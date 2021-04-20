Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Roman scholar Marcus Tullius Cicero once said, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.” If you’re an avid reader and book collector, chances are you agree and have stacks of hardcovers, paperbacks and bestsellers piled high in every nook, cranny and open space in your home. If that’s the case, it might be time to invest in the perfect bookcase.

Good news, there are a ton of options to help keep your favorite reading materials in pristine condition. From larger pieces to show off your classics collection to floating wall shelves to protect signed editions from envious hands, we found the best book storage and display units to match your living space ­— and create the at-home library you’ve always wanted!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Standard bookcases

If you’re a regular viewer of bookish content on YouTube or TikTok, you’ve most likely seen this bookcase in quite a few videos. There are six spacious shelves, four of which are fully adjustable, to house all of your favorite novels and decorative accessories.

If you’re going for a more modern bohemian vibe, this Hayneedle bookcase in ceramic pink and wooden detailing is a no-brainer. The four cubby shelves come in varying sizes and are paired with two spacious hidden cabinets below.

You can’t go wrong with a classic! Perfect for a child’s bedroom or living area, this horizontal bookcase offers a timeless look, available in six neutral colors and sturdy enough to hold up to 200 pounds. That’s a lot of books!

If that stack of novels in the corner of your room is dangerously close to toppling over, we suggest a simple storage option that won’t break the bank. Staples’ three-tiered standard bookcase in a cherry laminate finish will get the job done — and look good doing it!

Cube bookcases

Mix and match your books with art prints and accent pieces inside this sleek eight-cube bookcase. The geometric shelving lends to a more modern look, offering a ton of options when it comes to both storage and style.

Missing that one piece to complete your room’s chic farmhouse aesthetic? We found a nine-cube bookcase in a sleek weathered teak finish to pull the look together. The unit is easy to assemble and features a durable wood grain for long-lasting use.

This simple three-cube organizer suits any interior design need. The piece can be placed vertically for more traditional storage purposes or flipped on the horizontal to create a longer tabletop for small items and keepsakes.

Love the locker look? Crate and Barrel puts an upscale spin on this grid bookcase, made with powder-coated steel construction and finished in gold. Make sure to line these cubbies with your most stunning book covers!

Ladder bookcases

This is the perfect piece to store all of your reading nook accessories. Keep indoor plants and home decor items at the top, books in the middle and use the wider bottom shelves for cozy blankets and throws.

We can’t imagine a better place to store your vintage pieces, candles and classic reads than this pine wood ladder shelf. Described as a “modern minimal update” to any room, your books will thank you for their stunning new home.

This Joss and Main ladder bookcase is tall enough to show off your fanciest knick-knacks and tomes. The rectangular frame and five platform shelves are made from oak and poplar solids and can hold up to 15 pounds each. A tip-over restraint device is also included for extra stability and peace of mind.

Decorative bookcases

Highlight your most-read authors with this multitiered revolving shelf. When you’re not admiring your book collection, take a moment to appreciate this piece’s intricately designed framework, carved out of 100% natural bamboo.

Add a pop of color to a home office, bedroom or living space with this two-toned asymmetrical bookcase, featuring diamond-shaped shelves that display books on an angle.

Have you heard? Rattan furniture is the trend of the moment! World Market’s three-piece rattan bookshelf collection is the one to beat, with its honey-colored Arched Nylah Bookcase taking top prize.

Give your library the standout piece it deserves with this sleek circular bookcase. The open metal shelves give off a sophisticated look and its size makes it ideal for smaller spaces.

Corner bookcases

Fill a neglected corner space with one of these casual folding bookcase. Available in four colors, this shelving piece is perfect for displaying books, decorative trinkets, photo frames and more.

Your stockpile of books deserves nothing less than this full-length rustic corner shelf. The entire piece is made from gorgeous mango wood and crafted with four tiers and open sides.

No one puts their favorite books in a corner! Unless you have a unique corner-fit shelf to place them on, like this one from The Home Depot. It’s easy to mount, saves a ton of space and will easily become the most interesting piece of furniture in the room.

On the hunt for something attractive and functional? This corner bookshelf is built with multi-sized tiers for optimal book storage, while its triangular shape and open sides add a simple stylistic element without hiding your walls.

Floating bookshelves

Who needs bookcases when you can make your books levitate? Well, not really. But you can create a pretty good illusion with these innovative L-shaped conceal shelves, designed to stack and hold up to 15 pounds of reading material!

Dress up your walls with this beautiful shelving collection from Pottery Barn. Each unit is finished with rough-sawn detailing and are available in 18-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch length options.

Don’t just store your books — hang them up! This handmade Etsy item elevates the basic bookcase and wall accessory, using a wooden plate, waxed cotton string and special pins to keep books in place without damaging them. Warning: It will be all your guests can talk about!

If you think your stockpile of books is too large for floating shelves, you haven’t come across Teebooks. Its asymmetrical bookshelf can hold up to 44 pounds of material, thanks to its steel make and functional design.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!