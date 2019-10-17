At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Halloween is right around the corner but it's not too late to decorate your home with some classic jack-o'-lanterns. Though carving pumpkins is fun, buying new pumpkin carving tools every year (only for them to break) can be tasking and pricey.
Instead of picking up another last-minute kit from the line at the grocery store, we tried this bestselling kit on Amazon — the 12-piece Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit.
Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit
This kit comes with 12 tools that make the carving process much easier. Included in the kit are stainless steel scrapers, scoopers, slicers and more.
The pumpkin carving tools felt sturdy
I was immediately impressed with the variety and quality of the tools. The mini saw-like tool easily cuts through the pumpkin, so removing the top was a seamless process. And, the scraper tool actually works unlike plastic ones I've tried in the past. It's sturdy enough to get every last bit of stringy seeds from the inside of the squash — meaning more pumpkin seeds for roasting!
The one complaint I had was that the kit didn't come with instructions and didn't identify the specific purpose of each tool. Luckily, a quick Google search revealed which kinds of tools to use for different pumpkin carving techniques.
We tried an easy pumpkin design
I set out to recreate a fun design of a Monsters, Inc. character.
I had never done that trick where you peel away the pumpkin skin, making the remaining squash translucent when lit from behind, but I was ready to experiment. I used the tool with a wire-like peeler on one end and a scraper on the other, first outlining the area where I wanted to use the scraper
I found it pretty satisfying once I mastered the technique — and when I got to the mouth part, I kind of felt like a dental hygienist scraping away at the teeth!
Another handy tool was the semi-circular utensil for cutting round holes. I used it to get a perfectly round pupil in the monster's eyeball.
Bottom line: Is the kit worth it?
I was impressed with the tool kit and with my finished pumpkin. It's rare that I attempt anything fancier than a regular jack-o'-lantern, but I'm glad I gave this design a shot.
It looks like I'll be able to do some more experimenting because these tools feel like they'll last for many Halloween holidays to come.
Working on a small pumpkin?
If you don't want as many utensils, the same brand also offers a 4-pack as well.
Small Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit
Have fun and happy carving!
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!