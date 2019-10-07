TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Within a week, we've gone from "summer recovery" to full-on fall mode. Pumpkins and autumn decor are situated in storefronts everywhere, and preparation for Halloween is starting to gain some serious momentum.

On the top of the to-do list for Halloween is candy shopping for eager trick-or-treaters — and we were thrilled to find a giant candy sale occurring on Amazon right now.

Today only, you can fill your cart with a variety of candy for 25% off or more. You'll find classic chocolate treats, fruity favorites and some healthier alternatives to your typical bundle of goodies. Plus, if you take a closer look you'll notice that some of the most popular items on the site are available for up to 58% off.

These prices are far from scary so we recommend checking them out before the most popular items run out. Take a look at our candy choices that are perfect for Halloween night — or in our case, every day leading up to the 31st.

If you ask someone about their favorite iconic candy, they're likely to name one of these three options. Filled with 265 pieces of chocolate-based candy, this bag is a deal worth noting.

Feeling fruity? We are too! This pack of Jolly Ranchers is sure to add some variety to everyone's jack-o-lantern bucket on Halloween night.

The great thing about Hershey's Kisses is that you can eat as many as you want because they're perfectly bite-sized — or at least that's what we like to think. Get them for 25% off right now.

If Jolly Ranchers alone aren't enough to curb your tart tooth, check out this variety pack that includes peel-and-eat Twizzlers, strawberry Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher lollipops and sticks.

This bag features six types of chocolaty candy to please any ghost, witch or superhero that shows up at your door.

Polls show that milk chocolate is a crowd favorite, but every once in a while you'll find someone who is crazy for white chocolate. Give that person the night of their lives with this All-Time Greats pack in the white chocolate version.

Peanut butter and chocolate: can you name a more legendary duo? This Reese's variety pack comes with Reese's sticks, pieces, big cups, white peanut butter cups, pieces cups and the original peanut butter cup.

There's something about the "snap" of a Kit-Kat that is appetizing all by itself. This varitey pack comes with the ever-popular milk chocolate version and the dark chocolate version of bars.

Give the kids a break from a sick stomach with this healthy alternative. BarkThins are thin pieces of dark chocolate made with crunch additions like pretzels, almonds, coconut and more.

