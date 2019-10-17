This kit comes with 12 tools that make the carving process much easier. Included in the kit are stainless steel scrapers, scoopers, slicers and more.

This is what the tools looked like after opening the box. They all arrived in great shape. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

I was immediately impressed with the variety and quality of the tools. The mini saw-like tool easily cuts through the pumpkin, so removing the top was a seamless process. And, the scraper tool actually works unlike plastic ones I've tried in the past. It's sturdy enough to get every last bit of stringy seeds from the inside of the squash — meaning more pumpkin seeds for roasting!

This scraper tool got every last bit of gooey seeds out of our pumpkin. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

The one complaint I had was that the kit didn't come with instructions and didn't identify the specific purpose of each tool. Luckily, a quick Google search revealed which kinds of tools to use for different pumpkin carving techniques.

We tried an easy pumpkin design

I set out to recreate a fun design of a Monsters, Inc. character.

I had never done that trick where you peel away the pumpkin skin, making the remaining squash translucent when lit from behind, but I was ready to experiment. I used the tool with a wire-like peeler on one end and a scraper on the other, first outlining the area where I wanted to use the scraper

We used the scraper tool to peel away the pumpkin skin--kind of like a dental hygienist--and the pro move was easier than we thought! Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

I found it pretty satisfying once I mastered the technique — and when I got to the mouth part, I kind of felt like a dental hygienist scraping away at the teeth!

Another handy tool was the semi-circular utensil for cutting round holes. I used it to get a perfectly round pupil in the monster's eyeball.

Our monster pumpkin came out pretty cute, if we say so ourselves. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

Bottom line: Is the kit worth it?

I was impressed with the tool kit and with my finished pumpkin. It's rare that I attempt anything fancier than a regular jack-o'-lantern, but I'm glad I gave this design a shot.

It looks like I'll be able to do some more experimenting because these tools feel like they'll last for many Halloween holidays to come.

Working on a small pumpkin?

If you don't want as many utensils, the same brand also offers a 4-pack as well.

Have fun and happy carving!

