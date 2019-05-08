Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 3:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The newest royal baby has a name! Welcome to the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their baby boy's name on Wednesday, ending two days of suspense after celebrating the baby's birth on Monday morning.

The couple revealed the name after introducing their son to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier in the morning, the proud parents showed their baby to the public in a brief photo op inside Windsor Castle, near their new home.

They announced their son's name on Instagram with a photo of Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, meeting the baby boy along with Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex's mother.

"Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion,'' they wrote in the caption.

The Duke and Duchess didn't say why they chose the name Archie Harrison, but they may have gone the literal route considering Harrison means "son of Harry."

The boy, who is now seventh in line to the throne, one spot behind his father, will not have an aristocratic title and will be simply known as Master Archie, according to the BBC.

Archie could have potentially had the title of Earl of Dumbarton because he is the first born son of a duke, or he could have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but he will be known as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the BBC.

The boy's last name, Mountbatten-Windsor, comes from a declaration by King George V in 1917 that all male descendants of Queen Victoria shall have the last name of Windsor. Prior to 1917 members of the British royal family had no last name.

In 1960, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh decided they would like their direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the royal family, so it was declared that those who do not carry the title of Royal Highness, or Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would have the name of Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the royal family's website.

There often is no rush for royals to make an announcement of a new baby's name.

For Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, two days passed between the arrivals of Prince George and Princess Charlotte before their names were revealed. It took four days after baby No. 3, Louis, was born.

Archie Harrison! AP

That was speedy compared to the newest royal's great-grandmother: The queen waited a month to let the world know in 1948 that her new baby's name was Charles.

It also took a week before Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced that their first child's name would be William, whereas they announced Harry's name only a day after his birth.

There was also the question of whether or not the baby would be called a prince because of a century-old rule related to royal hierarchy. Because the last name Mountbatten-Windsor was provided in the baby announcement from the palace, it appears that the newest royal will not be carrying the title prince.

"Actually, they’re not entitled to be ‘princes’ and ‘princesses’ unless the queen steps in and gives them that title officially," Camilla Tominey, associate editor of the Daily Telegraph, told TODAY back in October.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced a similar situation when they were expecting their first child.

Queen Elizabeth overrode a decree issued in 1917 by her grandfather, King George V, that limited the titles members of the royal family could hold, revising the rule in December 2012 so that all of William's children would carry the title of prince or princess.

Download the TODAY app for all the latest royal baby news.