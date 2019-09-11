At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If your kid is anything like mine, he or she starts planning their next Halloween costume on November 1 — right after tearing through the candy they gathered the night before.
But, the quest to find the right costume is a never-ending debate that changes on a daily basis. Superheroes or wizards? Animals or witches? If you're feeling creative, maybe even a royal? The back and forth can be exhausting, but also exhilarating as kids let their imaginations run wild.
We've gathered some of our favorite costume ideas for kids and babies to outfit the little ones in your home — and they're bound to be the best on the block this spooky season.
1. Lil' Lion Baby Costume
Lions and tigers and bears — yes please! We're loving this adorable lion suit available for infants and toddlers.
2. What a Hoot Costume
What a hoot! This cute costume is cozy, vibrant and will keep your kiddo warm during the potentially chilly weather.
3. Baby Fox Costume
This 4.4-star rated costume is said to be "just so darn precious" by Amazon customers.
4. Baby Plush Hedgehog Costume
Can costumes be worn year round? This hedgehog option is so darling, it will be hard to take off come November 1.
5. Toddler Monarch Butterfly Costume
Bright colors and pretty patterns are just a couple of reasons we're adding this one to our carts. The costume includes a dress with attached wings.
6. Baby Little Llama Costume
This sweet llama costume comes in multiple sizes — and buyers claim that "it looks just as cute as it does comfy!"
7. Child's Wonder Woman Costume
This Wonder Woman outfit is just $20 and will leave your child feeling ready to take on the world.
8. Baby Tortilla Blanket
Tortillas alone are loved by many — but when a baby is swaddled in this tortilla blanket? We can't get enough.
9. Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume
You've seen them on the internet, now you can own one of your own! This inflatable T-Rex costume is sure to turn some heads.
10. Boy's Superhero Costume
Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man ready for some heroic trick-or-treating.
11. Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume
Part scary, part delightful! This dragon costume includes a full bodysuit with a tail and wings.
12. Toddler's Cute Witch Costume
The striking purple in this costume provides a unique spin on your typical black and white skeleton getup.
13. Black Panther Light-Up Costume
Yes, it lights up! Your child will feel exceptionally cool — and you'll have the added security of spotting them from a mile away.
14. Mr.Tail WonderTail for kids
If you're on the DIY train this Halloween and need a simple addition to your costume, this tail might be what you're looking for!
15. Kids Gothic Witch Costume
Trick-or-treaters beware. This beautiful yet chilling witch costume will draw attention all night long.
16. Melissa and Doug Veterinarian Costume
Everyday hero or candy-craving kiddo? This vet costume will allow your child to be a little bit of both.
17. Mermaid Halloween Costume
We're loving this graceful mermaid costume — and you can get it for only $15.
18. Rubie's Harry Potter Costume Kit
"Expelliarmus!" Let your kids play wizard for the night with this fun Harry Potter costume.
19. Kids Mad Scientist Costume
We're mad for this mad scientist look. The entire package includes a lab coat, pants, tie, gloves and fun eyewear.
20. Star Wars Kylo Ren Costume
The Star Wars fandom has been around for years, and this $20 Kylo Ren costume will do a great job at upholding the legacy.
21. Queen Bee Costume
This bee-utiful look will be the buzz of any Halloween party. Plus, it ships in only a couple of days if you have to make a last-minute costume decision.
22. Gekko PJ Masks Costume
The PJ Masks characters prove that any kid can be a superhero. Bring the characters to life with this Gekko character bodysuit.
23. Red Ninja Halloween Costume
Take on the night with this hooded ninja costume from Target. It's only $15 and comes with striking red details.
24. Jurassic World Indominus Rex Costume
This destructive-looking dino costume comes in four sizes and six separate styles.
25. Moana Girls Adventure Outfit
Look like a Disney character for under $12. Moana is known for being strong-willed, determined and full of energy — all necessary characteristics for a successful night of candy gathering.
26. Pumpkin Tutu Infant Halloween Costume
Precious doesn't even begin to describe this pumpkin outfit. Made for the littlest of Halloween lovers, it is destined to draw some looks.
27. Toddler Ghostbusters Costume
Who you gonna call? Surely any child dressed in this ghost-fighting outfit.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!