Target Circle Week is here! Shop these expert-approved deals

Shoppers can score 30% off select clothing (including tees, tanks, shorts and dresses for the whole family) during Circle Week. A simple dress is the perfect thing to wear this spring and summer when you’re looking for an easy, one-and-done look. Post likes this option as a take on the 'balletcore' trend. It has a breezy slit that’s ideal for sunny days, as well as a pocket so you can carry your phone, cards or lip products with ease. Wear it solo with flip flops during the day or dress it up with a more elevated shoe and clutch at night. You could even wear it as a bathing suit cover up — the options are endless.

Swimwear and sandals are also discounted for Circle Week! With spring officially here, it's time to swap cold weather boots for lighter footwear options — and these Goodfellow & Co. sandals are just that. Featuring adjustable double bands on top for easy on and off, as well as a medium-width contoured footbed, these can comfortably carry you through spring and summer, according to the brand. And with a two-tone suede finish, they’re perfect for anyone with a laid-back, casual style. For just $21, they’re a fraction of the price of similar options.

With gold-toned hardware that dresses up an otherwise casual shoe, these two-band sandals by Universal Thread strike the perfect balance between casual and elevated. They have a contoured footbed designed for comfort, as well as adjustable buckle straps to keep you secure. Plus, you can get them in wide widths if the standard size feels too narrow. Pair them with shorts and your favorite summer tee, or even a sundress when you’re out and about.

Don't sleep on Target's beauty section — especially while hundreds of skin care products are 20% off. New to Target, Byoma is a personal care brand specifically designed to build and support your skin barrier — on your face and on your body. According to Post, fans rave about this TikTok-famous cleansing balm, which melts into an oil upon contact with the skin to remove stubborn makeup while moisturizing.

Shop TODAY associate editor Lauren Witonsky agrees, noting that “for less than half the price of other balms, this one works impressively well.” She explains, “It takes off all of my face makeup in one swipe (eye makeup in two) while still not stripping my skin.” To use it, the brand recommends taking a pea sized amount into your hands and gently massaging the product into your skin using circular motions. And if you’re on the double cleansing bandwagon, this is a great first cleansing step to add to your routine.

Hair care is another big category on sale this week — including this Shop TODAY team fave. Staying on top of hair color treatments requires maintenance, not to mention it’s increasingly expensive to make a stop at the salon. So if your roots are growing out but you’re not quite ready to get a full head of color, this spray can tide you over for less than $9! Available in nine shades, the cover-up conceals roots in seconds and lasts until your next shampoo, according to the brand. It works on any hair texture, including synthetic hair, and the lightweight formula doesn’t smudge or leave a sticky residue, per the brand. Plus, it’s free of ammonia, peroxide and synthetic dyes.

Considering investing in a new vacuum? Now is a good time: Target is offering up to 40% off floorcare, including customer-loved brands like Shark. Whether you have carpet, tile or hardwood floors, this lightweight corded stick vacuum can handle them all. It can convert into a handheld vacuum, making it easy to use whether you're cleaning the floor or high, hard-to-reach places. Plus, swivel steering adds control when you have tight spaces to handle. And if you're dealing with stubborn pet hair, there are additional heads like a crevice tool, upholstery tool and a dusting brush, too.

Target Circle Week fashion deals

If you like spending time in the sun, an inexpensive tank is a purchase you won’t regret making — especially for less than $5! According to the brand, it’s made from a breathable cotton-blend fabric that offers the right amount of comfort for all-day wear. And given the classic shape, you can easily pair it with your favorite tanks and shorts all summer long!

Wardrobe basics are always worth the buy, and this ribbed tank is no exception. Available in more than 15 hues, you’re sure to find the perfect one to suit your taste (and at this price, why not pick up a few?). The high neck gives it a stylish shape that can be worn solo, yet it's the perfect layering piece when you need to wear a cardigan or jacket on top. Plus, it’s cut from a lightweight fabric so it can be neatly tucked into skirts and pants.

This Goodfellow & Co tee is the everyday basic you need! Made from a midweight pique fabric and designed in a crew neckline, this short-sleeve offers cool comfort, according to the brand. It’s a solid layering piece to keep in your closet year-round.

These relaxed shorts are a practical pre-summer buy! They’re comfortable enough for everyday wear, yet the fabric feels more elevated than a standard pair of denim or cargo shorts, so you can dress them up or down. And with a full elastic waistband with drawstring, they lend a “secure, adjustable fit,” according to the brand. Pair them with your favorite tanks and tees all summer long.

Whether you’re lounging at the house or running errands around town, these fleece shorts will give you the casual comfort you’re looking for. Made from a midweight fleece, they’re super cozy. And with a front drawstring, the waist is customizable. Plus, there are two side pockets and one back pocket, giving you added functionality.

From graduations to weddings and everything in between, spring and summer come with a lot of events — and those events tend to come with the need for a few dressier closet options. These block heel sandals are the perfect find if you’re looking to give yourself some height without dealing with the discomfort of a stiletto.

When it comes to swimwear, you can't go wrong with a comfortable one-piece. Made from stretchy textured fabric and featuring a full lining, this one was made to be super flattering. Plus, the square neck and deep scoop back keep it stylish, whether you're in or out of the water. Plus, the cups are removable and the shoulder straps are adjustable, so it's super easy to get just the right fit.

Target Circle Week beauty and personal care deals

Summer bug bites are no joke, so if you're planning on long nights filled with campfires and adventures this summer, it's best to get ahead of the pests. This Off! gel differs from classic bug sprays, since it's non-sticky, according to the brand. It can be rubbed directly onto the skin and provides protection from mosquitoes, ticks and biting flies. Better yet, it's fragrance free!

A pimple isn't exactly an emergency, but for the beauty obsessed among us, it's not not an emergency. Since pimple patches have become mainstream and accessible, this Circle Week we're eyeing these ones by Hero Cosmetics! According to the brand, they contain medical-grade hydrocolloid, which absorbs the gunk from your pimple while you wear the patch. Differing from popular bright, colorful options, this one has a translucent matte finish that keeps your pimple subtle.

More and more, it's becoming clear that we all need to be wearing SPF to keep our skin safe. And if you like to spend your spring and summer days outdoors, getting your hands on a few bottles of sunscreen is a worthwhile investment. Select sun care products are 20% off during Circle Week, so you can snag this Coppertone Sport pick for less than $8 — and for that price, you can pick up a couple of bottles: one for your bathroom and one for your beach bag.

Target Circle Week home deals

Just in time for outdoor entertaining season, Target is offering 30% off select patio furniture and accessories. A string of white lights is a simple and efficient way to bring brightness (and style) to your outdoor living space. Whether you’re hanging them between trees in the backyard or decking out an apartment balcony, these bulbs will immediately liven things up and make your summer nights extra pretty. The plastic cord is 16.8 feet long and features 20 evenly spaced bulbs to give you that desired glow. And at $7, this deal is hard to beat!

Score 30% off select bedding and bath products during Circle Week! If your bathroom is due for a spring refresh, this Threshold shower curtain will give it a sweet and subtle pop of color! The slub-cotton material offers the privacy you need while washing and the buttonhole top makes it easy to hang. And with blues, greens, yellows and pinks in the design, you can easily choose an accent color to accessorize the rest of the room with.

A comfortable pillow can make all the difference to your sleep routine, and right now you can get your hands on this cooling option by Casaluna for 30% off! According to the brand, this pillow was designed with moisture-wicking fabric to absorb excess heat and keep your head cool. And with blue piping around the edge, it has a finished look, too.

Whether you enjoy curling up with a book or your favorite TV show, a snug blanket is a year-round home essential. According to the brand, this chunky knit option boasts a midweight material that keeps you cozy without getting too hot on warmer nights. Better yet, its machine washable, making maintenance simple.

Air fryers are beloved for how quickly they can take your meal prep from start to finish, so if you're in the market for one, this Gourmia pick — which, along with many kitchen products, is 30% off right now — has you covered! Like a standard oven, it has a window allowing you to keep an eye on how quickly your food is cooking without having to open the drawer (something that can slow down your dinner prep since it lets heat escape). This fryer quickly circulates heated air all around the internal basket, getting your food crispy and brown from all angles, according to the brand. Plus, the nonstick basket and crisper tray can go in the dishwasher, making for easy, efficient cleanup — no handwashing required!

At Shop TODAY, we love anything that's stylish and functional, so this umbrella is a win in our books. Right now it's discounted in this pretty printed fabric, which will add the perfect finishing touch to your patio space. Designed for lasting outdoor use, it's made from fade-resistant fabric and features a light wood pole. According to the brand, the umbrella is compatible with centered pole bases (sold separately) and can be set up in a cinch! To lift it, just use the crank to unfold, then push the button to tilt it to shade you from the sun.

With a stockpot, frypans, saucepans and a sauté pan — all with glass lids — this 12-piece cookware set will have your kitchen ready to go in an instant. Constructed with aluminum, it distributes heat evenly and it's oven safe up to 450 degrees F. Better yet, it’s nonstick and free of PTFE and PFOA, making it easy to cook and clean. And if you have any weddings coming up, according to Target this is a registry favorite!

Brew a barista-grade coffee or espresso every time with this Nespresso (which looks chic on your countertop, too). It can make coffee or espresso in a variety of sizes (five- and eight-ounce coffee, as well as single and double espresso) and with the weather warming up, pour your brew over ice to create your favorite iced coffee!

If you’re a pet owner, you’re likely familiar with the trials of attempting to maintain a clean floor. If that’s something you struggle with, this Bissell vacuum was made to help — and right now it's 40% off! Lightweight and featuring swivel steering, it grants you a deep clean without the heavy lifting. You can clean pet hair with the removable, portable canister, according to the brand. And the tangle-free brush roll works to prevent hair from wrapping around the brush and stalling your clean. Plus, with a HEPA Sealed Allergen System, this vacuum traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, per the brand.

Target Circle Week toy deals

If you’re eager to make learning fun for the little ones in your life, this animal alphabet board is a great buy! With 100% wood and rounded corners, it's designed to be safe for play. Made for children aged 18 months and older, the board encourages kids to place letters in their corresponding slots which improves their hand-eye coordination, according to the brand. Plus, each bright letter is designed to look like an animal, adding an additional learning element.

Lego is a classic toy for good reason: It’s colorful, puts kids’ fine motor skills to work and the creative possibilities are endless. Right now, this set is 30% off — and with 790 pieces in the kit, we think that’s a worthwhile deal! The kit includes eight different types of toy windows and doors, two green baseplates to build on top of, six tires with wheel rims and so much more. Better yet? It all fits into a bright, easy-to-store box.

If you know a kiddo who loves to dance, this piano mat will make an amazing treat! Recommended for ages three and up, it encourages creativity by emphasizing sound and movement. With 38 notes and five songs to learn, little ones can use their feet to make music and then record their songs to play them back!

What is Target Circle week?

Target Circle Week is a weeklong sale offering savings to Target Circle members across a variety of categories. Set to deliver two times more savings than the retailer’s Fall 2023 Circle Week, this spring’s sale will also offer an upgraded experience, with deals applied automatically at checkout. Shop in stores, on target.com or via the Target app.

Plus, this Target Circle Week kicks off the launch of the retailer’s new Target Circle program, which offers three new membership tiers: Target Circle, Target Circle Card and Target Circle 360.

Not a member yet? You can sign up for Target Circle for free online to unlock access to these offers and other exclusive perks. Members accrue earnings to put toward future purchases and can take advantage of additional Target Circle deals throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Target Circle? Relaunching April 7, Target Circle is the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program. Members can shop exclusive deals (including those featured during Target Circle Week), earn rewards on purchases and unlock personalized bonuses. What is Target Circle Card? Target Circle Card (formerly known as Target RedCard) saves guests an extra 5% (on top of any Target Circle deals), grants them additional time to make returns, and buys them free two-day shipping on orders from Target.com. Additionally, it gives guests “always-on” access to getting a Target Circle 360 membership for just $49 per year. What is Target Circle 360? Target Circle 360 is a new paid membership option that offers additional benefits, including unlimited access to Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over $35, and additional time to make returns. Existing Target Circle members can join Target Circle 360 for just $49 for the first year if they sign up by May 18, 2024.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Meet the Expert