Fall is a time for taking crisp walks in the park and sipping on warm lattes under the Friday night lights. Unfortunately, the autumn weather isn’t always predictable and we often find ourselves stuck inside when a cold storm blows through.
Instead of sacrificing the fall vibes while staying indoors, you can bring them right into your home. Designer and author Liz Marie Galvan stopped by TODAY to show us how we can recreate that same feeling you get from visiting a pumpkin patch with some must-have indoor decor.
She showed us how festive pillows can work well in any room and how adding a bit of faux florals can seriously upgrade your family room for fall.
Check out her favorite decor items you’ll need to make your home a cozy place for family movies, friendly get-togethers or for simply staying out of the rain.
Mugs
Anthropologie Homebody Mug
For lots of people, the day doesn't start until they get a warm cup of coffee into their system. This adorable mug from Anthropologie will make waking up and getting your morning joe more delightful than you could imagine.
Throw Blankets
Urban Outfitters Tufted Throw Blanket
This tufted throw is made from 100% cotton making it super comfortable and soft. With 50-inch by 60-inch dimensions, it will provide full coverage so you don't have to worry about cold feet while watching festive movies.
Threshold Acrylic Knit Throw with Sherpa
Stay warm during the chilly months with this knitted throw from Target. Our favorite part about this earth-toned blanket is that it's covered in cozy sherpa on the opposite side.
Threshold Reversed Sherpa Throw
This sherpa throw comes in four colors that are sure to add a fall-themed vibe to any bedroom or living room. It's only $19 right now, so adding a couple to your personal inventory might be a tempting option.
Pillows
Chunky Cable Knit Throw Pillow
The thought of putting on a cable-knit sweater makes us warm just thinking about it! Take that same feeling and add it to your couch with this decorative throw pillow.
Pumpkin Square Pillow
Bring the holiday cheer you feel at a pumpkin right into your home. This pillow has a 5-star rating on the Target website and buyers say it's beautifully made and provides a cozy autumn vibe.
Pumpkin Lumbar Pillow
Keep the pumpkin patch theme going with this lumbar pillow. It's festive, well-made and falls under the $20 mark!
Honeycomb Pillow Cover
Incorporate a little DIY into your home with this honeycomb pillow cover. Simply unzip the hidden closure and add an insert with the appropriate dimensions. You can also use this cover on another one of your decorative pillows and remove it after the fall/winter season.
Down Feather Pillow Insert
Plush, cozy and versatile — these pillow inserts come in 10 sizes and are made with 100% duck feather fill.
Bryce Buffalo Check Sham
This checkered pottery barn sham comes in three colors and three sizes. Repurpose this one in the spring by adding it to sunflower-inspired decor.
Medium Pillow Inserts
Covered in 200-thread-count cotton, these medium inserts will make decorating for fall a cinch. They come in a 26-by-26-inch size or a 12-by-24-size.
Linens
Decorative Oversized Embroidered Towels
These plaid embroidered towels from Amazon make the perfect home gift — either for a loved one or for yourself! They come in four autumn-inspired designs and are made from 100% cotton for optimal absorption.
Candles
Pumpkin Spice 16 oz candle
Sometimes just looking at pumpkins isn't enough — which is why this pumpkin spice candle is the perfect option to top off your cozy room for fall. "Wow! This is hands down the best pumpkin spice candle I've ever smelled. I've smelled many candles good enough to eat but this one is truly tempting..." said one user.
Baskets
Round Kaboo Basket
The great thing about using baskets as a decor item is that they are extremely practical. This one is large and can hold throw pillows, throw blankets or anything that might otherwise get in the way of fun home activities.
Montego Two Toned Decorative Storage Basket
This rustic two-toned basket can be used for multiple things. Galvan loves to have it around when guests need a blanket and also finds that it works well for storing kids' toys!
Glass Vases
Clear Barcelona Vases
Not only are these vases named "Barcelona Vases," they are actually created from recycled glass from Spain. They are ideal for adding an organic style to any room.
Clear Green Vase
So far, this vase has a perfect, 5-star rating on Amazon and we can see why. One user raved about the soft (not overpowering) color and said it's perfect for sitting on a shelf or mantle when you don't have a lot of depth to work with.
Faux Greenery
Dusty Yellow Faux Flowers
This beautiful bunch of flowers is perfect for adding dimension and texture to your floral arrangement. The hints of orange throughout give this sprig a subtle fall feel though they can be used year-round in multiple centerpieces.
Fake Mini Floral Buttons Bush
You'll find that the burnt orange flowers on this floral addition provide an ideal fall vibe to any room. Galvan recommends adding a little water in the bottom of a vase to make these look real.
Burnt Orange Preserved Hydrangeas
These ones stick to the burnt orange theme — but we can't complain because this color is absolutely stunning, Three stems come in this bunch and work well alone or with other faux brush.
Orange and Red Fake Fall Berry Pick
Is this fall berry stem not the cutest? We love it for an autumn-themed centerpiece used in the middle of the dinner table or on a kitchen island.
Preserved Fall Oak Leaves in Brown Tones
We'd love to bring beautiful orange, red and yellow leaves inside when they fall off the trees, but those natural leaves turn brown quickly and tend to get a bit messy. These faux ones look like the real thing and are a whole lot cleaner.
Pumpkins
Pottery Barn Faux Pumpkins
For a limited time, you can snag these pumpkins starting at just $7.50. They are recommended for indoor use, but the hand-painted style makes them look like they were just picked from the patch.
Artificial Pumpkins and Gourds Bowl and Vase Filler
These pumpkins and gourds definitely look like the real thing! Except for the fact that they are miniature, making them ideal for filling a bowl or vase.
Find Liz Marie Galvan's Book Below:
"Cozy White Cottage," by Liz Marie Galvan
