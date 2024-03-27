A fashion expert shares her spring style picks from Target — starting at $10

Now that winter is behind us, our shopping-obsessed minds are focused on one thing: spring fashion. And with seasonal soirées and warm weather getaways on the horizon, who could blame us? A new dress, blouse or accessory can be just the thing to set a fresh tone this time of year.
For our Shop This List series, professional stylist Melissa Garcia stopped by Studio 1A to weigh in on the latest trends with eight affordable spring fashion finds — and they're all available at Target. From a versatile layering tank to classic slide sandals that will subtly complement every look, Garcia's got you covered. Plus, you can officially get your hands on Target's limited edition collection with Diane von Furstenberg! The new wrap dresses meet the moment while packing in a major dose of nostalgia — and they're selling out quickly.
So whether you plan on traveling this spring or just need a wardrobe refresh, you’ve come to the right place. To shop the segment, scroll below! And if you're interested in snagging all of Garcia's picks, add them to your cart with one click.
Long Sleeve V-Neck Neutral Poppy Sweater Wrap Top
$40.00
Long Sleeve V-Neck Ginkgo Green Sweater Wrap Top
$40.00
Women's Edna Slide Sandals
$19.99
Slim Fit Ribbed Tank Top
$10.00
High-Rise Ankle Cargo Pants
$22.40
$28.00
Lariat Necklace
$18.00
$25.00
Opal Necklace
$18.00
$25.00
Mini Boxy Tote Handbag
$20.00
$25.00
DVF for Target Long Sleeve V-Neck Neutral Poppy Sweater Wrap Top
Garcia calls DVF's iconic wrap dresses "universally flattering" — and now you can shop affordable pieces from the brand's new, limited-edition Target line. One multifunctional pick Garcia has her eye on? This tunic top that would pair well with leggings or jeans but is also long enough to style on its own as a dress as the weather gets warmer.
DVF for Target Long Sleeve V-Neck Ginkgo Green Sweater Wrap Top
The same style also comes in this beautiful green pop of color. Pair it with the matching pants for a one-and-done outfit that's sure to impress during the season of graduations, parties and work events.
Universal Thread Women’s Edna Slide Sandals
Classic sandals are a spring wardrobe essential — and Garcia likes this pair for a designer look without the designer price tag. With a comfortable memory foam sole, you’ll be able to wear them from day to night. They’re available in five colors, so snag a few pairs to mix and match with any look.
A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Tank Top
Fluctuating weather calls for flexible layers, so a classic tank top is a spring must have. This pick from Target's popular A New Day brand comes in a variety of colors, as well as black and white, so you can opt for a spring pastel or an everyday neutral. And because it features a sophisticated mock neck and wide shoulder straps, you can wear it with a regular bra. At just $10, it's a no-brainer! For that price, Garcia suggestions stocking up on every color.
A New Day High-Rise Ankle Cargo Pants
Cargo pants have been everywhere this year. According to Garcia, they’ve gotten so popular that they’re becoming more of a closet staple than a trend! This pair, also from A New Day, has a full elastic waistband designed to provide a secure fit — no uncomfortable zippers and buttons! And with side and patch pockets, you can carry your everyday essentials in them, too. Available in three solid colors, they’ll go perfectly with all of your tees, tanks and blouses for the season.
Benevolence LA Lariat Necklace
According to Garcia, every outfit needs some sparkle — and this minimalist style is sure to elevate your look! It's classic and delicate, meaning you can wear it with a ton of outfits whether your goal is to dress up a basic T-shirt or accessorize for an upcoming wedding. And if you’re sensitive to jewelry, worry not! All pieces made by Benevolence LA are hypoallergenic and nickel-free.
Benevolence LA Opal Necklace
A simple necklace is the perfect piece of jewelry to pair with all of your spring looks. This one is available in both silver and gold-toned options, so you can wear it no matter your metal preference. And as Garcia says, you can style it solo or with longer necklaces if you're into layering. With a detailed opal stone, it'll match any outfit with ease.
A New Day Mini Boxy Tote Handbag
Straw totes have long been a spring and summer mainstay, but this structured mini puts a cool spin on a classic. As Garcia says, you can wear it as a casual crossbody during the day before removing the strap and carrying the bag by hand at night. And it comes in more colors — butter yellow and off-white — which scream spring! With a boxy modern shape and interior pockets that help to keep your cards, phone and other essentials organized, it's also super functional.
How we chose
The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.
For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Meet the expert
- Melissa Garcia is a professional stylist and the founder of Melissa Garcia Styling. She has experience working on national brand campaigns, appearing on major television broadcasts and hosting fashion events for commerce destinations. With a relatable approach and her own eye-catching personal style, Garcia has become a go-to fashion resource in American media.