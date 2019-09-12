At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Need cheap bulk candy? Once you've decided on your Halloween costume, it’s time to start stocking up on candy so you aren’t stuck with (milk)duds on Halloween.

Sometimes stocking up on candy can get expensive, but if you’re like us, you want the top candies without having to pay top dollar. Plan ahead, order online and get a sweet deal by buying candy in bulk. Here are some of the cheapest places to buy Halloween candy in bulk online:

1. Amazon

This hefty box is a fun mix of Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers and more. Even the product reviews talk about how much trick-or-treaters love it!

Armed with more than 200 pieces of individually wrapped Twizzlers, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles, you can pretend you’re Oprah when doling out handfuls of candy.

This bag has all the originals: Tootsie Rolls, Laffy Taffys, Jawbreakers and Fireballs

Give trick-or-treaters an old-school candy they’ll love! There are about 40 Airheads in a variety of flavors: cherry, orange, blue raspberry and watermelon. Maybe buy an extra bag just for yourself — for old time’s sake.

Give kids a chance at winning the pink Starburst lottery, and give the losers a consolation prize by guaranteeing they’ll get at least one red Skittle.

What’s not to love with the chocolatey goodness of M&M's? If the kids don’t like ‘em, then they need better taste!

Hershey's Chocolate Assorted Miniatures

This sweet bulk buy gives you about 120 pieces of Hershey’s milk chocolate, dark chocolate, Mr. Goodbar and Krackel.

2. Walmart

With 400 miniatures of Reese's, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher Stix, Jolly Ranchers and Whoppers, there's something for everyone in this bag.

Chocolate lovers rejoice! Filled with Hershey's Kisses, Reese's and Hershey's miniatures, this party bag will satisfy any chocolate cravings.

These individually wrapped bags of Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids are perfect for those who can't get enough gummy candy.

There's nothing more nostalgic than Smarties Candies! Bring back these classic treats this year with this large bag that's perfect for a Halloween party.

Tootsie Rolls are a Halloween staple, and this giant bag combines them with other favorites like Dots, Juniors and Tootsie Pops.

3. Target

Gummy bears are perfect for your Halloween table, whether you use them as adorable additions to dishes or just pop them in a bowl for your guests to enjoy. With this 5-pound bag, there will be plenty to go around.

Mix it up this Halloween with this massive bag of Nerds, SweeTarts, Bottle Caps and Laffy Taffy.

If you're a Reese's fan, this giant pack will give you a little taste of the most popular varieties.

Those looking for a sprinkling of frutiy flavors with their chocolate will find it in this variety bag from Mars, which features Snickers, M&M's and Skittles.

This bag features 170 pieces of classic chocolate favorites like Snickers and Milky Way, as well as a few packs of Skittles for a fruity touch.

4. Sam's Club

While most houses will be handing out candy, set yourself apart by giving out these packs of pretzels.

Sam's Club is known as one of the original places to get bulk items, like this massive bag of 450 Hershey's favorites like Heath Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

This bag has 450 pieces of chocolate favorites like Twix and Snickers, while Starburst provides a fruity variety.

You can get a box filled with 100 of these bubblegum-filled lollipops for less than $9. All the classic flavors like watermelon and strawberry are included.

This giant bag includes 600 sweet treats like Nerds, Lemonheads and Now & Laters if you need a break from chocolate.

