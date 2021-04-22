Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're looking to update your space based on the season's latest trends or just revamping your current decor, accent chairs add another layer to the look and feel of a room. Accent furniture is a great way to refresh your space without shelling out too much money on larger ticket items.

Picking out accent furniture is a more involved process than it seems. We sought out the advice of two interior designers to help you make the most out of your search.

What to keep in mind when shopping for an accent chair

First, make sure you have a plan when going into picking an accent chair. This will help make sure the piece you commit to achieves all of your goals. Think Chic Interiors founder Malka Heft has three criteria for choosing accent furniture: purpose, placement and style.

"If you are looking online for accent furniture, I recommend doing so while sitting in the space you intend it for," Heft told Shop TODAY. If you're physically shopping in store, she recommends having a picture of the room on hand and using it for reference while shopping. "Doing so will keep you focused on the final look you desire for your room," she said.

Having a clear visual of the room your accent chair will be in will also help you figure out which styles, colors and patterns to look into that will best complement what you already have, a recommendation from New York-based interior designer Courtney Sempliner told Shop TODAY. "For example, if you have a leggy sofa and cocktail table, then think about more solid, substantial styles for an accent chair," she said.

The placement of your accent chair is just as important as its appearance. There's nothing worse than ordering something online, only for it to arrive and be way too big or small for the area you're hoping to decorate. In order to avoid this, Heft recommends using blue painter's tape to mark the area you'll be filling. This way, you can gather specific dimensions and narrow your search to products that will be useful for you.

While it can be easy to get caught up in design, be sure to keep comfort in mind, as well. "Be sure to think about ergonomics as well as aesthetics. The last thing you want is to invest in furniture that is uncomfortable," said Sempliner.

Affordable accent chairs

Heft recommends this chair if you're looking for "a midcentury twist on a wingback [style that brings] comfort and practicality to any room." This chair in a classic white is easily complemented by throw pillows of your choice.

If your decor is boho chic, this woven seagrass circular chair will fit right in.

A club or lounge-style chair can add a comfy feeling to any room. Heft recommends this chair from Ikea for "any room in need of relaxed yet elegant comfort seating." It also comes in medium gray and beige.

This midcentury-style chair has angled arms that give an edge to a traditional look. It even comes with a matching ottoman if you're looking to expand.

Green is this season's It color. If you're decorating to match the current trends, you can't go wrong with a simple armchair in a deep emerald green.

This rich turquoise chair is something to consider if you're looking for something that isn't too green but is close enough. If you're looking for a more solid green, this chair also comes in a classic emerald.

Welcome in the new season with this floral print wingback recliner. Heft recommends pairing a wingback style chair with an oversized sofa to balance out your space.

Ready to add a bright pop of color for the warmer weather? This Belleze Modern Accent Chair might just be exactly what you need. Whether you're looking to add an accent to your living room or bedroom, this chair is perfect for smaller areas. It's also available in nine other colors.

Colors and patterns aren't the only way to have fun with your furniture. Switch up the shape too! This velvety soft chair with gold legs will fit right in with any modern decor. It is currently available in three additional colors.

This barrel chair will not only work well with your decor, it will also provide you with the perfect place to cozy up during the day. Gold legs are a small detail that add a touch of elegance.

You don't have to sacrifice comfort in the name of style with one of Amazon's top sellers in living room chairs. Aside from the comfy cushion that is calling for you to sit in it, it also has a 360-degree swivel so anywhere you place it is the perfect spot. It is available in different 15 colors and patterns.

Accent chairs don't have to come at the expense of minimalist style. Details like gold legs and a cutout back are what make this velvet chair stand out. You can choose from 23 different colors and patterns.

Looking to incorporate more bold patterns into your home? This midcentury modern chair will do all of the heavy lifting for any space.

Live in a smaller home or apartment? This accent chair adds a pop of color without taking up too much space.

