These Good & Gather snacks are perfect for summer entertaining — starting at $2

There are three essential things for the perfect summer gathering: great people, great weather and, perhaps most importantly, really great food. Whether you're stocking up for a pool party, beach day, picnic or cookout, having some fan-favorite snacks and beverages to share (or for just you!) can make all the difference. Target's grocery line, Good & Gather, has so many fun and affordable summer treats to choose from.

The Good & Gather product assortment has widely expanded since its launch in 2019, offering a variety of grocery staples and fun snacks like strawberry mango fruit twists, glazed pecans and even a tasty taco dip. And according to the brand, there are no artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors or high fructose corn syrup. Target also offers in-store pickup and delivery options for their grocery department, and even shipping for select non-perishable products.

Due to high demand (and growing cult following), there is a possibility your favorites can sell out, so we don't recommend waiting to stock your pantry full of these goodies. Below, we rounded up 12 refreshing summer snacks for your next hangout, starting at $2.

Target Good & Gather summer snacks

With the summer months being prime harvest season for both strawberries and mangos, we can't get enough of the fruit combo at this time of year. Purchasers agree, and one reviewer even says that these twists "are one of my daily go-to snacks for myself. I actually tend to hide them from my kids!"

If we had to crown one fruit as the ultimate fruit of the summer, it would probably be mango. This makes these frozen mango bars the must-have refreshing snack of the season — and they're just under $5 for the entire box.

According to the brand, this refreshing sparkling water is naturally flavored and has zero calories. The pack contains eight cans, which is ideal for sharing at the next outdoor gathering or saving for yourself to enjoy on especially sweltering days.

Fruit salsas are delicious all year-round, but the combination of savory jalapeños and a hint of mango, peachy sweetness during a summer cookout is hard to beat. Pair this with your favorite chips, or drizzle it atop zesty shrimp tacos.

No party is complete without some versatile tortilla chips — and if you ask us, the type and brand have the potential to make all the difference. Enter this organic option from Good & Gather. One reviewer raves that "the blue corn gives them a slightly sweeter taste than traditional corn chips, which I found really enjoyable."

This prepackaged two-in-one combo comes with both the hummus and the pretzels for dipping, so you're set with a complete snack to throw in your tote on pool or beach days.

If you're looking for an affordable and no-mess snack to add to the kids' pool bags, these peanut butter sandwich crackers are ideal. Each single-serving package contains six cracker sandwiches, which will help keep them satisfied during the short-lived breaks between the waves. You can grab a set of eight for just $2.

With over 350 reviews and a 4.6-star rating average, it's safe to say that these pecans will be a major party hit. Use them as a topping to bring a buttery sweet touch to your favorite ice cream, add them to a charcuterie board or just bring the bag to share (if you don't eat them all on your own first, of course!).

Perfectly ripe produce on sweltering days always hits the spot, but it can be difficult to keep fresh and chilled when on the go, especially at the pool, beach or on a hike. It's times like those when freeze-dried options come in handy; you can enjoy the fruity flavors you love, without the hassle. Plus, these already-prepared strawberry packs make it that much easier to store, grab and go.

Made with the essential taco toppings of sour cream, jalapeños and salsa, this dip is sure to be a hit at the next party. Serve it with your favorite tortilla chips, veggies or crackers.

A well-salted, perfectly crisp kettle chip might just be the perfect snack — they're delicious, versatile and always a crowd-pleaser. Grab a bag to share, and then another just for yourself for a salty snack break throughout the week.

If you can't tell, we're a huge fan of grab-and-go snacks. When the beach bags are already filled to the brim and you're rushing out the door, anything that saves a little time and space is well worth it. Get some bang for your buck by stocking up with this multipack for only $11.