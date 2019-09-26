The Lookbook Store Blouse currently has over 2,100 reviews on Amazon with an average of four stars out of five. It comes in over 40 colors, but the holiday-themed styles were the ones that caught our attention.

The line contains four different styles for every type of Halloween enthusiast. You can get a bright orange top speckled with bats, a split-patterned shirt with skulls and pumpkins, a bold checkered top adorned with ghosts, or an eye-catching blouse with jack-o-lanterns galore.

If you're not into the Halloween-themed looks, you can get the blouse in other bold, earth-toned, floral or solid-color styles.

TODAY Commerce Associate Amanda Smith owns this blouse in black. "I'm always looking for a good work shirt," she said. "This one's nice because it looks cute at a great price!"

Check out some more standouts from collection below and visit the site to fill your closet with this well-loved and affordable must-have.

This blouse is made from a light polyester and features a mesh patchwork look. "This shirt is perfect for the office but could also be dressed up for a night out with the girls. Great quality, especially for the price," wrote one buyer.

Can't decide on your favorite pattern? This beautiful floral one is practical, elegant and can be paired with a leather motorcycle jacket for a fun fall look.

You can't go wrong with a practical black shirt. One buyer adored the details on the blouse. "I love the sheer accents on the sleeves and I received many compliments on this blouse. I would purchase it again!"

This sweet color is sure to stand out — and the bold look is said to fit true to size and has a loose fit for all-day comfort.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!