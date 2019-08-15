At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With the sunny forecast and clatter of flip-flops still ringing in the air, it’s hard to imagine that Halloween is only a few weeks away. If the thought of preparing for the holiday strikes more terror than a scary movie marathon, these new matching family pajama sets might be able to calm that fear.

Plenty of retailers are getting in on the action. For example, Target's Halloween collection comes in three festive styles featuring pumpkins, skeletons, and ghosts and Hanna Andersson has bat-themed PJs for the whole family!

So, grab your favorite family sleepwear set, a bag of sweet treats, and get ready for one of the most anticipated holidays of the year.

Turn your household into a pumpkin patch with these jack-o-lantern pajamas. Each coordinated set is made from 100% cotton for extra coziness, and every member of your family will appreciate the added pockets for functionality.

Who doesn't want to curl up in a hoodie when the weather gets chilly? This set of PJs comes with a black hooded top and bright orange bottoms.

Whether you're looking for a comfy sleep set or a coordinating costume, these skeleton pajamas will do the trick. They're spooky enough to wear out for a night of trick-or-treating, and soft enough to spend the night playing Halloween-themed games indoors. Plus, there's an option for your pampered pup.

If your family's batty for Halloween, this set seems like a perfect fit. You can also invest in matching accessories for your furry friends or a cozy pair of slippers for yourself.

These ghostly-patterned PJ's are totally on-trend for the Halloween season. Make a bag of popcorn, a caramel apple or two, and head on over to the couch for your favorite scary movies in this super comfortable set.

Is there anything cuter than a little baby in a pumpkin hat? This collection comes with top and bottom sets for kids and adults and a little onesie for the baby of the family. You could even pair the green pants with a red top for makeshift holiday pajamas when December rolls around!

If the Halloween collection is a little too festive for your liking, you can still get the whole family matching with this striped set. The drawstring bottoms and slim-fitting tops ensure that each option fits soft and snug.

