia suggestions stocking up on every color.

Cargo pants have been everywhere this year. According to Garcia, they’ve gotten so popular that they’re becoming more of a closet staple than a trend! This pair, also from A New Day, has a full elastic waistband designed to provide a secure fit — no uncomfortable zippers and buttons! And with side and patch pockets, you can carry your everyday essentials in them, too. Available in three solid colors, they’ll go perfectly with all of your tees, tanks and blouses for the season.

According to Garcia, every outfit needs some sparkle — and this minimalist style is sure to elevate your look! It's classic and delicate, meaning you can wear it with a ton of outfits whether your goal is to dress up a basic T-shirt or accessorize for an upcoming wedding. And if you’re sensitive to jewelry, worry not! All pieces made by Benevolence LA are hypoallergenic and nickel-free.

A simple necklace is the perfect piece of jewelry to pair with all of your spring looks. This one is available in both silver and gold-toned options, so you can wear it no matter your metal preference. And as Garcia says, you can style it solo or with longer necklaces if you're into layering. With a detailed opal stone, it'll match any outfit with ease.

Straw totes have long been a spring and summer mainstay, but this structured mini puts a cool spin on a classic. As Garcia says, you can wear it as a casual crossbody during the day before removing the strap and carrying the bag by hand at night. And it comes in more colors — butter yellow and off-white — which scream spring! With a boxy modern shape and interior pockets that help to keep your cards, phone and other essentials organized, it's also super functional.

