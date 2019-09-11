At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If your kid is anything like mine, he or she starts planning their next Halloween costume on November 1 — right after tearing through the candy they gathered the night before.

But, the quest to find the right costume is a never-ending debate that changes on a daily basis. Superheroes or wizards? Animals or witches? If you're feeling creative, maybe even a royal? The back and forth can be exhausting, but also exhilarating as kids let their imaginations run wild.

We've gathered some of our favorite costume ideas for kids and babies to outfit the little ones in your home — and they're bound to be the best on the block this spooky season.

Lions and tigers and bears — yes please! We're loving this adorable lion suit available for infants and toddlers.

What a hoot! This cute costume is cozy, vibrant and will keep your kiddo warm during the potentially chilly weather.

This 4.4-star rated costume is said to be "just so darn precious" by Amazon customers.

Can costumes be worn year round? This hedgehog option is so darling, it will be hard to take off come November 1.

Bright colors and pretty patterns are just a couple of reasons we're adding this one to our carts. The costume includes a dress with attached wings.

This sweet llama costume comes in multiple sizes — and buyers claim that "it looks just as cute as it does comfy!"

This Wonder Woman outfit is just $20 and will leave your child feeling ready to take on the world.

Tortillas alone are loved by many — but when a baby is swaddled in this tortilla blanket? We can't get enough.

You've seen them on the internet, now you can own one of your own! This inflatable T-Rex costume is sure to turn some heads.

Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man ready for some heroic trick-or-treating.

Part scary, part delightful! This dragon costume includes a full bodysuit with a tail and wings.

The striking purple in this costume provides a unique spin on your typical black and white skeleton getup.

Yes, it lights up! Your child will feel exceptionally cool — and you'll have the added security of spotting them from a mile away.

If you're on the DIY train this Halloween and need a simple addition to your costume, this tail might be what you're looking for!

Trick-or-treaters beware. This beautiful yet chilling witch costume will draw attention all night long.

Everyday hero or candy-craving kiddo? This vet costume will allow your child to be a little bit of both.

We're loving this graceful mermaid costume — and you can get it for only $15.

"Expelliarmus!" Let your kids play wizard for the night with this fun Harry Potter costume.

We're mad for this mad scientist look. The entire package includes a lab coat, pants, tie, gloves and fun eyewear.

The Star Wars fandom has been around for years, and this $20 Kylo Ren costume will do a great job at upholding the legacy.

This bee-utiful look will be the buzz of any Halloween party. Plus, it ships in only a couple of days if you have to make a last-minute costume decision.

The PJ Masks characters prove that any kid can be a superhero. Bring the characters to life with this Gekko character bodysuit.

Take on the night with this hooded ninja costume from Target. It's only $15 and comes with striking red details.

This destructive-looking dino costume comes in four sizes and six separate styles.

Look like a Disney character for under $12. Moana is known for being strong-willed, determined and full of energy — all necessary characteristics for a successful night of candy gathering.

Precious doesn't even begin to describe this pumpkin outfit. Made for the littlest of Halloween lovers, it is destined to draw some looks.

Who you gonna call? Surely any child dressed in this ghost-fighting outfit.

