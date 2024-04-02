Target Circle Week is back! Here's how to save — and shop early deals

Calling all Target fans: The retailer just announced the return of one of its biggest sale events. A spring edition of Target Circle Week will kick off this Sunday, April 7, at 3 a.m. ET and run through Saturday, April 13 — and it's set to be even bigger than the retailer's fall Circle Week.

During the seven-day sale, members of Target's free-to-join loyalty program, Target Circle, can expect to score savings on "hundreds of thousands of items in top spring categories," according to a release shared with Shop TODAY. Featured deals include up to 40% off floor care, 30% off swim and sandals, 30% off select toys and 20% off hair, nail and sun care. Members can also snag a $15 Target gift card by spending $50 on products that fall under home care or Ulta Beauty at Target.

The sale will coincide with the launch of the new-and-improved, three-tier Target Circle program. And it will be easier than ever to take advantage of the savings: As long as you’re signed into Target Circle, discounts will automatically be applied to your cart at checkout.

Keep reading for more Target Circle Week details — plus, early deals to start shopping right now!

What is Target Circle Week? | Target deals to shop now

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is a weeklong sale offering savings to Target Circle members across a variety of categories. Set to deliver two times more savings than the retailer’s Fall 2023 Circle Week, this spring's sale will also offer an upgraded experience, with deals applied automatically at checkout. Shop in stores, on target.com or via the Target app.

Plus, this Target Circle Week kicks off the launch of the retailer’s new Target Circle program, which offers three new membership tiers: Target Circle, Target Circle Card and Target Circle 360.

Not a member yet? You can sign up for Target Circle for free online to unlock access to these offers and other exclusive perks. Members accrue earnings to put toward future purchases and can take advantage of additional Target Circle deals throughout the year.

Target deals to shop now

If you're a fan of a sleek, tucked-in top, bodysuits can be a total game changer. Instead of always slipping out above your jeans, trousers or skirt, bodysuits stay securely in place. Style this off-shoulder pick under a blazer for work, then wear it solo with your favorite bottoms for dinner and drinks. It's available in black, too!

A spring jacket that you can grab in a pinch and pair with almost anything is a purchase you won't regret making — and this men's pick by Goodfellow and Co is just that! Made from a cotton-blend knit, it can take you from day to night with ease, according to the brand.

Calling all meal preppers! Right now, this set of 12 food containers is 40% off. With a variety of sizes, these containers were designed to hold a variety of foods, making your life simpler. And with glass bases, you can feel confident putting them in the microwave at home or at work. The best part? The lids are leak-proof, per to the brand. Ideal for on-the-go lunches!

While we don't always want to admit it, lots of us work, study and watch TV in bed. If that's you (we get it!) this laptop desk can elevate your routine — and right now it's 63% off. Made from bamboo, it's practical and sturdy yet lightweight and foldable, so you can easily take it on the go. It also features cooling holes, a side drawer for stationery and an adjustable top for tilting. Pro tip: You can take it on your next picnic and use it as a low-level table, too!

Neutral sandals are a spring and summer go-to, so this pair from Journee Collection will make a practical and pretty addition to your wardrobe this season. Available in black, blush and tan, each color can slide seamlessly into any look — and right now they’re 33% off! The criss-cross design feels classic while the square toe keeps them on-trend.

Everyone deserves a great set of pillows, but when you're shopping for high-quality options they can get pricey. If you're in need, this set is 51% off right now! According to the brand, the pillow covers on are made from 100% cotton, keeping them breathable, while cooling gel fibers ensure that they bounce-back with fluffy shape (no lumps!). They're non-toxic, hotel-quality and provide an "optimal place to rest your head," per the brand.

When it comes to making your home feel cozy, having plenty of surfaces to rest drinks and decor on can instantly help to make your space feel warm and inviting. This end table fits the bill, especially if you're working with a small space. Whether you're eyeing it for a living area, bedroom or even your home office, this pick — which is 47% off right now — won't disappoint.

Summer barbecue, anyone? At $138 off, this portable chair and umbrella set is a steal! It comes with an adjustable umbrella that can be removed at your convenience, as well as a mini table, beverage holder and a thermos to keep your drinks cool. It's also packaged in a handy nylon carrying case, so it will hold up during all of your family adventures. Get your hands on it before its gone!

Many of us spend a ton of time at our desks, so having a chair that supports you all day long is a must. Right now, you can save 64% on this Costway computer chair which is adjustable and boasts a leather exterior. According to the brand, its ergonomically designed and provides back and lumbar support, keeping you comfortable.

These sleek yet foldable on-ear headphones will bring new volume to your favorite albums and podcasts. According to the brand, fine-tuned acoustics create clarity, depth and noise isolation, and with an adjustable fit they’re comfortable for everyday use. They’re Android and Apple compatible, giving you great sound wherever you go.

Dull knives can be a major kitchen risk, so if you're due for an upgrade this 15-piece set might just be the buy for you. You can currently get it for 59% off — a major steal! All stored in a luxurious hardwood knife block, this set comes with a paring knife, hollow edge santoku knife, serrated utility knife, standard utility knife, bread knife, chef’s knife and six steak knives, as well as a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. It's sure to elevate your kitchen.