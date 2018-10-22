Get Stuff We Love
Whether you're looking for couples-costume ideas, tips for dressing up your little ones, DIY Halloween costumes or something downright scary, we've got you covered. We've rounded up 61 great Halloween costume ideas from TODAY viewers to help you make your decision before October 31.
The best news? Most of these are on Amazon Prime, so if you're a Prime member you can get these delivered to your door in just two days (if you aren't, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial).
Couples Halloween costumes
1. Snow White and the Evil Queen
Snow White costume: $8-$65 on Amazon
Evil Queen costume: $25 (usually $60) on Amazon
2. Wanye and Garth from "Wayne's World"
Blonde wig and glasses: $25 on Amazon
Black wig: $20 on Amazon
Hat: $10 on Amazon
Drumsticks: $9 (usually $11) on Amazon
3. Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia (Bonus: R2D2)
Luke Skywalker Costume: $77 on Amazon
Princess Leia Costume: $33 (usually $38) on Amazon
R2D2 Infant Costume: $17-$25 (usually $33) on Amazon
4. Shrek and Fiona
Shrek Costume: $36 (usually $40) on Amazon
Fiona Costume: $70-$84 on Amazon
5. Maverick and Goose from "Top Gun"
Kid's Air Force Jumpsuit: $17-$21 on Amazon
Top Gun Hat: $18 on Amazon
Aviator Sunglasses: $6 on Amazon
TV and movie character costumes
6. Scooby Doo
Velma Costume: $22 on Amazon
Daphne Costume: $22 on Amazon
Shaggy Costume: $27 on Amazon
Scooby Doo Costume: $29-$35 (usually $65) on Amazon
7. Lucy and Ethel
Lucy Costume: $26-$55 on Amazon
Ethel Wig: $11 (usually $26) on Amazon
8. Duck Dynasty
Duck Dynasty Baby Costume: $7-$11 on Amazon
Duck Dynasty Kids Costume: $6-$9 on Amazon
Duck Dynasty Uncle Si Costume: $19 on Amazon
9. Guy Fieri
Tattoo sleeves: $6 (usually $9) on Amazon
Studded Bracelet: $6 on Amazon
10. Howie Mandel
Bald Cap for Kids: $17 on Amazon
Fake Soul Patch Facial Hair: $7 on Amazon
11. Flo from Progressive commercials
Flo Costume: $30 on Amazon
Halloween costumes for kids, toddlers and babies
12. Lobster
Lobster Costume: $36-$40 (usually $42) on Amazon
13. Mermaid
Mermaid costume: $12 on Amazon
14. Yoda
Yoda Costume: $16 on Amazon
15. Dual-purpose pumpkin
Pumpkin Carving Kit: $8 on Amazon
16. Popcorn
Popcorn Costume: $24-$30 on Amazon
17. Mickey and Minnie Mouse
Mickey Mouse Costume: $14-$24 (usually $50) on Amazon
Minnie Mouse Costume: $21 on Amazon
18. Shark
Shark Costume: $20 (usually $30) on Amazon
19. "The Wizard of Oz"
Scarecrow Costume: $17-$20 on Amazon
Dorothy Costume: $20 (usually $25) on Amazon
Lion Costume: $18 on Amazon
(Bonus!) Newborn Tin Man Costume: $35 on Amazon
20. "Despicable Me"
Kids Minion Costume: $17-$23 on Amazon
Babies Minion Costume: $18-$20 on Amazon
Gru Mask: $14 (usually $30) on Amazon
Gru Scarf: $13 on Amazon
21. The Incredibles
Baby Jack Costume: $19-$19 on Amazon
Violet Girls Costume: $28 on Amazon
Dash Boys Costume: $18-$40 on Amazon
Mrs. Incredible Costume: $36 on Amazon
Mr. Incredible Costume: $42-$46 on Amazon
22. "Silence of the Lambs"
Babies Lamb Costume: $18-$40 on Amazon
Orange Prison Jumpsuit: $22 on Amazon
Hannibal Mask: $6 on Amazon
23. Forrest Gump and Lieut. Dan
Bubba Gump Hat: $16 on Amazon
Plaid Shirt: $20-$30 on Amazon
Bandana: $4 on Amazon
24. Harry and Marv from "Home Alone"
Wet Bandits T-Shirt: $19-$25 on Amazon
Fingerless Gloves: $7 on Amazon
Black Beanie: $8 on Amazon
Makeup Kit: $6 (usually $20) on Amazon
25. "A League of Their Own"
Baseball Jersey: $13-$18 on Amazon
"There's no crying in baseball" T-Shirt: $17 on Amazon
Rockford Peaches Baseball Costume: $50 on Amazon
26. "Grease"
Pink Lady Jacket and Scarf: $24-$35 on Amazon
Greaser Jacket: $28-$51 on Amazon
27. The Joker
Joker Kids Costume: $24 on Amazon
Joker Makeup Set: $11 on Amazon
'Frozen' Halloween costumes
28. Baby Olaf
Olaf Hat: $10 on Amazon
Toddler Olaf Costume: $8 on Amazon
29. The cast of "Frozen"
Toddler Olaf Costume: $8 on Amazon
Elsa Costume: $27 on Amazon
Anna Costume: $18 on Amazon
Pet costumes: Cat and dog costumes
30. Mario and Luigi
Kid's Luigi Costume: $30 on Amazon
Baby Mario Costume: $28 on Amazon
Mario Hat and Mustache Set: $17 (usually $20) on Amazon
Overalls for Dogs: $13 on Amazon
31. "The Wizard of Oz"
Dorothy Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon
Scarecrow Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon
Lion Dog Costume: $15 on Amazon
Glenda Good Witch Costume: $14 (usually $18) on Amazon
32. Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman Dog Costume: $11-$16 on Amazon
33. Superman
Big Dogs Superman Costume: $17-$21 on Amazon
Superman Dog Costume: $18 on Amazon
34. Bumblebee
Bumblebee Dog Costume: $8-$12 on Amazon
35. Tuxedo
Cat Tuxedo Costume: $15-$17 on Amazon
36. Angel
Angel Wings and Halo for Pets: $8-$10 on Amazon
37. Classic disguise
Classic Disguise Glasses (pack of six): $9 on Amazon
38. Cow
Cow Costume for Pets: $25 on Amazon
39. Bark Vader
Darth Vader Pet Costume: $5-$17 on Amazon
40. Lion
Lion Mane Costume for Dog: $7-$15 on Amazon
41. Caterpillar
Caterpillar Kids Costume: $20-$25 on Amazon
Caterpillar Dog Costume: $23 (usually $26) on Amazon
(We couldn't find one for rabbits, but that doesn't mean you can't buy a stuffed animal and DIY one!)
42. Pirate
Dog Pirate Costume: $10-$12 on Amazon
Family Halloween costumes
43. Superheroes
Iron Man Kid Costume: $25-$32 (usually $37) on Amazon
Adult Batman Costume: $32-$50 on Amazon
Captain America Kids Costume: $19-$45 on Amazon
Wonder Woman Kids Costume: $24-$43 on Amazon
Wonder Woman Adult Costume: $19-$27 (usually $86) on Amazon
44. "The Wizard of Oz"
Glenda the Good Witch Toddler Costume: $26-$28 on Amazon
Dorothy Kids Costume: $22-$24 on Amazon
Scarecrow Toddler Costume: $17 (usually $32) on Amazon
Cowardly Lion Costume: $15 on Amazon
45. "The Simpsons"
Homer Simpson Costume: $47-$56 on Amazon
Marge Simpson Costume: $42-$88 on Amazon
Bart Simpson Costume: $22 on Amazon
46. Goldilocks and the three bears
Goldilocks Wig: $10 (usually $21) on Amazon
Baby Bear Costume: $17 on Amazon
47. Pirate and her parrot
Baby's Parrot Costume: $15-$19 (usually $30) on Amazon
Pirate Captain Costume: $18-$20 on Amazon
48. Secret service
Boys Black Suit: $30-$43 on Amazon
Aviator Sunglasses: $10 on Amazon
49. Angry Birds
Baby Angry Birds Red Romper Costume: $24 on Amazon
Black Angry Birds Costume: $44 on Amazon
Blue Angry Birds Costume: $22 on Amazon
TODAY Halloween-inspired costumes
50. "Laverne and Shirley"
Laverne Wig: $19 on Amazon
Iron-On Monogram "L": $5 on Amazon
51. The Queen of England
Yellow Sun Hat: $10 on Amazon
Yellow Dress: $11 on Amazon
White Queen Wig: $12 (usually $17) on Amazon
52. Justin Bieber
Justin Beiber Wig: $18 on Amazon
Gray Bomber Jacket: $20 on Amazon
Red T-Shirt: $3-$8 on Amazon
Scary Halloween costumes
53. The twins from "The Shining"
Blue Dress: $22 on Amazon
Fake Blood Makeup: $7 on Amazon
Washable Fake Blood For Clothes: $13 on Amazon
White Knee High Socks: $9 (for two pairs) on Amazon
54. Leatherface from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"
Leatherface Costume: $15 on Amazon
55. Regan from "The Exorcist"
Regan Costume: $51 on Amazon
56. The headless boy
Headless Boy Costume: $20 (usually $29) on Amazon
57. Zombie
Zombie Costume: $21-$23 (usually $50) on Amazon
58. Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead Senorita Costume: $29 on Amazon
Day of the Dead Flower Crown: $12 on Amazon
Funny Halloween costume ideas
59. Old woman
Old Lady Costume Set: $10 on Amazon
60. French KISS
Men's striped shirt: $20 on Amazon
Women's striped shirt: $11 on Amazon
Beret Hat: $10 on Amazon
61. Claw machine
Pink Bear Costume: $18 on Amazon
Blue Bear Costume: $13 (usually $40) on Amazon
TODAY intern Jordan Melendrez contributed to this post.
This article was originally published Oct. 29, 2014 at 12:53 p.m. ET.