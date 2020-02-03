Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Very little can compare to a night spent cozied up by the fireplace with a good book. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for mom or haven't landed on the right present for grandpa, a thoughtfully chosen book can be a really nice gesture.

To help find the best books to gift this year, we've broken down some of our favorites. Whether you're looking for a classic page-turner or a beautiful coffee table book, we've got you covered. Plus, we've rounded up some literature-themed gifts that aren't books for good measure.

The below list has gifts by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling Book Gifts

We couldn't not include Hoda Kotb's newest book on this list! With inspirational quotes and stories for every day of the year, it's the kind of read you'll want to slowly savor.

Rachel Hollis is back with a follow up to her super popular "Girl, Wash Your Face." In her newest book, Hollis motivates readers to think about what they really want from life and helps them create a path to achieve it.

According to author Cleo Wade, "This book is really supposed to be a place where you can find comfort, and at the same time encouragement to get back into the world on those days you feel like you really want to turn away from it." We can't think of anything more inspiring than that!

Featuring never before seen photos and mementos from the life of the iconic artist, this memoir, written by Prince before his death, would make an excellent gift for any music lover.

Best Coffee Table Book Gifts

This beautiful book compiles 18 years of photographs that take the elegant art form out of the studio and into the streets.

Whether you live out West or know someone who idolizes John Wayne, this book would make for a treasured gift. It embodies the "pioneering spirit" of this beautiful landscape.

This book is both beautiful and practical, making it the perfect gift for anyone who just moved into a new house.

You don't have to hop on a plane to enjoy the sights of the Italian coast, thanks to this book from famed photographer Gray Malin.

Don't we all want to make our home feel a little bit cozier around this time of year? This book from designer and author Liz Marie Galvan would be a great gift for anyone who embodies the spirit of hygge.

The original street style photographer, Bill Cunningham's decades of service as a photographer are beautifully memorialized in this compilation from the New York Times.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Best Cookbook Gifts

Ree Drummond's new cookbook includes recipes any home chef would want to dig into, like lasagna soup and spatchcock chicken.

Released last month, "Nothing Fancy" quickly became a New York Times Bestseller thanks to its unfussy, yet flavorful, recipes for entertaining at home.

If you've got a sweet tooth, "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection" would be an excellent gift. From potato chip cookies to caramel-stuffed chocolate chip cookies, the recipes in this book are both decadent and delicious.

Best Memoir Book Gifts

Royal fans know Angela Kelly as Queen Elizabeth II's dresser and trusted confidant, and this read is an exceptional portrait of over two decades of service to the monarchy. Among the many tidbits gleaned from the pages: The queen apparently loves a bargain.

Speaking of royalty, Gary Janetti gathered a new set of fans on social media thanks to his satirical take on the inner thoughts of the youngest royals. In reality, the comedy writer's been making us laugh for years through his work on "Family Guy" and "Will & Grace." This witty set of essays is the perfect gift for anyone with a stellar sense of humor.

Best Fiction Book Gifts

This is one gift you might even want to give early! From the author of "The Proposal" and "The Wedding Party," it's an enchanting read that your giftee won't want to put down.

Jenna Bush Hager's October book club pick would make a great gift for anyone who loves to curl up on a Sunday afternoon with a good book. It follows siblings Danny and Maeve over five decades as they navigate life together. "The love they find in each other is beautiful and hopeful," Jenna explained.

Another beautiful story of the bond between siblings, "Lights All Night Long" reads like a mystery but leaves readers with a poignant, powerful message about what we'll sacrifice for our family.

Best Inspirational Book Gifts

Inspired by the former first lady's bestselling memoir, this journal prompts readers to "discover the power of their own voice" through guided writing exercises. From identifying their "circle of strength" to reliving a time when they spoke their truth, this book will empower your giftee to share their own gifts with the world.

Best Book Gifts for Kids and Teens

The seventh book in the "Dog Man" series, this book would make a great gift for any kiddos who've already gotten into the story of this unlikely hero.

From the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise to "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway, the "Harry Potter" phenomenon shows no sign of slowing down. This would make a magical gift for anyone who hasn't yet heard of Hogwarts.

Recommended by author Jason Reynolds, this book is as heartfelt as it is entertaining. It follows a group of friends in '90s Brooklyn as they attempt to honor their friend's memory and music after his death.

Best Coloring Book Gifts

Perfect for any Disney fan, this adult coloring book brings beloved Disney landscapes to life. Add in a pack of colored pencils and you've got yourself a thoughtful gift.

Inspired by the beauty of nature, this bestseller was released earlier this year and reviewers are enjoying the detailed designs and practical layout of the affordable book.

More Gift Ideas for Book Lovers

This is just too dang cute — and at $10, it's basically the perfect gift for everyone in your book club.

This bestselling T-shirt comes in five different colors and is available in sizes S-XXL.

If you know someone with a reading nook that needs a little sprucing up, this print would be great to set the scene.

For the person whose love for reading is only matched by their love of coffee, this mug would make a practical present.

I mean, it's just a fact that the book is usually better than the movie or TV show. If you know someone who can relate, you've got yourself a perfect gift.

An e-reader definitely takes some adjusting to, but it's worth it for anyone who loves to read. They'll be able to load their Kindle with books before a big trip and get to avoid juggling printed copies during the morning commute.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 12, 2018.