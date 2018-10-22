Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Whether you're looking for couples-costume ideas, tips for dressing up your little ones, DIY Halloween costumes or something downright scary, we've got you covered. We've rounded up 61 great Halloween costume ideas from TODAY viewers to help you make your decision before October 31.

The best news? Most of these are on Amazon Prime, so if you're a Prime member you can get these delivered to your door in just two days (if you aren't, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial).

Couples Halloween costumes

1. Snow White and the Evil Queen

#OrangeRoom Snow White and the Evil Queen. Facebook via Stephanie Cobb Briggs

Snow White costume: $8-$65 on Amazon

Evil Queen costume: $25 (usually $60) on Amazon

2. Wanye and Garth from "Wayne's World"

My husband and I as Wayne & Garth. Facebook via Melodie Alexander

Blonde wig and glasses: $25 on Amazon

Black wig: $20 on Amazon

Hat: $10 on Amazon

Drumsticks: $9 (usually $11) on Amazon

3. Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia (Bonus: R2D2)

My nephew and family. Facebook via Renee Hill

Luke Skywalker Costume: $77 on Amazon

Princess Leia Costume: $33 (usually $38) on Amazon

R2D2 Infant Costume: $17-$25 (usually $33) on Amazon

4. Shrek and Fiona

Shrek and Fiona--I just couldn't get him to do the green facepaint, though. #OrangeRoom Facebook via Sandy Ritchie

Shrek Costume: $36 (usually $40) on Amazon

Fiona Costume: $70-$84 on Amazon

5. Maverick and Goose from "Top Gun"

Maverick and Goose--Halloween 2013. Facebook via Wendy Fitch

Kid's Air Force Jumpsuit: $17-$21 on Amazon

Top Gun Hat: $18 on Amazon

Aviator Sunglasses: $6 on Amazon

TV and movie character costumes

6. Scooby Doo

Ruh-roh: Melissa Borchardt's family suited up at the Scooby Doo gang, but she says her husband refused to be Fred. No treats for you! Melissa Borchardt

Velma Costume: $22 on Amazon

Daphne Costume: $22 on Amazon

Shaggy Costume: $27 on Amazon

Scooby Doo Costume: $29-$35 (usually $65) on Amazon

7. Lucy and Ethel

Lucy & Ethel with my bestie! Debra Kennedy Sutton Facebook via Lorian Meyer

Lucy Costume: $26-$55 on Amazon

Ethel Wig: $11 (usually $26) on Amazon

8. Duck Dynasty

These four boys pull off their long beards. Kate Respondek McCarrell via Facebook

Duck Dynasty Baby Costume: $7-$11 on Amazon

Duck Dynasty Kids Costume: $6-$9 on Amazon

Duck Dynasty Uncle Si Costume: $19 on Amazon

9. Guy Fieri

The only thing this Guy Fieri impersonator is missing is food. Sharon Pitts DuMond via Facebook

Tattoo sleeves: $6 (usually $9) on Amazon

Studded Bracelet: $6 on Amazon

10. Howie Mandel

This 4-year-old boy carried his "Deal or No Deal" briefcase while trick-or-treating. Priscilla Hill Rayback via Facebook

Bald Cap for Kids: $17 on Amazon

Fake Soul Patch Facial Hair: $7 on Amazon

11. Flo from Progressive commercials

Who knew an insurance character would be such a popular Halloween choice? Susan Lynn via Facebook

Flo Costume: $30 on Amazon

Halloween costumes for kids, toddlers and babies

12. Lobster

Courtney Staton, Holly Elburn VanDyke and Nancy Aloise Thompson Facebook

Lobster Costume: $36-$40 (usually $42) on Amazon

13. Mermaid

Our little mermaid! Her costume was hand made with love by her grandmother. Facebook via Chelsea Long

Mermaid costume: $12 on Amazon

14. Yoda

Yoda baby Facebook via Desiree Olive

Yoda Costume: $16 on Amazon

15. Dual-purpose pumpkin

First Halloween! Facebook via Sarah Powell

Pumpkin Carving Kit: $8 on Amazon

16. Popcorn

Facebook via April Bausman

Popcorn Costume: $24-$30 on Amazon

17. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Facebook via Allison Roznowski Sarah Lamanna Lonsway

Mickey Mouse Costume: $14-$24 (usually $50) on Amazon

Minnie Mouse Costume: $21 on Amazon

18. Shark

Facebook via Ellen Schaeffer

Shark Costume: $20 (usually $30) on Amazon

19. "The Wizard of Oz"

My triplets' first Halloween Facebook via Abby Magid Perry

Scarecrow Costume: $17-$20 on Amazon

Dorothy Costume: $20 (usually $25) on Amazon

Lion Costume: $18 on Amazon

(Bonus!) Newborn Tin Man Costume: $35 on Amazon

20. "Despicable Me"

Do you speak Minion? The more minions, the better. Leslie Taylor Sullivan shows us three, along with Gru (love the nose and scarf) and Lucy. Leslie Taylor Sullivan

Kids Minion Costume: $17-$23 on Amazon

Babies Minion Costume: $18-$20 on Amazon

Gru Mask: $14 (usually $30) on Amazon

Gru Scarf: $13 on Amazon

21. The Incredibles

Kara Oxnam Pothier says she has "the most Incredible family you'll ever meet!" LifeWithFingerprints.com

Baby Jack Costume: $19-$19 on Amazon

Violet Girls Costume: $28 on Amazon

Dash Boys Costume: $18-$40 on Amazon

Mrs. Incredible Costume: $36 on Amazon

Mr. Incredible Costume: $42-$46 on Amazon

22. "Silence of the Lambs"

So very wrong, and yet so brilliant: Mary Van De Walle says her “Silence of the Lambs” theme is “not something you normally consider with a two-year-old, but she loved it!” Mary Van De Walle

Babies Lamb Costume: $18-$40 on Amazon

Orange Prison Jumpsuit: $22 on Amazon

Hannibal Mask: $6 on Amazon

23. Forrest Gump and Lieut. Dan

Forrest Gump & Lt. Dan Facebook via Jessica Wooten

Bubba Gump Hat: $16 on Amazon

Plaid Shirt: $20-$30 on Amazon

Bandana: $4 on Amazon

24. Harry and Marv from "Home Alone"

My husband and his best friend as Harry and Marv from "Home Alone." #orangeroom Facebook via Libby Marie Kimball

Wet Bandits T-Shirt: $19-$25 on Amazon

Fingerless Gloves: $7 on Amazon

Black Beanie: $8 on Amazon

Makeup Kit: $6 (usually $20) on Amazon

25. "A League of Their Own"

"There's no crying in baseball!" Facebook via Amber Myers

Baseball Jersey: $13-$18 on Amazon

"There's no crying in baseball" T-Shirt: $17 on Amazon

Rockford Peaches Baseball Costume: $50 on Amazon

26. "Grease"

You're the one that I want! Natasha McAdoo’s twins rock some serious ‘50s style as Danny and Sandy from “Grease.” Natasha McAdoo

Pink Lady Jacket and Scarf: $24-$35 on Amazon

Greaser Jacket: $28-$51 on Amazon

27. The Joker

The Joker ;) Facebook via Stevi Blake Henderson Kilgore

Joker Kids Costume: $24 on Amazon

Joker Makeup Set: $11 on Amazon

'Frozen' Halloween costumes

28. Baby Olaf

Facebook via Ashley White

Olaf Hat: $10 on Amazon

Toddler Olaf Costume: $8 on Amazon

29. The cast of "Frozen"

My triplets are Frozen...of course!!! Facebook via Jessica Weisenberger

Toddler Olaf Costume: $8 on Amazon

Elsa Costume: $27 on Amazon

Anna Costume: $18 on Amazon

Pet costumes: Cat and dog costumes

30. Mario and Luigi

Janessa Morton Resendes shared this adorable photo of "Mario and Luigi off to save the princess." Janessa Morton Resendes

Kid's Luigi Costume: $30 on Amazon

Baby Mario Costume: $28 on Amazon

Mario Hat and Mustache Set: $17 (usually $20) on Amazon

Overalls for Dogs: $13 on Amazon

31. "The Wizard of Oz"

Carolyn Raineri's dogs, Jada, Scarlett and Lola, are ready to follow the yellow brick road dressed as the leading characters from "The Wizard of Oz." Carolyn Raineri

Dorothy Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon

Scarecrow Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon

Lion Dog Costume: $15 on Amazon

Glenda Good Witch Costume: $14 (usually $18) on Amazon

32. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman to the rescue! Jennifer Bortz had some fun dressing up her cute dog as the popular superhero. Jennifer Bortz

Wonder Woman Dog Costume: $11-$16 on Amazon

33. Superman

Dressed up as Superman, Johanna Parker's English bulldog is ready to rescue. Johanna Parker

Big Dogs Superman Costume: $17-$21 on Amazon

Superman Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon

34. Bumblebee

Who are you looking at? Catherine V. Favaro snapped this photo of her dog dressed up as a bumblebee. Catherine V. Favaro

Bumblebee Dog Costume: $8-$12 on Amazon

35. Tuxedo

Rachel Leah's cat sported a bow tie and hat during its nap. Rachel Leah

Cat Tuxedo Costume: $15-$17 on Amazon

36. Angel

Who's more angelic than Megan Simpson's sweet kitty? Megan Simpson

Angel Wings and Halo for Pets: $8-$10 on Amazon

37. Classic disguise

Owner Daniele Omalza had some fun dressing up her dog Manny as a news reporter with bushy eyebrows, black glasses and a mustache. Daniele Omalza

Classic Disguise Glasses (pack of six): $9 on Amazon

38. Cow

Who knew pugs said moo? Christina Price's pug spent one Halloween dressed up as one very cute cow. Christina Price

Cow Costume for Pets: $25 on Amazon

39. Bark Vader

May the force be with Angie Zimbelman Hoskins' two boys and labradoodle dressed up as "Star Wars" characters. Angie Zimbelman Hoskins

Darth Vader Pet Costume: $5-$17 on Amazon

40. Lion

Roar! Jamie Alaska's dog became a lion on Halloween thanks to a doggy mane. Jamie Alaska

Lion Mane Costume for Dog: $7-$15 on Amazon

41. Caterpillar

Karen Kraus' bunny, Yoshi, joined in on the Halloween fun dressed up as a caterpillar. Karen Kraus

Caterpillar Kids Costume: $20-$25 on Amazon

Caterpillar Dog Costume: $23 (usually $26) on Amazon

(We couldn't find one for rabbits, but that doesn't mean you can't buy a stuffed animal and DIY one!)

42. Pirate

Yo ho! It's a pirate's life for Janet Shwayhat's dog, whose costume came complete with a parrot. Janet Shwayhat

Dog Pirate Costume: $10-$12 on Amazon

Family Halloween costumes

43. Superheroes

Evildoers, beware! Miranda Raines and her family are all decked out as superheroes. Miranda Raines

Iron Man Kid Costume: $25-$32 (usually $37) on Amazon

Adult Batman Costume: $32-$50 on Amazon

Captain America Kids Costume: $19-$45 on Amazon

Wonder Woman Kids Costume: $24-$43 on Amazon

Wonder Woman Adult Costume: $19-$27 (usually $86) on Amazon

44. "The Wizard of Oz"

Somewhere over the rainbow... this family is owning Halloween. Jackie Haefele Hacker dressed her five children (quadruplets 1) as the characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” while she appeared as the Wicked Witch and her mom blew in as the wind-whipping cyclone. Jackie Haefele Hacker

Glenda the Good Witch Toddler Costume: $26-$28 on Amazon

Dorothy Kids Costume: $22-$24 on Amazon

Scarecrow Toddler Costume: $17 (usually $32) on Amazon

Cowardly Lion Costume: $15 on Amazon

45. "The Simpsons"

Our family of five enjoyed being the Simpsons in Vermont's Capital City. Facebook Lindsay Hill Kurrle

Homer Simpson Costume: $47-$56 on Amazon

Marge Simpson Costume: $42-$88 on Amazon

Bart Simpson Costume: $22 on Amazon

46. Goldilocks and the three bears

This idea looks JUST right: For their first Halloween, Kari Croop's triplets made for adorable little bears, and she donned a Goldilocks costume. Kari Croop

Goldilocks Wig: $10 (usually $21) on Amazon

Baby Bear Costume: $17 on Amazon

47. Pirate and her parrot

Ahoy, matey: Haley Willis Little donned pirate garb and dressed little Eli as her parrot. Haley Willis Little

Baby's Parrot Costume: $15-$19 (usually $30) on Amazon

Pirate Captain Costume: $18-$20 on Amazon

48. Secret service

Insert "maybe they could do a better job than the real ones" joke here: Jessica Flaitz shows us a cool commander in chief, guarded by two Secret Service agents who are all business, right down to the shades and earpieces. Jessica Flaitz

Boys Black Suit: $30-$43 on Amazon

Aviator Sunglasses: $10 on Amazon

49. Angry Birds

Enjoy it while it lasts! Jennifer Frederick Walters, whose kids donned Angry Birds attire last year, writes: “I always theme my kids, while it lasts at least.” Jennifer Frederick Walters

Baby Angry Birds Red Romper Costume: $24 on Amazon

Black Angry Birds Costume: $44 on Amazon

Blue Angry Birds Costume: $22 on Amazon

TODAY Halloween-inspired costumes

50. "Laverne and Shirley"

AP, Jeff Mindell Photography

Laverne Wig: $19 on Amazon

Iron-On Monogram "L": $5 on Amazon

51. The Queen of England

Jeff Mindell Photography

Yellow Sun Hat: $10 on Amazon

Yellow Dress: $11 on Amazon

White Queen Wig: $12 (usually $17) on Amazon

52. Justin Bieber

Getty Images, Jeff Mindel Photography

Justin Beiber Wig: $18 on Amazon

Gray Bomber Jacket: $20 on Amazon

Red T-Shirt: $3-$8 on Amazon

Scary Halloween costumes

53. The twins from "The Shining"

My sister and I went as the twins from "The Shining." #orangeroom Facebook via Lindsey Houliston Beck

Blue Dress: $22 on Amazon

Fake Blood Makeup: $7 on Amazon

Washable Fake Blood For Clothes: $13 on Amazon

White Knee High Socks: $9 (for two pairs) on Amazon

54. Leatherface from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

So I heard some lady yelling at me to get a picture. I stopped and to my surprise her son had an awesome costume as well. Facebook via Ward Hoffman

Leatherface Costume: $15 on Amazon

55. Regan from "The Exorcist"

I was Regan.... I won that year Facebook via Patty McCown- Hollenbeck

Regan Costume: $51 on Amazon

56. The headless boy

Facebook via Sabrina Gurwitz Grossman

Headless Boy Costume: $20 (usually $29) on Amazon

57. Zombie

Facebook via Stacey Schoneman

Zombie Costume: $21-$23 (usually $50) on Amazon

58. Day of the Dead

Facebook via Erin Kirrane

Day of the Dead Senorita Costume: $29 on Amazon

Day of the Dead Flower Crown: $12 on Amazon

Funny Halloween costume ideas

59. Old woman

Facebook via Gina Wills

Old Lady Costume Set: $10 on Amazon

60. French KISS

French KISS! Facebook via Kristi Tuttle

Men's striped shirt: $20 on Amazon

Women's striped shirt: $11 on Amazon

Beret Hat: $10 on Amazon

61. Claw machine

Our twins Aubrey and Preston! Safe and warm in "The Claw" Facebook via Adam JS

Pink Bear Costume: $18 on Amazon

Blue Bear Costume: $13 (usually $40) on Amazon

Think you have an idea? Show us your costumes on Facebook or Twitter using #OrangeRoom.

TODAY intern Jordan Melendrez contributed to this post.

This article was originally published Oct. 29, 2014 at 12:53 p.m. ET.