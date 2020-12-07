Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Whether they’ve been your BFF for literally ever or you recently made a new pal who you bonded with so quickly that they got an instant upgrade to bestie, you want to get something special for your best friend this holiday season. They know you better than anyone and vice versa, so you’d think choosing the perfect present might come naturally. But before you decide, be sure to check out what QVC has to offer.

QVC has a seemingly endless array of gift options that feel like they were made with your best friend in mind. From the “why didn’t I think of that?” practical picks to unexpected items that remind them of a still-giggle-inducing inside joke you’ve had for years, there are gifts that will make this holiday the one they remember as the year you gave them the perfect present.

Check out some of the QVC gifts we’re hoping our best friends are planning to get for us — and don’t tell them, but we’re definitely getting these for them.

Home gifts for your best friend

Grabbing coffee with your best friend isn’t as easy as it used to be. Show them you still want them to enjoy a cup of their preferred brew on you with a chic, easy-to-use coffee maker. Available in a ton of cute colors — including your BFF’s favorite — this petite, single-serve Cook’s Essentials device works with any coffee grounds. It even comes with a matching tumbler to take on the go or just on the desk in their home office.

OK, so your best friend is a serial plant killer. It’s not a crime, but perhaps it’s time to step in and stop any more needless botanical murder by giving them some gorgeous faux flora. The five-foot-tall Fiddle Leaf Tree by Valerie comes ready to display in its starter pot, adding a fresh feel to any room — all without any of the effort that comes with keeping plants alive and any of the guilt that comes from failing to do so.

Part of the original Le Creuset collection and a staple in anyone’s kitchen: this 1 quart round dutch oven. Whether they plan to actively use it for preparing and serving side dishes or just want to display it prominently in their kitchen, the dutch oven piece checks all the boxes. Plus, it’s freezer-, microwave-, broiler-, dishwasher-; oven- and — dare we say it — disappointment-safe.

Beauty gifts for your best friend

There’s very little that’s more annoying than running out of body products what feels like right after you bought them, so make that virtually impossible for your best friend by getting them a gigantic version of their favorite lotion and shower gel.

At 32 ounces each, these generous Philosophy formulas impart delicious scents as they moisturize — the lotion contains macadamia seed oil and shea butter — and cleanse. In fact, the shower gel acts as a body wash, shampoo, and bubble bath, so giving this duo is more like giving four products, you thoughtful friend, you.

Give a little wink to your crystal-collecting bestie by adding to their assortment with lookalike soaps. Almost too pretty to use, these ample gems are actually glycerin soaps, taking the bathing experience to a mystical new level. And to make them even more irresistible, SoapRockettes come in different delectable scents: Jade is cucumber melon spice, Amethyst is plumeria ylang-ylang, and Opal is peach melon gardenia.

Lip gloss never lost its appeal after middle school, and she knows it. Give her a set of super-sophisticated glosses that care about skin as much as they do color with the Josie Maran Argan Lip Gloss Trio. The shades Sundance, Pink Bloom, and Brilliance look gorgeous on everyone, and thanks to Josie Maran’s signature ingredient, argan oil, she’ll be smiling over how moisturized her lips feel.

Unique gifts for your best friend

Reinvigorate your artsy friend’s creativity with this set of ten colorful markers. Whether they’re working on hand lettering or simply coloring in their favorite coloring book for grownups, these dual-end beauts brighten up a day as much as they brighten up a piece of paper. And you can fully expect your thank-you note to be written with one of them.

Let your long-distance BFF know just how excited you are for them to visit you again by starting their packing process now. This Lug Quilted Weekender Bag offers instant organization with its three front zipper pockets, front slip pocket with three interior slip pockets, two pen slots, elastic slip pocket, key fob, top phone zip pocket, side elastic pocket, zip shoe pocket, and large back zip compartment. They’ll be shocked just how much they get away with carrying on, and thrilled with how stylish they look doing so.

Don’t forget your best friend’s best friend! Anyone who loves Disney as much as their dog will adore this cozy and cute pet sweater, made from the softest machine washable material. The simple Mickey Mouse detail subtly declares that they’re a Disney fan without embarrassing their pup with an over-the-top design.