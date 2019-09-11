Get the latest from TODAY

If your kid is anything like mine, he or she starts planning their next Halloween costume on November 1 — right after tearing through the candy they gathered the night before.

But, the quest to find the right costume is a never-ending debate that changes on a daily basis. Superheroes or wizards? Animals or witches? If you're feeling creative, maybe even a royal? The back and forth can be exhausting, but also exhilarating as kids let their imaginations run wild.

We've gathered some of our favorite costume ideas for kids and babies to outfit the little ones in your home — and they're bound to be the best on the block this spooky season.

1. Lil' Lion Baby Costume

Lil' Lion Baby Costume

$37.49
$44.22

Lions and tigers and bears — yes please! We're loving this adorable lion suit available for infants and toddlers.

2. What a Hoot Costume

What a Hoot Costume

$38.98
$29.10

What a hoot! This cute costume is cozy, vibrant and will keep your kiddo warm during the potentially chilly weather.

3. Baby Fox Costume

Baby Fox Costume

$11.04

This 4.4-star rated costume is said to be "just so darn precious" by Amazon customers.

4. Baby Plush Hedgehog Costume

Baby Plush Hedgehog Costume

$20.00

Can costumes be worn year round? This hedgehog option is so darling, it will be hard to take off come November 1.

5. Toddler Monarch Butterfly Costume

Toddler Monarch Butterfly Costume

$15.00

Bright colors and pretty patterns are just a couple of reasons we're adding this one to our carts. The costume includes a dress with attached wings.

6. Baby Little Llama Costume

Baby Little Llama Costume

$33.00
$44.00

This sweet llama costume comes in multiple sizes — and buyers claim that "it looks just as cute as it does comfy!"

7. Child's Wonder Woman Costume

Child's Wonder Woman Costume, Toddler

$17.99
$20.12

This Wonder Woman outfit is just $20 and will leave your child feeling ready to take on the world.

8. Baby Tortilla Blanket

Baby Tortilla Blanket

$48.00

Tortillas alone are loved by many — but when a baby is swaddled in this tortilla blanket? We can't get enough.

9. Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume

Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume

$33.59
$59.99
$37.48

You've seen them on the internet, now you can own one of your own! This inflatable T-Rex costume is sure to turn some heads.

10. Boy's Superhero Costume

Boy's Superhero Costume

$29.99

Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man ready for some heroic trick-or-treating.

11. Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume

Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume

$43.00
$36.35

Part scary, part delightful! This dragon costume includes a full bodysuit with a tail and wings.

12. Toddler's Cute Witch Costume

Toddler Cute Witch Costume

$29.99

The striking purple in this costume provides a unique spin on your typical black and white skeleton getup.

13. Black Panther Light-Up Costume

Black Panther Light-Up Costume

$49.95

Yes, it lights up! Your child will feel exceptionally cool — and you'll have the added security of spotting them from a mile away.

14. Mr.Tail WonderTail for kids

WonderTail for kids

$31.83

If you're on the DIY train this Halloween and need a simple addition to your costume, this tail might be what you're looking for!

15. Kids Gothic Witch Costume

Kids Gothic Witch Costume

$36.99

Trick-or-treaters beware. This beautiful yet chilling witch costume will draw attention all night long.

16. Melissa and Doug Veterinarian Costume

Melissa & Doug® Veterinarian Role Play Costume Dress-Up 9pc Set

$24.49
$29.99

Everyday hero or candy-craving kiddo? This vet costume will allow your child to be a little bit of both.

17. Mermaid Halloween Costume

Mermaid Halloween Costume

$15.00

We're loving this graceful mermaid costume — and you can get it for only $15.

18. Rubie's Harry Potter Costume Kit

Rubie's Harry Potter Costume Kit

$29.98
$36.75
$18.89
$27.47

"Expelliarmus!" Let your kids play wizard for the night with this fun Harry Potter costume.

19. Kids Mad Scientist Costume

Kids Mad Scientist Costume

$34.99

We're mad for this mad scientist look. The entire package includes a lab coat, pants, tie, gloves and fun eyewear.

20. Star Wars Kylo Ren Costume

Star Wars Kylo Ren Costume

$20.89
$36.99

The Star Wars fandom has been around for years, and this $20 Kylo Ren costume will do a great job at upholding the legacy.

21. Queen Bee Costume

Queen Bee Costume

$11.30
$18.61

This bee-utiful look will be the buzz of any Halloween party. Plus, it ships in only a couple of days if you have to make a last-minute costume decision.

22. Gekko PJ Masks Costume

Gekko PJ Masks Costume

$17.99
$29.99

The PJ Masks characters prove that any kid can be a superhero. Bring the characters to life with this Gekko character bodysuit.

23. Red Ninja Halloween Costume

Red Ninja Halloween Costume

$15.00

Take on the night with this hooded ninja costume from Target. It's only $15 and comes with striking red details.

24. Jurassic World Indominus Rex Costume

Jurassic World Indominus Rex Costume

$22.31
$22.69

This destructive-looking dino costume comes in four sizes and six separate styles.

25. Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

$8.99

Look like a Disney character for under $12. Moana is known for being strong-willed, determined and full of energy — all necessary characteristics for a successful night of candy gathering.

26. Pumpkin Tutu Infant Halloween Costume

Rubies Pumpki n Tutu Infant Halloween Costume

$9.98

Precious doesn't even begin to describe this pumpkin outfit. Made for the littlest of Halloween lovers, it is destined to draw some looks.

27. Toddler Ghostbusters Costume

Toddler Ghostbusters Costume

$34.99

Who you gonna call? Surely any child dressed in this ghost-fighting outfit.

