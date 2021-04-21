Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The more home design shows we binge-watch, the more we're captured by the urge to rearrange our living rooms.

Whether you're looking to re-do your family room or purchase an entire new living room set, sprucing up your space can be a costly (but rewarding!) undertaking. Before you get overwhelmed by searching for the perfect affordable couch for your home, check out our list of sofas, loveseats, settees and other sit-worthy pieces of furniture we love.

Because it is possible to spruce up your indoor space in a way that's both affordable and exciting, and we're here to prove it.

Best affordable couches

This sturdy couch gets finished off with black metal tapered legs for an extra boost of style. It's also made of soft velvet and has a matching loveseat if you're eager to coordinate pieces without purchasing a complete living room set.

Whether you opt for a buttery smooth faux leather or plush velvet, this tufted futon is comfortable enough for post-work lounging or midday napping. The best part? This strikingly modern seating option can be yours for under $250!

This loveseat from Big Lots has a sturdy hardwood frame and stylish-but-durable wooden legs. With dense foam cushions for maximum comfort and side accent pillows, this navy blue sofa is sure to stun in any room.

This microfiber couch is available in brown or gray and has the ability to seat four. Its simple style makes it a great staple to build your room decor around by adding colorful accent pieces. Microfiber is also amazingly stain-resistant, making this one a great choice for families with children or pets.

With its high back and stylish wooden legs, this Novogratz-brand futon is a unique piece sure to add some pizzaz to any living room. From the mid-century modern style to the ribbed-tufted back, this settee will wow guests and fit in with all home decors for years to come.

We love the pop of color this velvet sofa from Pier1 will add to any room. From vibrant purple to soft teal, you just may be tempted to plan the rest of your living room decor to match these rich shades of velvet.

This easy-to-assemble couch is popular among Amazon reviewers and comes with a one-year warranty. Available in beige and three shades of gray, this sofa seats three and folds out into a bed for extra house guests. It's also designed to offer supportive seating while still offering a mid-century modern design.

Available in basic black or brown, this sofa comes with comfortable padded cushions and curved arms for maximum comfort. With a solid wood frame and plush fabric, it's a piece that's sure to be a design staple in your home long after it's been purchased.

From muted tan to brilliant green, the colors of this beautiful sofa from Novogratz are what caught out eye. But there's more: This sofa lays fully flat to provide an extra spot to sleep or relax.

Another sofa enhanced by metal legs, this sofa has a simple design and beige coloring, making it perfect for any home decor. Add accent pillows or leave it as-is, this beautiful sofa will stand out regardless.

Looking for a stylish piece that's arm-free? This teal sofa from Zinus is available in both a sofa and a loveseat. It's also easy to assemble and stuffed with a comfortable and supportive foam.

Available in more lengths and fabrics than you can imagine, this sofa features a reinforced hard wood frame and removable legs. Most fabric styles also offer zip-off cushion covers for easy washing, making this couch another good choice for families with children or pets.

Not only is this couch available in colors like yellow, eggplant and rose, it's also a sofa bed. But that's not all: There's also a fold-down drink holder and armrest, perfect for holding drinks and snacks while binge-watching your favorite series.

Made from eye-catching teal faux leather, this loveseat from Pier1 would be a perfect accent piece in any furniture set-up, whether as a pop of color in the living room or to complete a sitting area in the master bedroom.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!