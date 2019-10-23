At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Shopping for a Halloween costume can be a fun and exciting process. Whether you opt for a creepy vampire look or a pop culture-inspired style, you’re bound to discover something worth showing off on the night of the 31st.

Though fun, costume planning and shopping can also get pretty exhausting — and the worst part is that most outfits can only be worn on one night of the year.

Instead of wasting time and effort for a single event, we found plenty of pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions including Halloween night.

These ideas incorporate versatile pieces you can use year-round. That blouse you bought to pull off a perfect pirate look? Wear it to the office the following weekend!

Read on to see the costumes you can wear time and time again.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has a signature summer style full of florals and flowy dresses. Bring the former Kate Middleton's summer look into the fall with this chiffon dress that is sure to become one that you'll wear as soon as the temperature heats up.

Queen of Hearts

All hail the queen — of hearts that is! This beautiful long-sleeve maxi dress is the perfect foundation for a Queen of Hearts Halloween costume. Pair it with a crown and wand set, and add a few felt hearts to the dress for a menacing yet gorgeous look.

Wednesday Addams

Become part of the Addams family with this collared dress that will work perfectly for a Wednesday costume.

Add a pair of over-the-knee socks and a pair of versatile black loafers to top off the outfit. Plus, these ones can be worn year round, in or out of the office.

Dorothy

There's no place like home! And there's no dress that will work better to double as a Halloween costume and an adorable spring style must-have.

Dorothy is nothing without her iconic red slippers — and we think this pair of Franco Sarto heels fits the part.

Deer

Stay warm this Halloween with a super soft faux fur vest. We also love the idea of pairing this piece with a T-shirt dress and a pair of fall booties.

Meghan Markle

The duchess has arrived — and is looking flawless, indeed! This double-breasted trench dress looks very similar to a signature look of the Duchess of Sussex.

Referee

We're right in the middle of football season, so throw yourself into the games with this top that will convince everyone you're the one in charge. This shirt comes in 39 styles and ranks as the No. 2 bestselling shirt on Amazon.

A simple pair of black shorts, leggings or jeans will work for the bottom half, and a whistle is sure to pull the outfit together.

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

If there was one streamed show that took the world by storm this year, it was Game of Thrones. This dress will work well for any formal event and will also allow you to pull off the perfect Daenerys Targaryen look.

Add a gold belt around the waist to channel your inner Khalessi. We like this one from H&M for only $5.99.

Pirate

Hit the high seas with a pirate costume this Halloween. We found an adorable chiffon blouse that gives us a definite pirate feeling.

The versatile blouse can go with anything from a skirt to jeans, but pairing it with this black denim vest will have you winning first place in any Halloween costume contest.

Jennifer Lopez

During the Spring 2020 Versace fashion show, Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the runway in a striking green dress — similar to one that she wore back in 2000. Show up to a Halloween party in this long-sleeve maxi dress and you will certainly give off some J. Lo vibes.

Jungle Cat

If you've kept up with the latest trends, you'll know that animal print is still going strong. Wear this leopard cardigan with a black dress or a pair of jeans and complete the look with a pair of cat ears for under $4.

