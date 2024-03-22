Spring has officially sprung — and so has Target's latest designer collection. Over the last few years, the retailer has tapped influencers and buzzworthy brands alike for its seasonal collaborations. The latest in its streak of genius partnerships? A joint effort with designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The line consists of more than 200 pieces, including a reimagining of the iconic wrap dress, along with more apparel, beauty and home items. The collection features iconic prints and patterns that the designer is known for, with price tags that won't break the bank. Pieces start at just $4!

To create the line, von Furstenberg teamed up with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg.

“Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be,” Diane von Furstenberg shared in a press release. “Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives.”

The collection is available to shop online and in Target stores starting Saturday, March 23 while supplies last.

If we've learned anything from covering these designer collections over the years, it's that these pieces tend to sell out extremely quickly. So, what are you waiting for? To shop our picks from the sale, just keep scrolling.

Fashion

The wrap dress is one of Diane von Furstenberg’s greatest creations, in my opinion. I’m not missing out on the chance to snag this take on the silhouette, which comes in a fun geometric print in a bold color for spring.

Senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi-Zabloudil snagged this comfy collared dress ahead of the launch and has already worn it on vacation. Associate editor Kamari Stewart is also a fan — the cherry tomato-colored version is on her wishlist.

For the days you want to be hands-free without lugging around a big bag or purse, reach for this cellphone holder. The crossbody strap ensures it won't fall off your shoulder and it even comes with the small zip pouch to fit a few cards or some cash on-the-go.

Who says a sports bra can't look polished? This top doesn't even look like a bra, but it's every bit as supportive. We like the idea of pairing it with leggings and layering it under a cardigan this spring.

This crossbody bag is fashion-meets-function perfection. It's got a ton of pockets and is deceptively spacious, but also features a fun leopard print design that we think compliments just about any outfit.

This $30 dress caught our eye immediately. The optimistic color scheme and lightweight silky fabric feel fit for a wedding or other formal occasion, but you could also dress it down by adding a pair of sneakers and layering a sweater over top.

This funky A-line skirt features a comfortable elastic waist and below-knee length. It's an easy statement piece to pair with bodysuits or plain T-shirts this spring.

This smocked detail midi dress is lightweight and comfortable, with adjustable tie straps. The best part? It has pockets!

Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo is hoping to add these leggings to her cart.

"I think this is so chic for working out and then going for breakfast after," she muses.

A personal favorite from the collection, this wrap-style sweater is long enough to cover the bum while providing some structure at the waist. I love the neutral print and knit texture, and can see myself wearing it with leggings, silky slacks, or the matching pants below.

How fun are these printed pants? The high-waisted style comes in a jacquard-knit fabric that is slightly flared in the legs for extra comfort and style.

An online exclusive, this yellow poppy print jumpsuit is a one-and-done outfit that packs a punch. The adjustable, utility-style straps on this jumpsuit are a great touch that add comfort to the piece. Plus, the cargo pockets are sure to come in handy.

Confidence radiates from this leopard-printed jumpsuit, which features a plunging neckline with an adjustable halter tie in the back and roomy, wide legs. To sum my feelings up in one word: purr.

Beauty

The least expensive pieces from the collection are in the beauty category. This single-use sheet mask is printed with von Furstenberg’s iconic poppy print, and the brands says it uses a biodegradable, plant-based technology to “distribute higher levels of moisture to more areas of your skin.”

Senior social editor Kate McCarthy is looking forward to catching some zzzs with the cheeky, eye-printed sleep mask she snagged from the collection.

“It’s super plush and soft ... the exact type of material you’d want to cushion your eyes at night as you go to sleep,” McCarthy reports.

Home

Writer Danielle Murphy got her hands on this candle from the collaboration, which smells just as good as it looks. It has notes of peppered bergamot, amber and wood smoke for a relaxing aroma. Due to the unique dot print, no two candles are exactly alike.

The funky glassware is a highlight of the collection. This pitcher will be perfect for pouring lemonade, sangria and more fun beverages this spring and summer.

Ready to kiss boring decorative pillows goodbye? This lip-printed toss pillow is sure to make a statement in the bedroom or living room.

The bright design of these cups attracted attention from a lot of Shop TODAY staffers. Editorial assistant Erica Marrison has her eye on the short version for all of her summer cocktails.

Florals for spring? Still groundbreaking, in our opinion. Made from a soft, woven fabric, this throw blanket would compliment just about any interior.

"I’m actually super impressed with the way they did housewares for this collection," Stewart says. "I love this set."

